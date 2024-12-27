“Love or Loathe Laura Loomer, We Have a Situation on Our Hands.”

The week before Christmas, Mike and I found ourselves locked in a heated debate about aliens—a topic that has divided us for decades. From the moment we met we’ve been at odds: he’s the skeptic, I’m the believer. Our latest argument stemmed from my growing obsession with recent investigations into aerial anomalies and drone phenomena. Mike saw my criticism of Elon Musk’s silence on the subject as “risky,” urging me to steer clear of attacking MAGA’s key figures without concrete evidence.

“You’ve got a good thing going,” he warned. “Don’t mess it up by going after Musk.”

This sentiment isn’t unique to Mike; it’s a recurring caution among those in Trump’s orbit who fear the consequences of questioning Musk’s motives. The message is clear: don’t rock the boat. Musk’s influence in MAGA circles is immense, and crossing him could invite backlash.

For the record, Musk also claims not to believe in extraterrestrial life, much to Mike’s satisfaction. This only fuels his dismissive attitude toward UFO sightings and my insistence that Musk has much to offer the discussion but chooses silence.

Alien debates aside, fractures within the MAGA base are becoming increasingly hard to ignore. In the weeks leading up to the inauguration, ideological clashes and power struggles have taken center stage. During my time in New York before Christmas, the conversation shifted to RFK Jr., whose evolving stances on critical issues have sparked concern. Once unwavering in his views, RFK now seems malleable, particularly on abortion, the polio vaccine—where he once voiced fierce opposition—and even weight-loss drugs like Ozempic.

When asked on camera about the polio vaccine, he offered a shrug and a smile: “I’m all for it.” This moment left some in MAGA circles questioning his resolve. “If Bobby can’t turn down a Big Mac on a flight, how can he withstand pressure from Musk and others with conflicting views on these issues?” one insider quipped.

Then, on Christmas Day, Musk stirred the pot once again, sharing a photo of himself dressed as “Ozempic Santa,” flaunting a leaner physique. The post posed an uncomfortable contrast: Musk’s open embrace of weight-loss drugs stands at odds with Kennedy’s advocacy for natural solutions, like diet and exercise, to combat obesity.

These ideological rifts—spanning everything from immigration to health—reflect the increasingly fragile coalitions under MAGA’s umbrella. As the inauguration looms, one thing is clear: the movement’s competing factions aren’t going away quietly.

In Kennedy’s vision for MAHA (Make America Healthy Again), the path to wellness involves eating clean and exercising—not relying on injections to shed pounds.

The debate over health and wellness is just one example of the growing tensions within MAGA, raising a critical question: who caves?

In this situation, it’s looking more like Kennedy.

Elon as Skinny Santa

Consider Musk’s open enthusiasm for Big Pharma, paired with Suzie Wiles’ close ties to Pfizer. This dynamic was on full display during a recent Mar-a-Lago dinner where Trump hosted top executives from Pfizer, Eli Lilly, and PhRMA to discuss collaborations and cures for cancer. For a movement built on challenging the establishment, such alliances with corporate giants raise eyebrows.

Adding fuel to the fire is the drama unfolding online. Laura Loomer has zeroed in on Musk, accusing him of undermining Trump’s leadership. She claims Musk’s growing influence in Trump’s inner circle is harmful to the MAGA cause, citing his PAC’s ties to former Ron DeSantis staffers and alleging Musk is “buying” his way into the movement.

Loomer didn’t stop there. In a relentless series of posts on X, she slammed Musk for his support of the H-1B visa program, accusing him of flooding the American workforce with what she called “third-world invaders from India.”

Overnight, the grenades kept coming.

Loomer Said:

"Elon cock blocks the nominee meetings and tries to undermine anyone and everyone who doesn't do his bidding. It's wildly inappropriate how a guy with no experience in politics who has been a Democrat his entire life is now staffing the Trump admin. He's completely compromised by the CCP and he has unfettered access to President Trump. This is fucked up and we need to stop it NOW! It's the biggest elephant in the room and everyone is too scared to talk about it.

Why is Jared Birchall, @elonmusk's money manager who is also CEO of @neuralink, ELON'S company that wants to put chips in everyone's brains, at Mar-a-Lago interviewing candidates to work at the State Department? What the fuck are Jared's qualifications aside from the fact that everyone who works for @elonmusk is a full-time Xi Jinping dick sucker? How is he qualified to choose candidates to work in the State Department... you know, the same @StateDept that's supposed to handle CHINA?

Hello @marcorubio, what the hell are we doing here? Is this MAGA? This is not 'attention-seeking' @elonmusk."

Did you know that @elonmusk's PAC is largely operated by @GovRonDeSantis aides and staffers? The same people who burned $500 million trying to take down President Trump in 2024 while he was being indicted and attacked. I just think it's important for people to know who the players are, especially now that Trump loyalists like myself are being called 'trolls' by people who only decided to 'support' Trump once a bullet almost went through his brain on live TV, just four months before the election.

One of the key operatives involved in the @america PAC is Generra Peck @GenerraPeck, who served as the campaign manager for @GovRonDeSantis's failed campaign against Trump. Then she was replaced by James Uthmeier because Generra lied to donors so much, sucked at her job, and ran out of 'campaign resets' for her boss, Ron DeSantis.

I'm not a troll. I'm one of the main reasons why Generra Peck now has 'failed campaign manager' on her political resume. Just ask President Trump."

At first, Musk tried to ignore Loomer’s attacks, but the escalating controversy eventually forced him to defend his stance. Backed by Vivek Ramaswamy, Musk argued that high-skilled immigration is essential for maintaining America’s edge in innovation and technology. Critics labeled Loomer’s comments as racist and xenophobic, but her remarks touched on a broader, more pressing issue: is the influx of foreign talent driving America’s tech industry forward or displacing skilled American workers?

The debate over immigration is now rattling Trump’s coalition and exposing fractures that could widen into something far more difficult to manage. On one side are the MAGA faithful, drawn to Trump’s uncompromising stance on immigration. On the other are Silicon Valley’s latecomers to the movement—leaders who share Trump’s views on many cultural and economic issues but depend on attracting top global talent to keep their businesses competitive.

Critics Censored . . .

On Thursday night, Laura Loomer, Gavin Mario Wax, ConservativePAC, and Owen Shroyer all had their X verification badges stripped after criticizing Elon Musk’s positions on labor and immigration. The “punishment” followed their vocal opposition to H-1B visas earlier in the day.

“All of our influencers have now lost verification status, as well as our own page,” ConservativePAC, a Trump-supporting group, wrote. “Our brand did nothing. We spoke out against H-1B visas, and it seems @elonmusk intentionally shut us down. Is this the new status quo for America’s ‘most free’ social media platform?”

Loomer responded: “Right after @elonmusk called me a troll today, my account verification was taken away, my subscriptions were deactivated, and I was banned from buying premium—despite already paying for it. Clearly retaliation.”

Gavin Mario Wax, another vocal critic, added, “My verification badge is now under review. Weird! Didn’t change anything.”

This drama unfolded after Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, co-chairs of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), clashed with conservatives over whether H-1B work visas or American talent would better serve companies like SpaceX.

Ramaswamy argued that American culture’s preference for popularity over intellect stifles innovation, writing on X: “A culture that celebrates the prom queen over the math olympiad champ... will not produce the best engineers. A culture that venerates Cory from Boy Meets World over Screech from Saved by the Bell... will not produce the best engineers.”

Musk echoed the sentiment, claiming, “The number of people who are super talented engineers AND super motivated in the USA is far too low.”

But his remarks quickly turned into a heated debate with his own followers, many of whom felt his position conflicted with Trump’s America First agenda.

Critics decried Musk’s actions as an overreaction. “Insane that blue checks are being removed from accounts critical of the H1B racket. Horrible look,” Wax wrote. “I’ve supported Elon and X. Anyone at the @NYYRC gala can attest to me praising him. Sad!”

While Trump has yet to address the tensions, the ideological rift between Musk, Ramaswamy, and MAGA diehards could present significant challenges for the future of DOGE and the broader conservative coalition.

During the election, these differences were easy to set aside—negative partisanship has a way of uniting disparate groups. But with Trump set to take office in three weeks and Elon Musk—an immigrant and one of Trump’s most visible allies—injecting himself into the conversation, this divide can no longer be ignored. Musk, known for wading into debates on X without much thought for political consequences, has become a flashpoint in this escalating tension.

The debate reached a boiling point this week when Trump appointed venture capitalist Sriram Krishnan as his AI adviser. The move alarmed MAGA loyalists, who pointed to Krishnan’s past advocacy for easing green card limits for skilled workers. Musk, along with other Silicon Valley voices, defended Krishnan and championed foreign talent as a cornerstone of America’s future success. “Do you want America to WIN or do you want America to LOSE?” Musk wrote on X. “If you force the world’s best talent to play for the other side, America will LOSE. End of story.”

Musk’s Argument Didn’t Land Well With MAGA Diehards

Ann Coulter accused tech companies of wanting “indentured servants” rather than empowering American workers.

Mike Cernovich acknowledged Musk’s perspective but blamed Big Tech for creating the problem in the first place.

Laura Loomer warned that tech elites like Musk could undermine Trump’s nationalist agenda.

This isn’t just a policy debate—it’s a critical test of Trump’s ability to hold together an increasingly fractured coalition. For Musk, the stakes couldn’t be higher. Despite his rising influence within Trump’s orbit, he lacks the unshakable loyalty that MAGA voters reserve for Trump alone. Musk’s penchant for diving headlong into polarizing debates on X has only magnified the divide, making him a lightning rod for criticism and a potential weak link in the movement. If Musk continues to provoke key factions, Trump may be forced to either distance himself from Musk or navigate these growing tensions alone—at the risk of seeing his coalition splinter beyond repair.

An IG Source On Experience in Support of Laura:

"Loomer is right on the H1B visas. I lost my six-figure, 20-year IT career to H1B visas. When I approached my Republican Congressman in 2015, he called me a xenophobe to my face. There are tens of thousands like me. The system allowed recruiters to contact U.S. citizens, but often, mass emails about job openings were deemed ‘recruitment attempts.’ I sent dozens of resumes for months, only to hear nothing in return. The cost savings from outsourcing jobs was quickly outweighed by project delays. After Obama opened the floodgates on H1B visas, many seasoned professionals like myself were laid off and replaced."

“Get The Tech Bros Out”

Meanwhile, Loomer’s scathing criticisms have also brought to light growing tensions within Trump’s donor base. According to insiders, long-time supporters feel increasingly sidelined as flashy tech moguls like Musk and Bezos—who previously rejected Trump—are now gaining prominence in his orbit despite offering minimal financial support. These veteran donors worry that the influx of new power players is reshaping Trump’s campaign in ways that marginalize the loyal base responsible for his rise to power when it was far less "acceptable" to back him.

In short, many within MAGA don’t trust or want tech billionaires infiltrating their movement.

Referring to him as the “White Elephant in the Room,” Loomer sees herself as one of the few willing to question his growing influence.

Some speculate, however, that Loomer might be channeling frustrations from higher-ups in Trump’s orbit who lack the courage or platform to speak out.

“The better question is, who is putting Loomer up to this?” one insider mused. “She’s certainly trying to get Trump’s attention for a reason.”

Her motivations became even murkier after a heated exchange with Milo Yiannopoulos last week at an AMFEST afterparty. Milo accused Loomer of being banned from Mar-a-Lago and insinuated an inappropriate relationship with Trump, going so far as to claim she bragged about receiving explicit praise from Trump about “the best blow job ever.”

Loomer’s explosive reaction only fueled rumors that her attacks on Musk could stem from feelings of rejection or exclusion from Trump’s inner circle.

Musk, for his part, has largely dismissed Loomer as a “troll,” accusing her of stirring up drama for attention. But Loomer is doubling down, framing Musk’s influence as a liability to Trump’s campaign. “The ball and chain around his neck,” she suggested.

Will Musk’s growing influence be a boon to Trump’s campaign or a divisive force that alienates MAGA’s core base? And what happens when Trump loyalists like Loomer turn against each other?

One thing is certain: Musk is determined to expand his global footprint. His recent meetings with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and rumored $127 million investment in Nigel Farage’s Reform U.K. Party suggest ambitions that extend far beyond MAGA.

As this internal battle rages on, the feud between Loomer and Musk serves as a microcosm of a much larger war within MAGA—a war over who will shape the future of the movement and who will be exiled from its ranks.

Musk’s Twitter Journey

It’s important to remember there was a time when Musk wanted nothing more than to back out of his commitment to purchase majority shares of the app he nicknamed a “crime scene.”

Musk began teasing his ability to purchase Twitter in 2017, and soon followed two two legal battles over a few of his Tweets that many felt compromised the integrity of Tesla.



In 2018, Musk Tweeted that he would be taking Tesla stocks private at $420 a share, blending a sophomoric reference to marijuana in an otherwise high stakes conversation. The SEC pushed back on Musk, penalizing him and Tesla, each slapped with a separate $20 million fine.



Moving forward, Musk demanded a clause in his Tesla contract that allowed him final say in any Tweets regarding Tesla, and in 2021, he casually cut Tesla value by $14bn after a 2020 Tweet that “Tesla stock price is too high.”

In 2019, Musk presented himself in front of a judge and jury in an Los Angeles courtroom after a Twitter feud with a British cave explorer Vernon Unsworth. Mr Unsworth challenged Musks’ ability to rescue a team of young athletes from the cave, with Musk telling his 22 million followers that Unsworth was a “pedo guy.” Unsworth sued. Musk won.

Musk’s string of public controversy on Twitter prompted no apologies, rather a glaring critique of Jack’s version of freedom of speech and inability to save a failing company. Elon took this public failure of irresponsible public statements and turned it into an opportunity for dogmatic approach. By the end of April 2022, Elon found himself acquiring the majority shares of Twitter to the tune of $44 billion.

A month later, Elon said the deal was “on hold” following a report that 5% of Twitter's daily active users were spam accounts and sent notification of his termination of the deal in July. In response to Elon’s chaotic change of heart, Twitter formally sued Musk for breaching a legally binding agreement, leading to a suspenseful three months of negotiations. In October 2022, Musk changed his mind once more, offering to purchase Twitter at $54.20 per share. The acquisition was officially completed on October 27.

What My Friends Are Saying

“Vivek is saying Indian immigrants are smarter and should have special visa privileges to work here over white men because white mothers are mediocre at raising kids."

"It is also playing into the stereotype that white men in America have no value."

"It’s lunacy."

"It also just shows tech is out for tech, not America."

"Doge bros going down."

"Meanwhile, Elon creating an army of unstable single white moms?"

"It’s also exacerbating stereotypes about minorities coming here and not assimilating."

"Vivek just lit his career on fire."

"It plays into the stereotype that tech people are trying to basically eliminate white people."

Collected Online Comments

- “LOOMER is just upset Elon is the new MAGA queen.”

- “MAGA infighting is good actually.”

- “Things are bad when they got me agreeing with Laura Loomer.”

- “Trump isn't even in office yet and the inevitable schisms are already happening.”

- “Tbh I don't give a flying fuck about Laura Loomer, but I think Trump does, which is all that matters.”

- “If Loomer and Elon have a big enough fight that Trump has to pick a side, he'd probably pick Loomer.”

- “Elon calling out someone else for “trolling for attention” is fucking insane. Bro, your entire existence on planet earth is trolling for attention.”

- “Lol looks like Laura is taking shots at everybody right now, from Ana to Milo and now Elon.”

- “I see more and more on the right turning on Elon already. I give it like 8-10 months before a full nasty breakup.”

- “Her calling Elon a "side piece" made me laugh.”