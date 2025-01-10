Here in Orange County, we’ve been glued to the news since Tuesday, hearts heavy as wildfires ravage Los Angeles. The footage is horrifying—entire neighborhoods reduced to ashes, families scattered, and lives uprooted overnight. Nearly all of my friends in LA have been forced to evacuate, fleeing to nearby towns with little more than what they could carry. The scale of devastation, as it stands now, is staggering.

Here’s what we know so far:

The Fires

As of Thursday morning, at least four major fires are burning across Southern California, with approximately 100,000 residents under evacuation orders. The fires have destroyed nearly 4,000–5,000 homes and businesses, marking one of the most destructive wildfire events in Los Angeles history.

Current Fires

Palisades Fire

Began: Tuesday, January 7

Containment: 0%

Acres Burned: ~18,000

Details: The most destructive fire in Los Angeles history, with at least 1,000 structures burned. Strong winds have driven rapid fire growth over the past 48 hours.

Eaton Fire

Began: Tuesday, January 7

Containment: 0%

Acres Burned: ~10,600

Details: Firefighters are working to slow its spread under extreme conditions, but low humidity, dry fuels, and shifting winds have increased the risk of spot fires. Multiple structures have been damaged or destroyed.

Hurst Fire

Began: Tuesday, January 7

Containment: 10%

Acres Burned: ~671

Sunset Fire

Began: Wednesday, January 8

Containment: 0%

Acres Burned: ~43

Details: This fire ignited in the densely populated Hollywood Hills on Wednesday night, threatening iconic landmarks and homes.

Weather Conditions

Santa Ana winds are a key driver, occurring later in the year and creating ideal conditions for fires.

Low humidity, dry fuels, and shifting winds have created a “perfect storm” for wildfire spread.

Celebrity Homes Lost

Several celebrities have lost homes to the fires, including:

Paris Hilton (Malibu)

Mandy Moore

Rikki Lake ("Heaven on Earth" home)

Tina Knowles (Malibu)

Melissa Rivers (saved her mother’s Grammy)

Cameron Mathison, Anna Faris, Tom Hanks, and John Goodman

Billy Crystal (lived in his home for 46 years)

Spencer Pratt (son’s crib burned in heart shape)

Maria Shriver, Anthony Hopkins, and more.

Iconic Landmarks Lost

Will Rogers Ranch House

Topanga Ranch Motel

Moonshadows

Reel Inn Malibu

Pasadena Jewish Temple & Center

Theatre Palisades and Pierson Playhouse

Bunny Museum

Landmarks Still Safe

Hollywood Sign

Getty Villa

Death Toll

At least 5 confirmed deaths in Altadena from the Eaton Fire. Officials expect the number to rise.

Political Implications

Growing frustration over the lack of fire preparedness and water pressure for firefighting efforts.

Calls to hold local, state, and federal officials accountable for inadequate infrastructure and mitigation plans.

Discussions on climate change, rebuilding, and ensuring future fire resilience.

Animal Support

Food Aid

How to Help

Donations and Support

American Red Cross : Donate online, call (800) 733-2767, or text REDCROSS to 90999.

California Fire Foundation : Contributions directly support fire victims.

Airbnb.org: Offering free temporary housing for displaced residents.

.