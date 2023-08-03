JonBenét Ramsey: An American Obsession, Audio Discussion Pt. 2
Dissecting Forgotten Facts and Unchanged Evidence
Originally I had formulated an opinion that John was the prime suspect, especially when the autopsy was released and had noted trauma of the vaginal area (so, over a period of time). My initial theory was that John was possibly engaging in an act of disgusting behavior and Patsy walked in on it, sending John into a fury or that JB had had enough of the abuse and said she was going to tell, and John then went into action to permanently quiet his daughter.
However...as more info came to light about the case, my suspicions laser focused onto Burke. I still wholeheartedly believe that it was his doing and when it was discovered what he had done, the rest was a cover up by Patsy and John.
Now that I’ve heard, for the very first time, in this interview, that the Grand Jury sought to go forth with charges relating to that, I feel 100% sure that’s what happened.
It’s so upsetting that the Ramsey’s received all this special treatment from day 1? But why did they get so much special treatment?! What was so special about them? Even wealthy people don’t get special treatment the way The Ramseys did! Did they have deeper connections inside the Boulder police dept and D.A.’s office? Was John Ramsey powerful for other reasons? If so what reasons? Is there anyway we can sue certain people for allowing this to happen?? Sue them for deliberately not wanting to solve the case? Let’s discuss!