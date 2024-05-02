House Inhabit

House Inhabit

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tawni Burns's avatar
Tawni Burns
May 2, 2024

Democrat primary 2020 is when Tulsi first caught my attention. She is everything that represents the America our forefathers meant it to be. Your article captures the true essence of what I always thought about her. Tulsi gives me HOPE and she will always have my vote and support. ❤️🤍💙🇺🇸

Ps - kudos to her Mom and Dad for raising an AMAZING daughter.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Torey Cervantes's avatar
Torey Cervantes
May 3, 2024

Love Tulsi, but this isn’t a comment about her. Paging Jessica…Alex Soros met with Gretch Whitmer. 😬😬😬

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Jessica Reed Kraus and others
23 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jessica Reed Kraus
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture