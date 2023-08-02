JonBenét Ramsey: An American Obsession, Audio Discussion Pt. 1
Dissecting Forgotten Facts and Unchanged Evidence
Her image and memory was frozen in time as a 6-year-old, platinum blonde-haired beauty queen who was brutally murdered on Christmas night. But justice in its customary form has not been possible for JonBenét, as her killer cannot be brought to justice through the legal system.
A source closely connected to those personally affected by the case, explains why.
Right after the murder, the Ramseys moved into my family's neighborhood in Atlanta. Burke enrolled at my sister's highschool and was in her class. My mom said Patsy often attended school functions. I would walk by their house every day on my daily walk wondering what secrets were inside. One Sunday, John Ramsey attended our family's church with Natalie Holloway's mom. After Patsy died and Burke graduated, John sold the house. Soon after, Tyler Perry bought the "house" next door (I say that because these are actually mansions, especially Tyler Perry's.) Tyler Perry moved and sold it to Steve Harvey who lives there now. The Ramsey house is very nice, I can take a photo of it if there is any way to share it with the group.
The Vanity Fair article referenced is a masterpiece on this case! I remember reading it as a teenager when it came out and I was horrified at the behavior of the family through all of this. It still baffles me.
I truly believe that Burke, who hated and was jealous of JonBenet, had something to do with it. He had very problematic mental health/behavioral issues noted, such as smearing feces on all of his little sister’s toys and her bed. It was even noted that a box of Christmas candy was found during the crime scene investigation, and it too, was smeared in Burke’s caca. His interview with the police was disturbing as was his interview with Dr. Phil years later.
With that being said, those behaviors, including incessant bed wetting by both children, can sometimes be indicative of other traumas happening within the household or possibly by someone known to them. From what I’ve read (and it was also mentioned in today’s released audio interview) it is stated that her nether regions were wiped clean. I’ve also read in various articles that there was repeat trauma of her internal private area noted on the autopsy report, meaning over a period of time.
John and Patsy also stated that Burke was sleeping the entire time, however, he can be heard talking in the background of the 911 call.
Another interesting thing is that Patsy was meticulous about her appearance and hardly ever wore the same thing twice. When the Whites arrived the next morning, after being called to the house by the Ramsey’s, they noted that Patsy was wearing the same clothing from the party the night before. Investigators also noticed that John and Patsy’s bed hadn’t been slept in.
It’s my opinion that JonBenet was being sexually abused by one of the male individuals in the household. The pineapple found in her stomach was from a bowl of pineapple that Burke was eating on Christmas night when they returned from the party of their friends. It was sitting on the counter when investigators arrived that morning. A wiped down baseball bat, belonging to Burke was also found outside the back door of the house. I think, in a fit of rage of JonBenet stealing a bite or two of her brother’s pineapple, he whacked her in the head with the bat and the rest was staged by the parents to save Burke and salvage their family.
I can’t wait for part 2 of this series!! Thanks, Jess and Anon!