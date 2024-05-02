PHOTOS BY DENISE AVALOS

“I Dedicate This Book to Every American Who Loves Our Country and Cherishes Peace and Freedom.”

I've never been comfortable doing lives. I am too easily distracted by incoming questions and viewer commentary. My thoughts scatter and I tend to jump around in conversation. Nothing about me is poised or polished enough for real-time televised framework. But who's going to say no to Tulsi Gabbard? At this point, if Tulsi asked me to put on a suit and tie and bicycle myself around California to knock on doors to sell her book, I'd probably do that, too.

I've been a fan of hers since her dramatic break from the Democratic Party in 2022. Back then, I had no clue who she was; I just appreciated that someone on a national platform was saying what so many of us were feeling. She sprung onto my radar as a young, fearless heroine in a tailored black pantsuit — the noble antithesis of Hilary Rodham Clinton — to amplify the boiling discontent plaguing all of us disenfranchised liberals. I remember thinking that if she could let go of the party that defined her, maybe I could too.

It's what her new book, For Love of Country, is literally asking us to do. The front cover spells it out bluntly: “LEAVE THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY BEHIND.”

Tulsi = The Exception

Why is she so convincing in her urging? Because outside of any political attachment she embodies everything most of us strive to be: confident, disciplined, compassionate, loyal, morally aligned, and comfortable in her own skin. Instinctively, we are drawn to these types, which is why her call to arms resonates with conservatives who cling to traditional values and left-leaning stragglers who feel betrayed by elitist leaders powered by war cravings and self-profit. Her allure lies in her rejection of it all. We see Tulsi as the exception; An outspoken advocate for the military with an unwavering commitment to putting the needs of the common man above partisan interests. Along the way, in our jaded surrender, I think we forgot people like her existed in politics. Her stance against the establishment and her vocal opposition to signing off on wars she disagreed with have positioned her as an increasingly formidable force in an unprecedented political climate. At first, she was largely rumored to be the top contender for Kennedy’s VP spot. Now, she’s actively in the running to potentially inherit Trump’s. The possibility of her as VP has been a thrilling talking point either way. All the women I know like and respect her. Her sincerity, integrity, and courage in challenging the status quo have captivated a new audience, red-pilled and not — essentially, inspiring anyone seeking a more people-centered political movement.

If you don't believe me, talk to Joe Rogan. Endorsing her book, he writes, “Tulsi Gabbard is one of the most rock solid and honorable people I've ever met in my life. If the Democrats and all the identity politics cult members really wanted a woman president, there's your girl. A veteran, deployed three times to war zones, who spent eight years serving in Congress with an impeccable record. But they didn't want anything to do with her, and it's entirely because of her uncompromising morals and character. Their baseless attacks on her and the blatant conspiring to keep her from ever getting close to the White House is one of the best pieces of evidence I've ever seen that the game is rigged, and all that woke bullshit they talk is just a long con to maintain power. I think she would make an amazing president, and I'm honored to call her a friend.”

As some might recall, Bari Weiss went on Rogan and famously slammed Tulsi without any credible reasons to back it up — referring to her as an “Assad toady.”

“She has monstrous ideas…she's an Assad toady,” Weiss told Rogan. But when challenged on the term, Bari couldn't define it or even spell it, much less substantiate the accusation. Rogan, on the defense, dismantled her as politely as possible. Five years later, as recent as last month, Joe and Tucker are still talking about it.

“Nikki Haley is no different from Liz Cheney and Hillary Clinton — women who have never served in the military and feel the need to ‘prove’ how tough they are by always advocating for more war. To the voters of New Hampshire, please know that a vote for Haley is a vote for endless and bigger wars.” — Tulsi Gabbard via IG

A Hometown Introduction

I first met Tulsi spontaneously back in January. She appeared with a familiar smile as we drove past her on a raggedly carved curbside soaking wet, fresh out of the water, with her husband, Abraham. The two of them were carrying surfboards back to the car after a morning session at one of her favorite surf spots in her hometown in Hawaii. We were in town for a whale-watching excursion with Team Kennedy. Tulsi's invitation provided a delightful detour to round out the trip. She would show us around her town, pointing out favorite food haunts and sharing memories of growing up on the island.

This time around, our backdrop was another casual coastal meet-up. I was on hand to ask questions submitted by those who purchased a signed copy of her book. When we pulled up to the hotel, the valet attendant asked what we were there for. I mentioned Tulsi; he took my keys and smiled. “In that case, your parking is free. I love her!”

We set up on the patio overlooking a sweeping blue Santa Barbara coastline. She arrived straight from another appearance in makeup she had done herself. I learned later that this is always the case with Tulsi. Turns out the woman is self-sufficient, even when it comes to perfecting her own contouring.

Skimming through the list of Q&A submissions, I noticed that the majority of them came from a dedicated male fanbase. Sifting through, pulling ones to ask, I laughed, suggesting she might consider an OnlyFans if this anti-leftist revolution didn't pan out. I was half-joking, but imagine it: Tulsi Gabbard’s soothing voice reading aloud to us in dim lighting — silhouetted outline perhaps — about the capture of elitist cabals and warmongers, “driven by cowardly wokeness, who divide us by racializing every issue & stok[ing] anti-white racism, actively work[ing] to undermine our God-given freedoms.”

I would pay.

“The male-heavy fanbase is a real thing,” a source told me later when I brought it up. “I think it's because women can be intimidated by her confidence. It might be off-putting to certain people if you don't possess that same self-assuredness.”

Sample Questions From The Guys

JOSEPH: Was there a specific moment in which you began to realize that the Democratic Party was no longer in line with your views and beliefs?

KENNETH: While I do hope that you will be selected as Trump's VP, I also supported your 2020 campaign and it was the first time I ever bought any merch for a candidate. Do you plan on ever seeking office again?

DAVID: It's my understanding you have been critical of U.S. military intervention in the Middle East, given your own experiences in Iraq. How do you propose balancing National Security interests while avoiding protracted conflicts in the region? And BTW - Thank You for Your Service!

MARK: Congresswoman Gabbard - please expand on the government overreach on the J6 detainers and weaponization of the DOJ and FBI. Best wishes

RONALD: What are your thoughts concerning removing money from political lobbying? How can this be accomplished without the dangers of Big Business/Big Pharma pushback? Thank you for your Service and Patriotism

HUGH: I'm a huge supporter of you and would love to see you in a cabinet position very soon. A lot of pro 2A people are having trouble believing that your position on this subject has changed. How can I convince my pro 2A friends that it is possible for people to change their mind as they grow and learn? Many of them think you are exaggerating your actual support for the Second Amendment for political reasons. I believe you wholeheartedly and wish you great success. Aloha Tulsi.

God Bless The Woman who asked about her skincare routine. It opened up an opportunity to share the story about her brutal ice bath facials. A few months ago, Denise and I saw her sharing this as part of her routine — dipping her face repeatedly into a bowl of ice water while listing the health benefits of it — and decided to try it ourselves. No one on my team could handle it. After watching the shock of each forced face dip, I skipped my turn. But Of course Tulsi would implement an extreme element to self-care.

Another lady was curious what she thought of Nicole Shanahan, RFK Jr.'s running mate. I tell you, this is the level of drama I personally crave. Regrettably, though, I didn't get a chance to ask.

On Leaving the Democratic Party

“I called out the Democratic Party, saying it was time to get back to its roots of fighting for the little guy, fighting for working people, and protecting the environment, but the party didn't take kindly to my constructive criticism. There are many examples, but ultimately, I was not a good foot soldier for the party bosses and therefore was seen as a threat to their power. So they worked with their friends in the mainstream media and big tech to do everything possible to shut me up, smear my character, and undermine my campaign.”

“As a kid growing up in Hawaii, the thought of serving in the military never crossed my mind. I experienced at a young age that I was happiest when I was serving God and others. It was the small things that taught me this — bringing a smile to someone's face, letting a fellow surfer ride a wave when they'd been struggling to catch one all morning, preparing and giving out food to those who were homeless and hungry in the park. I knew I wanted to follow a path of service with my life — and started with taking care of my community and my home. I was passionate about protecting the beautiful oceans, land, and mountains of our home state. I'd get my friends together and organize beach cleanups, and cofounded an environmental nonprofit as a teenager. But Ifelt like I wasn't doing enough.” — For Love of Country

On Political Overreach

“They are so afraid that we, the people, will make “the wrong choice" that in the name of protecting our democracy and saving us from ourselves, they are destroying our democracy. taking away our freedom to decide who our next president should To make matters worse, those leading this fight really believe there doing the right thing. They say, with great concern in their voice the if the American people elect Donald Trump again, he will destroy de democracy and be the dictator-in-chief. This is why they feel they as justified in trying to take away our right to vote for any candidate me choose... in other words, they say they need to destroy our democracy in order to "save" it.

This is lunacy. It's the mindset and mentality of dictators.

As of this writing, Colorado and Maine took unprecedented action to try to remove the leading Republican candidate for president, Donald J. Trump, from their presidential primary ballots. Similar challenges have been raised in thirty-two states. In defiance of the Constitution, these people are single-handedly attempting to take aware the right of American citizens to vote for Trump for president-even though he has not been charged, indicted, or convicted of the crime d insurrection they're accusing him of. Colorado's State Supreme Court made this decision in a 4-3 vote. In Maine, the decision was made unilaterally by the secretary of state, who is not a lawyer, and is a Democrat and vocal Biden supporter, and someone who actively supported impeaching Trump when he was president. Hardly an unbiased arbiter.” — For Love of Country

Over 45 minutes, we explored various topics, from her disillusionment with the Democratic Party to her views on government overreach and the weaponization of the DOJ and FBI. Turning the conversation on me, she credited me for doing the “same thing” as her, waking people up in different arenas with shared intentions. The comparison was unexpected and flattering. Her curiosity is one of the things I admire most about Tulsi — she has a genuine interest in the people and the culture around her. Unlike many in her field, she is not ego-inflated or desperate to own every conversation she's a part of. If you watch her in long interviews, she is, under any circumstance, a good listener.

Her second question asked the genesis of my IG handle: What does House Inhabit mean? I explained that it was initially chosen as an homage to my being a stay-at-home mother who wrote about domestic musings. Over the years, it stuck. I never felt right changing it when the content shifted.

Near the end of our conversation, I noticed a pair of discarded heels propped next to her bare feet, hidden from frame. I asked her to show the viewers her shoes. She lifted her heels, laughing. Even a powerhouse like Tulsi is leveled by a day in heels. Just like that, she was all of us.

“Tulsi's heels sitting next to her, not on her feet, is the most relatable,” one woman commented. Others shared equally adoring praise: “I crossed paths with Tulsi at LAX. She radiates strength!” And, “I like learning more about Tulsi's life (like she was homeschooled! Yessss me too.) More conversations by the ocean & by open-hearted, strong humans.” Another shared, “When Tulsi asked, ‘Why are the people being prosecuted for entering the people's house?’ I got chills.”

“I hope you realize the woman sitting next to you right now will be president one day,” an old friend texted.

After things wrapped up, we walked to dinner at the hotel. On our way to a booth in the back, Tulsi was stopped by three women at the bar, happily startled by her appearance. They asked for a photo. She obliged, pausing to talk to them for a good 10 minutes while the rest of us got situated.

During dinner, after we had traded tales about our recent adventures, Tulsi prompted an old friend and new team hire, to tell us the story of how her parents, both young Christian missionaries, met. The story centers around a wholesome love of Jimmy Carter: two young kids following Carter to his hometown church and ending up at a softball game in town. The kind of tale destined for a screenplay. It warmed the whole table, every detail she unfolded, leading up to their marriage.

In that setting, unguarded and off the record, the dynamics shifted into what I prefer — dinner table versions of people. Amidst a table cluttered by finished dishes, Tulsi was not the radiant rumored VP on a mission to save the country from evil corporate capture, and I was not the mommy blogger turned independent journalist tracking the election cycle to combat mainstream bias. We were simply five women around a table in various shades of blazers sharing stories about our past to give pause to concerns about the future.

For Love of Country Available HERE

Consider Today’s Release : 2 Hours With Tulsi & Joe