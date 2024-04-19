“If RFK plays this right and well, he could devastate Biden with young, liberal, angry, and non-white voters in a way that could be dispositive in the outcome.”

With family like this, who needs enemies?

But also, with political theatrics like this, who needs HBO?

In another Shakespearean themed bloodline betrayal, Robert F. Kennedy’s offspring have once again cast aside their brother to endorse his political rival, a frail and flailing Joe Biden. It’s the kind of Machiavellian maneuver better designed for a Succession-styled season finale where loyalty is traded for political gain and familial ties are sacrificed on the altar of self-serving ambitions.

On stage yesterday, a starry-eyed Kerry Kennedy called Joe her “hero.” Bobby’s brother went so far as to claim Biden is this generation’s “RFK.” Truly, I haven’t been this horrified since Jack Schlossberg sat in his car in that underground parking lot at gunpoint to film that God-awful video warning us how “dangerous” Bobby is.

The good news is that this kind of thing only fires up supporters—not only supporters but also those who previously held lukewarm interest in him who are suddenly (newly) invested because of personal outrage. Nobody likes traitorous siblings. Though we are certainly captivated by the saga.

I have plenty to say on the matter (starting next week), but for now, consider the timing: Biden dragged the family out just as Kennedy secured ballot access in Michigan, a major battleground state. Mark Halperin called it a “game changer,” breathing new fear into Biden’s campaign.

Read His Take Below

Find yourself a woman who looks at you like a Kennedy does Joe Biden

MARK HALPERIN ASKS: What to Make of Thursday’s Twin Monster Developments in The Robert F. Kennedy Saga?

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has secured a place on the ballot in the battleground state of Michigan, state officials confirmed Thursday, elevating his potential to affect the November election. “This is one of the most shocking and significant developments of the 2024 presidential election to date. Kennedy’s keystone cops efforts to gain ballot access around America took a surprising turn in arguably the most important state on the Electoral College map, when, out of nowhere, he secured ballot access in the Wolverine State — not via gathering signatures to qualify from scratch on his own, but, rather, by nabbing the Natural Law Party slot. On the same day, Joe Biden gathered the Kennedy clan in Philly to hear them proclaim their support for him – and then reporters heard this:

Even with the Michigan bolt from the (go) blue, there remain a ton of questions about Kennedy, including where and how he will get on other ballots; how and how hard he will campaign (especially if it is clear he can’t win); if he will begin to break 25% in the polls nationally or in states on which he is on the ballot; and what shape Democratic efforts to wound or eliminate the Kennedy candidacy will take. Now we all need to check to see if there are other odd-ball, mix-and-match existing ballot lines RFK can nab to be on offer in other battleground states. Questions: Were Democrats asleep at the switch on the Natural Law Party? Why didn’t they figure out a way to get the nomination for someone else? At This Point, Three Things Are Clear : A. RFK almost certainly hurts Biden more than Trump in most states. The Biden coalition is more easily cross pressured by Kennedy on issues such as Israel and the environment, whereas Trump clearly appeals to those on the right where RFK’s message might appeal, such as anti-vax and anti-establishment. Trump’s weakness is with Romney Republicans, who on balance are at this point less likely to find RFK appealing. If RFK plays this right and well, he could devastate Biden with young, liberal, angry, and non-white voters in a way that could be dispositive in the outcome. Democrats have long counted on a Trump popular vote ceiling (anchored by Dobbs and disgust) to fuel their confidence that Biden will win in the end. Kennedy on the ballot allows Trump to possibly in Michigan with far less than 50% of the overall vote. B. Democratic efforts, including by the towering party figure Mary Beth Cahill, will be the most ferocious attempt ever to eviscerate a presidential candidate. You/we ain’t seen nothing yet. C. If, as many expect (but not a sure thing!), Trump wins Georgia and North Carolina, and Kennedy costs Biden Michigan, that could basically all but end the contest:”

