House Inhabit

House Inhabit

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brittany's avatar
Brittany
Mar 10, 2024

Loved this line: “She has, in a sense, recreated the grocery checkout line magazine mix for Instagram.” I agree completely! I miss magazines so much, I used to subscribe to many but now I just subscribe to you! Congratulations on this, I have to imagine it feels surreal and satisfying. Enjoy! 🤍

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Robyn's avatar
Robyn
Mar 10, 2024

I’m glad you spoke to the fortune line. I remember messaging you in insta when you first broke the story.

While you spin it as a positive, which I applaud your positive nature, as a woman who has been independently employed for over 25 years, I look at it as dismissive jealousy.

Labeling you as a mommy blogger making a fortune cashing in on celebrity gossip or influencing trends is not at all the descriptive of what you do. You’re not shilling for anyone. You’re not peddling miracle cures or the celebrity du jour.

I happily pay to read about your access to people and places I cannot be at the moment. Your coverage of Moscow, ID (while we all wait for them to get their act together) was second to none. Your ability to allow people their own timing and build trust is incredible. Not many journalists can say they can do the same. Their biases are written all over their printed words.

You’re a refreshing voice that we’ve missed in journalism for a long time. ♥️

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
58 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jessica Reed Kraus
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture