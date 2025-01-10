Here in Orange County, we’ve been glued to the news since Tuesday, hearts heavy as wildfires ravage Los Angeles. The footage is horrifying—entire neighborhoods reduced to ashes, families scattered, and lives uprooted overnight. Nearly all of my friends in LA have been forced to evacuate, fleeing to nearby towns with little more than what they could carry. The scale of devastation, as it stands now, is staggering.
Here’s what we know so far:
The Fires
As of Thursday morning, at least four major fires are burning across Southern California, with approximately 100,000 residents under evacuation orders. The fires have destroyed nearly 4,000–5,000 homes and businesses, marking one of the most destructive wildfire events in Los Angeles history.
Current Fires
Palisades Fire
Began: Tuesday, January 7
Containment: 0%
Acres Burned: ~18,000
Details: The most destructive fire in Los Angeles history, with at least 1,000 structures burned. Strong winds have driven rapid fire growth over the past 48 hours.
Eaton Fire
Began: Tuesday, January 7
Containment: 0%
Acres Burned: ~10,600
Details: Firefighters are working to slow its spread under extreme conditions, but low humidity, dry fuels, and shifting winds have increased the risk of spot fires. Multiple structures have been damaged or destroyed.
Hurst Fire
Began: Tuesday, January 7
Containment: 10%
Acres Burned: ~671
Sunset Fire
Began: Wednesday, January 8
Containment: 0%
Acres Burned: ~43
Details: This fire ignited in the densely populated Hollywood Hills on Wednesday night, threatening iconic landmarks and homes.
Weather Conditions
Santa Ana winds are a key driver, occurring later in the year and creating ideal conditions for fires.
Low humidity, dry fuels, and shifting winds have created a “perfect storm” for wildfire spread.
Celebrity Homes Lost
Several celebrities have lost homes to the fires, including:
Paris Hilton (Malibu)
Mandy Moore
Rikki Lake ("Heaven on Earth" home)
Tina Knowles (Malibu)
Melissa Rivers (saved her mother’s Grammy)
Cameron Mathison, Anna Faris, Tom Hanks, and John Goodman
Billy Crystal (lived in his home for 46 years)
Spencer Pratt (son’s crib burned in heart shape)
Maria Shriver, Anthony Hopkins, and more.
Iconic Landmarks Lost
Will Rogers Ranch House
Topanga Ranch Motel
Moonshadows
Reel Inn Malibu
Pasadena Jewish Temple & Center
Theatre Palisades and Pierson Playhouse
Bunny Museum
Landmarks Still Safe
Hollywood Sign
Getty Villa
Death Toll
At least 5 confirmed deaths in Altadena from the Eaton Fire. Officials expect the number to rise.
Political Implications
Growing frustration over the lack of fire preparedness and water pressure for firefighting efforts.
Calls to hold local, state, and federal officials accountable for inadequate infrastructure and mitigation plans.
Discussions on climate change, rebuilding, and ensuring future fire resilience.
Animal Support
Food Aid
How to Help
Donations and Support
American Red Cross: Donate online, call (800) 733-2767, or text REDCROSS to 90999.
California Fire Foundation: Contributions directly support fire victims.
Airbnb.org: Offering free temporary housing for displaced residents.
.
I’m bracing for all the incompetence we are about to uncover in the wake of this disaster. I hope California wakes up to the reality that our government is inept and our policies have cost us dearly.
Sad these events happen, but these events always seem to be worse than need to be because of some negligence. I’ll be diving into the unusual aspects of this fire.
I am curious thought to why there’s a lot of trees still standing but houses burnt. I’m in FL and we don’t have a lot of fires, but that strikes me as odd.
I also heard the Santa Anna winds don’t occur in January, and usually September - October and sometimes November.
Curious to any feedback but I’ll be looking into this as well — and any unusual aspects