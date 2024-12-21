Photos By Denise Bovee

"The Mainstream Media Is In Their 'Death Rattle' Era."

— Matt Gaetz

“Kill them with kindness” has never been my strong suit. I usually prefer my rebuttals sharp, my critiques scathing, and my themes unapologetically vengeful. But with the new year approaching, I decided to try something different: branded gift baskets sent on my behalf to a few of the media empires topping this election year’s “naughty list.”

Think of it as a parting gesture—equal parts celebration (for the rise of independent journalism) and condolences (for the inevitable demise of mainstream media as they decay into irrelevance).

If we trace the beginning of their downfall to 2020, the unraveling has been nothing short of spectacular. Mainstream media, in their unrelenting pursuit of control, abandoned truth for the people entirely. They peddled fear and propaganda, shielded the elite, and silenced dissent by dismissing anyone who dared to question their narrative. As a result, it birthed a whole new sector of conspiracy theorists. Their overreach backfired, and the public woke up to their tired tactics: manipulative, divisive, and utterly self-serving.

The crescendo was this year’s election coverage where they refused to acknowledge RFK’s appeal and Donald Trump’s enduring popularity among ordinary Americans. Instead of reporting on the undeniable energy of Trump’s rallies or the loyalty of his supporters, they buried the story under hit pieces and sensational, editorialized spin. It wasn’t just journalistic malpractice—it was outright cowardice. And in doing so, they didn’t just lose credibility; they cemented their role as the main villains in their own pathetically biased plot.

What’s left now are uninspired, creatively-starved organizations mulling around sanitized office spaces, churning out recycled negativity and redressed fear-mongering with shrinking impact. Lazy, unadventurous, and profoundly out of touch, they’ve become the caricature of everything journalism was never meant to be.

As it turns out, on the other side of bias programming, there is little reward for corporate surrender.

Thankfully, karma caught up. They’re left fumbling now as their ratings continue to tank and their influence wanes while a new era of civic journalism is boldly blooming under better light. Armed with cameras, platforms, and an insatiable hunger for truth, everyday people are reclaiming the news and the narrative. For me as a mother, this is the shift I want my children to witness—a future built on transparency, accountability, and the courage to ask questions no matter what the consequences may be.

The reckoning has begun. Storytellers are taking back the pen.

So, as a token of recognition for this divine shifting of tides, I’ve sent out gift baskets to Vanity Fair, Rolling Stone, New York Magazine, The New York Times, and a few others. Inside, they’ll find a curated selection of goodies chosen with equal parts snark and sincerity. Consider it my version of “thoughts and prayers.”

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year, MSM. May your better angels find their way out of the wreckage.

With love and contempt,

JRK

"A Trump victory means mainstream media is dead in its current form. And the question is what does it look like after." — Anonymous TV Executive