Shanna
Mar 20, 2024

Ugh. The whole thing just feels gross. Epstein’s sweetheart deal makes me sick and angry. Maxwell is definitely the fall “gal” so I doubt they will let her off. I think she deserves her fate but also it feels conflicting that Epstein got such a great deal in 07’ and since Maxwell is a women she will be treated harsher. Gross all around.

Cassia B.
Mar 20, 2024

While I think the NPA is bullshit and should never have been offered, I do agree that she is protected under it. I would love to hear more on why that argument wasn’t heavily presented prior to trial. My theory would be so that the public sees Maxwell go to prison, loses interest, and is blind to her post conviction release two years later. We shall see!

