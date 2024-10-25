Guest Post By Nikki Bostwick

MAHA’s bipartisan support makes it increasingly clear that it isn't just a slogan for more votes; this topic is quickly becoming the foundation in which our two political parties are realigning in real-time.

Powerful, bright minds are coming together after witnessing firsthand the decline in the quality of life for all Americans. This diverse team of experts spearheaded by RFK Jr. with his four-decade career as an environmental lawyer and activist, U.S. Army Reserve colonel and four-term congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard, and experts from technology (Elon Musk), medicine (Calley Means), and beyond. These individuals, along with many integrative physicians, wellness entrepreneurs, investors, and millions of American citizens, believe healthcare is the most critical economic, political, and even spiritual issue, and we must urgently address its root causes.

Why Is This?

The statistics don’t lie—here is our current report card:

60% of Americans suffer from a chronic disease, and nearly 40% have two or more chronic conditions

50% of Americans are obese or overweight (compared to 3% in Japan).

1 in 3 kids today has diabetes or is prediabetic

1 in every 34 children is autistic

73% of children will not qualify to join the military

It costs $4.3 trillion annually to “treat” the chronic disease epidemic

Two significant problems have led us to this disaster: Big Ag and Big Pharma. Agriculture is the leading source of pollution worldwide, contributing to greenhouse gas emissions and air and water pollution. In America, most of our farmers are subsidized to grow corn, soy, and wheat—crops that contribute to our agricultural problems because they are genetically modified and massively sprayed with insecticides, herbicides, bactericides and pesticides (essentially antibiotics for plants) to assist in easily growing these crops. These pesticides, fertilizers, and other toxic farm chemicals poison our freshwater, marine ecosystems, air, and soil. They also can remain in the environment for generations. These crops are then processed into “foods” laden with added sugars, artificial dyes, and other harmful ingredients, all packaged without any warnings to consumers. There’s no mention from the government (nor from most doctors Americans trust and consult when they start to feel unwell) that these chemicals and pesticides are known to cause cancer and chronic disease.

This brings us to the issue of pharmaceutical reliance. In this country, our doctors' education is often funded by the very same corporations pushing their products onto patients. If you've ever been wary of MLM marketing, this is an even larger scam. Our government profits from the "sick care" model that 95% of people currently receive. The regulatory agencies that should oversee this unethical behavior are funded by the same corporations they are meant to regulate, creating a crisis where Americans are advised to rely on pills, vaccines, and various unnecessary medical procedures instead of addressing the underlying issues of dirty air, water, food, and lack of exercise. Instead of being encouraged to change their eating habits and educated on what nutrient-dense, unprocessed, whole-food meals look like, they are offered one-size-fits-all protocols and medications. Even worse, young women that hit puberty are taught to go into their doctors office and request to be put on birth control pills, told they can even skip their periods because all of a sudden periods serve no purpose and are completely unnecessary, essentially training them to disconnect from the most intuitive part of their body- their womb- causing a host of “unexplainable” hormonal issues, anxiety and depression.

In this context, it’s important to recognize the growing body of evidence supporting natural alternatives that can effectively address chronic conditions without the downsides of pharmaceuticals.

For example, research has shown that therapeutic doses of saffron can be just as effective as Prozac for treating moderate depression. Best of all, saffron doesn’t come with the usual side effects of selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRI) like Prozac and other antidepressants that include weight gain, suicide risk, and feeling emotionally muted. This speaks to a broader point: offering natural alternatives would empower people to explore effective, sustainable options that align with their long-term health goals rather than relying on medications that create a lifelong dependency.

Similarly, our answer to the obesity epidemic should not be pushing Ozempic on young children. There's currently a law about to be signed that would cover the $1,500 monthly cost to provide Ozempic to every obese child that walks into a clinic desperately wanting to get well— an expenditure that could add another $3 trillion to our national debt, nearly matching our current TOTAL spending on chronic disease altogether.

Instead of pushing Ozempic and worsening our deficit, we could use a fraction of that money to support every American family in eating three organic meals a day, something RFK Jr. commits to making more accessible because he knows that the evidence is clear—simply eating a healthy, balanced diet and getting daily exercise can significantly reduce chronic disease.

Our job as U.S. citizens is to advocate for the truth. We know that many of the foods, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals banned in other countries have no place in our country either.

Today, mainstream media attempts to portray this movement as a means for Trump to gain the trust of health and environmentally-focused demographics. Let us not be fooled however by the current administration's talks of climate change. The proposed farm bill is a great example of how backwards the climate change initiatives really are- by including verbiage granting pesticide companies immunity from liability regarding the health of American consumers.

If they know these chemicals make us sick, wreak havoc on the planet, and contribute to the number one cause of pollution, what is stopping them from banning them immediately? Instead, they are making it impossible to ever hold these corporations accountable.

Freedom is fundamental in this movement. Without it, we are at the mercy of a government that has shown us its allegiances. There's only so much we can control on our own—we need a government that understands the implications of their initiatives, like how weather modification programs may be contributing to our exacerbated natural disasters. We do not consent to having aerosols and heavy metals like aluminum released in the atmosphere in the name of combating climate change- instead, let's come together to address the root problem and move towards regenerative solutions. Otherwise, these catastrophic events will continue to get worse, not because of climate change but because of our gross negligence by only implementing band-aid solutions and “playing God” with every aspect of the natural world and its processes.

While the mainstream media and Democrats spread fear and anxiety about climate change, Republicans are discussing immediate actions that can create lasting changes for all Americans. When we get to the root cause of our own health and well-being, that will also address the root cause of our climate issues, because at the end of the day, we are not separate from our environment; we are all interconnected.

When Kamala Harris claims she will never dictate what to do with your body, she seems to forget 2021. But we haven't forgotten the massive mandated medical experiment forced on our frontline workers, children, and every obeying American a year after the COVID crisis began. Many of these individuals had already contracted and recovered from COVID, yet they were threatened with job loss or exclusion from school unless they received a vaccine they were uncomfortable with. Her statement is profoundly deceptive and one-sided.

So what’s the solution? The plan with MAHA is to increase flexibility in how healthcare dollars are spent and provide Americans access to unbiased science. They recognize these initiatives would typically take years, but they plan to use executive orders to enact changes aimed at significantly reducing chronic health conditions within TWO YEARS. The goal is to shift from our current sick-care model to one focused on preventing and reversing chronic illnesses.

Unbiased science shows that chronic illnesses can often be reversed, despite Americans being told daily they require lifelong medication.

Every American deserves access to high-quality, individualized care rather than being forced into a cookie-cutter system of one-size-fits-all protocols.

MAHA is a movement to unravel the capture of agencies by corrupt influence and end the childhood chronic disease epidemic. It is idealistic, hopeful, and, best of all, it is POSSIBLE.

We are at a point in time where we need to vote based on our basic human right to clean air, water, and food. These essential rights have not been provided to our citizens for decades, even though the Democratic party that campaigns on these issues has governed 12 of the last 16 years. Where is their accountability when they could have made a real, significant impact all these years? These politicians and corporations must be held liable for their actions against our country and children. A vote for MAHA is a vote to finally end this epidemic of gaslighting and restore trust in the very government systems we pay for and should be able to rely on.

Nikki Bostwick is the host of the Nikki Bostwick Unfiltered Podcast and founder of THE FULLEST, a certified Benefit Corporation offering therapeutic-grade saffron supplements for depression, anxiety, and ADHD. Passionate about inspiring others to prioritize their well-being and happiness, Nikki is deeply involved in philanthropy, wellness, and health advocacy. Through her work, she aims to inspire others on a journey of self-discovery, growth, and making a positive impact in the world.