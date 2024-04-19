House Inhabit

House Inhabit

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
RHG Burnett's avatar
RHG Burnett
Apr 19, 2024Edited

RFK Jr's hidden superpower is that he allows people to disagree with him without complaint. In our polarized political world that is something we need to foster for the future of this country. I disagree with him on a lot, but his comments today help to show that perhaps his policy and practice will be driven by consensus and compassion, not disagreement or divisiveness. Thanks for continuing to share.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Claudia's avatar
Claudia
Apr 19, 2024

This is possibly the lowest moment crafted by any campaign. Jessica you have nailed it!

The family has totally lost its mooring. I mean... I can't even imagine the pain... the self serving!

Bobby loves them anyway. He is the strongest most grounded person I have ever witnessed - a better person than I.

#KennedyShanahan24🇺🇸

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
68 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jessica Reed Kraus
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture