"Laptop From Hell" Revisited
“The Hunter Biden e-mail coverup may not be the most contemptible example of the modern political media’s corruption, but it is probably the most demonstrable.” — New York Post
Last night, I sifted through my archives to revisit the deep dive I did on Hunter Biden’s laptop and its suppression—it left me infuriated all over again. First published in March 2022, I realize many of you might not be familiar with the basics complied here. I’ve gained a lot of new eyes in two years. I figure it’s good we stay collectively updated on corrupt media coverups.
Ashley Biden’s Diary — Examined the following month.
I don’t know how that wasn’t election fraud
People focus on the election interference - which the cover up undoubtedly was, but the actual contents of the computer are disturbing (sex with minors and relatives - separately and together), crack is whack, and the very well documented money laundering. It’s actually crazy people are dumb enough to think Joe Biden let the feds “get Hunter” for a measly gun violation and some late taxes - but not the mountain of other illegal activity. The whole thing is a perfect example of the deep state.