PHOTOS BY DENISE AVALOS

“The deeper I went into working on myself, the clearer the outside world of lies became, and the link between health and politics was so apparent.”

Q: I’M SO EXCITED TO INTRODUCE YOU AND YOUR MAGIC REMEDIES TO READERS HERE. YOU’VE BEEN SUCH A POSITIVE INFLUENCE IN MY LIFE, AND I KNOW YOU GENUINELY CARE ABOUT HELPING PEOPLE. CAN YOU TELL US A LITTLE BIT ABOUT YOURSELF?

First of all, you've been a significant influence in my life as well, and it feels like I've known you forever, but I also can't believe it's been 9 months already. It feels like days ago when we were just dreaming up our plans to host a hike together for Bobby.

I am a wife, mother, sister, and daughter. I’m a first-generation Iranian-American woman, meaning I was born here, but my parents and grandparents immigrated here as a result of the Iranian Revolution. I'm on a mission to inspire others to prioritize their well-being and happiness in every aspect of life because I feel privileged to have had the opportunity to focus on my well-being when my parents' main focus was their survival and “making it” in America. I didn't know when I embarked on my wellness journey that it would intersect with politics, but it is a big part of the problem as well as a major player in the solution. I’m devoted to making sure the people are aware of the truth when it comes to how our media and the government, in general, have created a web of misinformation to keep us sick for their benefit.

I own a wellness brand called The Fullest, which is at the forefront of bringing therapeutic-grade saffron supplements to as many people as possible. The number one cause of disability worldwide is depression, and research shows saffron is as effective as antidepressants, without the side effects. This is a big deal to me for many reasons, but considering the pharmaceutical industry relies heavily on top-selling drugs like antidepressants, I believe if more people knew about the benefits of saffron, Big Pharma would be in big trouble.

Outside of wellness, health freedom advocacy, and philanthropy through my family foundation, The Honarkar Foundation for Arts and Culture, I'm also unafraid to speak my mind, even when my opinions might be unpopular. The Nikki Bostwick Unfiltered podcast is my platform to share my personal journey, thoughts, and ideas, as well as conversations with like-minded individuals, such as yourself, who appreciate honesty and authenticity.

Q: I KNOW YOU ARE ACTIVELY INVOLVED IN — OR AT LEAST PAY CLOSE ATTENTION TO — LOCAL POLITICS AND WHAT IS GOING ON IN YOUR COMMUNITY. CAN YOU TALK ABOUT THE RECENT BATTLE TO STOP CHEMICAL SPRAYS IN YOUR CITY?

Years ago, I connected with Non-Toxic Neighborhoods, a non-profit organization founded in Irvine, CA, focusing on changing local legislation globally to educate cities, counties, and governments about the dangers of Glyphosate (the main ingredient in Roundup) and other harmful pesticides. I was impressed by the founder and how she advocated for her children, convincing the city of Irvine to stop spraying glyphosate. I realized that my neighborhood stopped spraying in the parks but was still spraying pesticides for fire mitigation and habitat restoration (makes zero sense). This not only affects the wild animals, hikers and mountain bikers but also makes its way down to the ocean and can destroy our reefs. I decided to get involved to stop the spraying once and for all. Many families in our community showed up to speak out about the harmful effects, including Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, a cancer that should be rare but has shown up in children in recent years who attended our local high school that was spraying it on campus. Luckily, the city council agreed to stop spraying these harmful pesticides and herbicides, giving me hope that WE THE PEOPLE do have a voice and need to come together to make a difference and elect the right people in office who care about people over money.

Q: WHAT DO YOU APPRECIATE MOST ABOUT WHERE YOU LIVE?

I love the beach, the weather, and the small-town feeling! It's sleepy without being sleepy because we still have access to the best food and entertainment.

Q: WHAT IS SOMETHING SIMPLE THAT MAKES YOU HAPPY?

My family. My husband and kids. They're my world, and I'm so grateful that they chose me to be their mom and that my husband and I met at such a young age. I feel like my life started when I became a mom. And the reason I work so hard and am involved in many things is that I want to be part of the solution so they can live in a more aware and intentional world.

Q: LAST BOOK YOU READ?

The Oil That Heals: A Physician's Successes With Castor Oil Treatments

Q: YOU ARE A NATURALLY POSITIVE PERSON. WERE YOU ALWAYS THIS WAY?

My family is really positive, so I just inherited that gene from them. My dad, especially, is really positive, and I think that's why he has been so successful in his career because, to take such big risks, you need to be optimistic and only focus on the possibility of everything going your way. Entrepreneurship has many ups and downs, and unless you live in your world of rose-colored lenses, you'll likely quit before you get to your destination.

Q: WERE YOU ALWAYS INTERESTED IN NATUROPATHIC AND HOMEOPATHIC HEALING?

I grew up with an understanding of traditional medicine because it was part of Iranian culture to have an understanding of how foods can heal your body. Still, I definitely segued into disordered eating, drinking, and drugs as a young high schooler. It wasn’t until I met my husband (at 16 luckily) that I turned things around. It's a testament to the saying that good friends are so important. I had an interest in yoga early on, so I just dove into that, and it led me to eating healthier and drinking properly filtered water or spring water. I started working with an Ayurvedic practitioner when I lived in Oregon for college, and when I came back, I started seeing a therapist to get to my deep-rooted emotional and generational trauma. The deeper I went into working on myself, the clearer the outside world of lies became, and the link between health and politics was so apparent.

Q: HOW DID THE FULLEST COME ABOUT?

The Fullest originally started as a content-based website. I felt like no one was talking about health the way I understood it - I knew that mental health was the foundation of well-being, but all I saw were headlines about losing weight or super crunchy blogs that didn't appeal to most people because they just figured it was hippie shit. In my opinion and research, I knew that so much of looking good and feeling great actually came from the inside and addressing our emotional state. After all, stress is a big contributor to aging, weight gain, insomnia, disease, and more. I knew there was a market for making wellness more contemporary, so we went with it. At the time, though, I was a Hillary Clinton supporter and into Social Justice and Political Correctness. I was aware and disgusted with the link between Monsanto and the Democratic party and the Vaccine issue, but it wasn't until I interviewed RFK Jr., and he made one simple analogy that changed my perspective. He said the pharmaceutical industry is to the Democrats what the NRA is to the Republicans. It was so simple and so profound that I realized I wanted nothing to do with either party- but if I had to choose, I'd get rid of pharma way before I get rid of guns.

With these beliefs, it was hard to find advertisers that felt “aligned,” and prior to that, I got an intuitive hit to start creating our product line so we could talk about whatever we wanted without relying on advertising dollars. Turmeric was a big deal at the time, and I thought to myself - why doesn't anyone talk about saffron? I knew the mental health benefits of saffron from my upbringing and I was aware that it had science-backed benefits for anxiety, depression, and ADHD so I went with it and formulated our Warm Feelings Saffron Latte powder because I knew that alternative mental health support was the best way to help people heal and get to the root cause of their pain. It's only once people feel good enough to get out of bed and to get on with their day that they can finally start to consider making a change outside of themselves. Addressing our mental health and our own internal challenges is the first step to healing as a collective.

After Covid closures, we had to reorganize, and I had to choose whether or not to really make the products the main offering. It took time, but around the time you and I met is when we got rid of the content and are now just focusing on bringing our product line to as many people as possible. I feel like that is where we can reach the most people without being spread too thin.

Q: WHO ARE THE SOURCES YOU COUNT ON FOR MEDICAL INFORMATION ADVICE AND GUIDANCE?

I love Dr. Mercola, David Wolfe, Dr. Will Cole, Dr. Habib Sadeghi, Dr. Christiane Northrup, Dr. Kelly Brogan, Dr. Calvin Ng, Dr. Charlie, Children's Health Defense, and The Weston A Price podcast Wise Traditions.

Q: WE CONNECTED LAST SUMMER OVER OUR MUTUAL LOVE OF RFK. YOU TOLD ME ABOUT HIS DAILY HIKES AND THE FILTHY DOG VAN. WHAT DO YOU RESPECT MOST ABOUT HIM, AND WHY DO YOU THINK HE ENGAGES SUCH LOYAL SUPPORT FROM WOMEN LIKE US?

He is not afraid to question the status quo. He is willing to speak the truth, and everything he says is based on FACTS. That is why he is a badass environmental attorney that doesn’t lose. He is really passionate about the environment, the children, and the future of our country. As women and Mothers, we have intuitive superpowers, and we can sniff out a fraud better than anyone else. We know he is not swayed by money, fame, or power. He is truly committed to helping the people and the youth, and mothers understand this to our core. He is no bullshit, he speaks his mind, what you see is what you get. He is a true sportsman, so as women, we are just enamored with every aspect of who he is. There's also an element of Kennedy charm that I believe somehow puts us in a trance. And I'll gladly volunteer to be put in that trance over and over again :)

Q: WHAT (IF ANYTHING) HAVE YOU CHANGED YOUR MIND ON POLITICALLY IN RECENT YEARS?

GUNS. It's tough; I don't like them, I wish they didn’t have to exist, I don't own one, but I know the importance of being an armed nation, especially because I see what can happen to a nation of unarmed people like the citizens of Iran. I don’t take lightly the privilege we have in this country of our right to bear arms, and while I don’t personally feel comfortable with having one in my home, I know that if I ever find myself in a situation where I felt unsafe (and I had the financial means to do so) I’d hire an armed guard. So that tells me that the right to bear arms shouldn’t be a privilege and takes me back to the comment RFK Jr. made to me back in 2019 about the NRA and Pharmaceutical companies. I'd rather get rid of pharma - I bet if they were more strict on prescriptions in this country, then we would have way less gun violence.

Q: WHERE DO YOU READ / CONSUME YOUR NEWS?

HOUSE IN HABIT (duh), Epoch Times, Dr. Mercola, and the Tucker Carlson Network

Q: YOU DON’T KNOW WHO ANY CELEBRITIES ARE. ARE YOU SURPRISED WE’RE STILL FRIENDS?

SOOOOO surprised. I try to keep my mouth shut and listen, but you know deep down I don't know shit about pop culture and I’m coming around to potentially caring about it

Q: OK, LET’S TALK ABOUT YOUR POTION: WHAT SHOULD EVERYONE KNOW ABOUT SAFFRON?

Saffron is nature’s Prozac and Ritalin mixed in one spice that is safe and effective for all ages! You can’t get a therapeutic dose in your Persian or Indian food so you need to take a supplement that uses the proper dosage, which is why we formulated our Warm Feelings saffron latte and Kinder Thoughts saffron capsules- for an easy, science-backed dose. Take it in the morning to help with staying calm and focused. Take it in the evening to help with a restful night’s sleep. The best part- the effects are immediate and cumulative. Most people start to feel the benefits within 1 hour of consumption and the benefits stack over time.

Q: HOW DO YOU MAKE YOUR LATTES?

1 Tablespoon THE FULLEST Warm Feelings saffron latte 2 oz hot water 6 oz milk of choice (I switch between organic almond, walnut and coconut) Instructions:Mix the powder with the hot water then add either steamed or cold milk of choice. Put in an owl mug and tap through House in Habit stories.

Q: HOW DO YOU EDUCATE YOUR CUSTOMERS ABOUT THE BENEFITS OF YOUR PRODUCT?

I take the time to talk to my customers at events, markets, and through video clips. I’ve found that when I speak to the why and how of the product through our videos, it really resonates with people. We also take the time to listen to our customers' goals through surveys and DMs - if you want to get better rest you take it at night but if you're looking for something to help you with your ADHD you take it in the morning. If you already have a beverage of choice you can take a capsule instead or drink the beverage as a nightcap and take the capsule in the morning.

Q: VAGINAL STEAMING, OZONE TREATMENT, WHAT ELSE DO YOU DO THAT’S WEIRD AND INTERESTING AS FAR AS ALTERNATIVE MEANS OF SELF-CARE?

Vaginal steaming is pretty high up there on the weird list. I believe every woman should have a monthly vaginal steaming practice to prevent and heal infections, to support fertility, and to prevent cramping and optimize your cycle. When your cycle is optimized, your body is in harmony. And even if you don't have a cycle anymore you can reconnect with your womb and nature's cyclical rhythm by syncing your steaming practice with the new or full moon.

Outside of Vaginal Steaming I love Castor oil Packs. In old herbal texts, it is called the Palma Christi, which translates to the palm of Christ. While I'm not religious, I am spiritual and am fascinated by and believe in the healings of Jesus. Cold-pressed hexane-free castor oil can heal anything from a fungus to rashes, hormonal imbalances, digestive conditions, inflammation, internal scar tissue, and more. It speeds up healing, is a wonderful addition to any health protocol and can be done in the comfort of your own home.

Q: CAN YOU TELL EVERYONE WHERE (AND WHY) THEY SHOULD BUY AN OZONE MACHINE?

Ozone is an altered form of oxygen produced by an ozone generator. Since oxygen is so fundamental to why people get sick and how the body heals, ozone therapy has been found to be useful for many conditions including heart disease, chronic fatigue syndrome, fibromyalgia, herpes, hepatitis, interstitial cystitis, diabetes, Lyme disease, chemical sensitivity, macular degeneration, intestinal disorders, and auto-immune disorders. It's considered a natural antibiotic and can be used topically in the form of an oil, ingestible in the form of water or oil, and also via insufflation through the nose, ears, vagina, and rectum. Ozone therapy has been used throughout the world for various medical, dental, and veterinarian indications for over fifty years. There are over 2,300 peer-reviewed scientific papers published on the efficacy of ozone therapy.

I love having an Ozone machine at home and use it to help: Whiten teeth / as an alternative to bleaching Reduce plaque Support a healthy microbiome in the mouth and throat (which reduces the likelihood of getting sick) Prevent and may reverse cavities Strengthen the Immune system Improve gut health and digestive related problems Reduce inflammatory processes in the body

The best brand I’ve come across was closed down by the Canadian government but luckily they just relaunched under a new name Southern Star Scientific- and you can purchase your machine (mine is the EXT 350) from them by emailing info@ozonegenerator.com and mention Nikki Bostwick for a special price. Dr. Frank Shallenberger offers an online course if you're interested in really diving deeper into ozone therapy and being able to heal yourself and your family with this knowledge. They have in-person trainings but you can start with an online training here - he also has lots of information on the topic and books he has written which are available for purchase on his website.

Q: WHAT DO YOU ENJOY MOST ABOUT RUNNING YOUR OWN BUSINESS?

Being able to take time to be with my kids when I want to be or when they're sick and making my own schedule. It’s SO important to me that I can work when I want to work and get things done when I'm inspired rather than be on someone else’s schedule.

Q: BECAUSE I ALREADY KNOW EVERYONE IS GOING TO ASK: WHERE ARE YOUR RINGS FROM AND WHAT SHOPS / BRANDS DO YOU LOVE MOST?

My rings aren't that exciting; they're from David Yurman and Tiffanys but my favorite shops and brands are: Christy Dawn General Store Jesse Kamm Doen Milena Silvano The Garage Collective Laguna Beach Good Together House in Laguna Beach

Q: BEST PLACES TO FIND MORE OF YOU?

Instagram: @nikkibostwick

My website: Nikkibostwick.com

My company: www.thefullest.com

My family foundation: thehonarkarfoundation.org

Q: LAST QUESTION: WHAT IS SOMETHING YOU WANT TO ACCOMPLISH BUT HAVEN’T YET?

A run for office.