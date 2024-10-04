As the Diddy case unravels, one question remains: who else was involved?

With over 25 years of alleged abuse and more than 100 victims coming forward, it seems implausible Diddy acted alone.

Anywhere you look online you’ll see people begging authorities to “release the list, already!” praying that other big wigs will be also be held accountable for enabling and participating in decades of music industry abuse.

The internet lit up on Tuesday after Houston Attorney Tony Buzbee said he’s ready to “name names,” during a press conference.

"The day will come when we will name names, other than Sean Combs, and there's a lot of names,” Buzbee told a crowded room of reporters.

“It's a long list already. Because of the nature of this case, we're going to make damn sure we're right before we do that," Buzbee said, adding that some of these names “will shock you.”

“We will find the silent accomplices. We will expose the enablers who enabled this conduct behind closed doors. We will pursue this matter, no matter who the evidence implicates,” - Tony Buzbee

Buzbee announced that his law firm will represent 120 new victims who have come forward to file civil suits against Sean “Diddy” Combs and other well-known celebrities, cases spanning over 25 years. Prior to this press conference, it was assumed that the “freak offs” started in 2008, but according to new victim stories, the abuse and exploitation may date back all the way to 1991. Not only are new individuals being named as defendants in these new civil lawsuits, but corporate entities are also being included, who Buzbee said allegedly “profited off this culture and behavior.” These corporate entities include banks, pharmaceutical companies and hotels.

Buzbee and his team are vetting all the victims carefully by collecting photo and video evidence, dates, times and names of identify witnesses to ensure that each case they take on is legitimate. Further defendants will be named publicly in court documents as individual cases are filed. Buzbee said the new cases they’re working on include allegations against other high-profile celebrities who allegedly worked hand in hand with Diddy, abusing their power to exploit vulnerable victims, many who were looking to make a name for themselves in the industry. 25 new victims were minors during the time the incidents allegedly occurred, the youngest being a 9-year-old, who claims he suffered abuse during an audition at Bad Boy Records Studios.

“They seek victims who are vulnerable such as children, their employees and their intimate partners, all who see a different version than the public does. All who rely on the abuser in some way,” Carrie L. Paul of the National Victim Advocate, told the crowd during the press conference.

“Abusers are unfortunately very skilled at power and control, a foundation of abuse,” she said.



Other New Information Announced:

Over 3000 Individuals Came Forward

3285 victims came forward in just ten days to report allegations against Diddy and other defendants

Buzzbee’s law firm vetted each individual carefully to make sure all claims being made were “legitimate and merit”

The firm has taken on 120 victims so far

100 more cases are being investigated and considered for representation

Attorney Andrew Van Arsdale of AVAS Law Group, who is helping Buzbee with the case, said seeing such a high volume of victims coming forward in such a short period of time is unprecedented.

“We represent 1000s of survivors of abuse and never, never in a 10 day period have we seen 3000 people come forward or we have confirmed and decided to investigate 120 people, while we’re continuing to work through another 100 plus cases to prove them up, to validate what had happened here and to hold those who are responsible accountable,” he said.

Houston Attorney Tony Buzbee

New Victim Breakdown

Total: 120 new victims being vetted and represented by Buzbee’s firm

60 males, 60 females

Ethnicity: 62% African American, 30% white, the remainder are Hispanic and Asian

25 plaintiffs were minors at the time the alleged incidents occurred

55% of victims already reported abuse to local authorities, hospitals and the FBI (Buzzbee’s team is collecting all medical records and police reports)

Some victims have already been approached by the FBI

Locations Conduct Allegedly Occurred

Victims come from 25 states

Most cases happened in California, New York, Georgia, and Florida

Major cities: Los Angeles, New York, The Hamptons and Miami

Conduct allegedly occurred in private residences, recording studios and hotels

Conduct allegedly occurred at after parties, album release parties, New Years Eve parties, “puppy parties,” the famous “All White Party” and at auditions

9-Year-Old Victim

The youngest victim was 9-years-old at the time the incident occurred

The victim alleges that he suffered abuse during an audition at Bad Boy Records Studios in New York City

The abuse reportedly involved Combs and others present at the audition

The victim alleges he and other minors in attendance were promised record deals

15 Year-Old-Victim

Allegedly a 15-year-old female was flown to New York to attend a party

Victim was allegedly drugged and taken into a private room and raped

Allegedly, multiple individuals took turns raping her

Another (Anonymous) Minor Victim

Allegedly Diddy told a minor that he would “make him a star,” but needed to visit with him in private away from his parents

Allegedly, Diddy made the victim perform oral sex on him

Common Theme of Abuse at Parties

Buzbee found a common pattern reported in these new cases alleging that a victim would be lured into a situation and handed a laced drink they were forced to drink

Once the drink took effect, perpetrators allegedly performed sexual acts on the victims

The victims were allegedly passed around while others “watched and enjoyed the show”

Some victims allegedly woke up with severe damage to private areas of their body and no memory of what happened

Victims left feeling ashamed, confused, injured and humiliated

If a victim reached out for answers, they were allegedly silenced and threatened with physical violence and/or bodily harm

Drugs Found

Many victims who sought medical treatment were drug tested

“Weird drugs” were found in their system such as Xylazine

“Xylazine” also know as “Tranq,” a horse tranquilizer, has been found several times in multiple victim’s drug test results (A non-opioid sedative, which is not approved for use in people, and can slow down the brain and breathing, slow down heart rate, lower blood pressure, and is especially dangerous when combined with opioids)

90% of new cases report that they were drugged or handed a lace drink

Some victims said that if you refused to drink what they handed you, you’d get kicked out of the party

“The admission to this party you had to drink the chosen drink that was handed to you,” Buzbee said.

Many Enablers and Accomplices

Buzzbee promises to expose all accomplices and enablers.

New names may be revealed as investigations continue, with cases likely to be filed in New York and Los Angeles.

The firm will name additional defendants as more clients come forward.

Buzzbee claims complicit bystanders “know who they are.”

Buzzbee calls these complicit bystanders “facilitators of foul play-willing participants in vile conduct.”

“People who participated, encouraged it and egged it on and did nothing about it “know who they are,” Buzbee said.

Future Defendants Will Include:

Anyone who engaged in the assault or exploitation or participated in any way

Anyone who encouraged or facilitated the conduct

Anyone who was in the room and watched it happen and did nothing to stop it

Any venue or venue owner who was aware of what was going on but failed to stop it

Any individual who knew about this conduct and benefited from it

Any individual or entity who helped cover it up

“These people know who they are and should come forward. You can’t hide skeletons in the closet forever,” Buzbee encouraged anyone who engaged in this conduct to come forward.

New Defendants: Corporate Entities

Buzzbee said in addition to individuals, future defendants could include corporate entities who profited off this culture and beahvior

Banks, pharmaceutical companies and hotels were allegedly involved

Future Claims Include

False Imprisonment

Sexual Abuse of Adults and Minors

Violent Sexual Assault and Rape

Facilitated Sex with a Controlled Substance

Compelling Prostitution

Sexual Misconduct

Dissemination of Video Recordings

Victims Fear of Retaliation

Now that Diddy is behind bars, Buzbee said victims are feeling safer coming forward but many still feel afraid of retaliation by one of Diddy’s powerful perpetrators. He said they also worry about public backlash from their communities, peers and the general public, especially since some of the defendants named in these new cases are celebrities with large cult-like fanbases, whose fans will defend anything their beloved celebrity does.

“You’ll be shocked at the length fans will go no matter the evidence to the contrary to defend celebrities they love,” Buzbee said, revealing that he’s already facing backlash and death threats for taking on these cases.

Diddy Denies All 120 Pending Lawsuits

Diddy’s legal team spoke to Rolling Stone and denied all 120 new pending lawsuits.

“As Mr. Combs’ legal team has emphasized, he cannot address every meritless allegation in what has become a reckless media circus,” Erica Wolff told Rolling Stone.

“That said, Mr. Combs emphatically and cateograpically denies as false and defamatory any claim that he sexually abused anyone, including minors. He looks forward to proving his innocent and vindicating himself in court if and when claims are filed and served, where the truth will be established based on evidence, not speculation.”

Diddy Lied About Cassie Ventura

This is not the first time Diddy’s claimed innocence.

In November 2023, Diddy’s lawyers denied Cassie Ventura’s claims of sexual assault and abuse, accusing Ventura of telling “baseless and outrageous lies” in hopes for a “pay day.”

"Mr. Combs vehemently denies these offensive and outrageous allegations," Ben Brafman told E! News.

"For the past six months, Mr. Combs has been subjected to Ms. Ventura's persistent demand of $30 million, under the threat of writing a damaging book about their relationship, which was unequivocally rejected as blatant blackmail. Despite withdrawing her initial threat, Ms. Ventura has now resorted to filing a lawsuit riddled with baseless and outrageous lies, aiming to tarnish Mr. Combs's reputation and seeking a payday."

It wasn’t until the video of Diddy assaulting Cassie in the hotel surfaced in March, that people finally starting believing Cassie.

Diddy had no choice but to respond, and put out that performative selfie apology video, apologizing to the public (not Cassie) for his monstrous behavior, claiming that the incident happened during a bad time in his life. He swore he was a changed man.

We’re now hearing that the new cases being filed by Buzbee’s firm span from 1991 all the way to 2024.

“This conduct should have never been able to go on for so long,” Buzbee said.

“A LIE HAS GREAT SPEED BUT TRUTH HAS ENDURANCE”

Buzbee feels confident that all complicit co-conspirators will be held accountable, no matter how powerful they may seem.

His law firm represented the 22 women who sued Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson for sexual misconduct during massage sessions. Buzbee helped lead most of these women to victory, as Watson ended up settling with nearly all the plaintiffs.

A sexual abuse hotline has been created for other victims who want to call and report a case. If this happened to you or someone you know, report the case to 1-800-200-7474