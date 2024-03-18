House Inhabit

House Inhabit

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jennifer Taylor's avatar
Jennifer Taylor
Mar 18, 2024

This was a fun and fascinating interview. As a mom who has teen boys that struggle with depression, I am always looking for alternatives to pharma. We have tried meds in the past and it just turns them into zombies. I’ve heard saffron works wonders. I’m going to check out her info right now! Thank you!!

Ps… the owl cups!! 😍🦉 you two were destined to become friends. 🤍

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Tonni's avatar
Tonni
Mar 18, 2024

I love to hear about women who have open minds. We get too narrow minded & so set in our ways. This was a great interview.

I’ve been an oily person since 2018, so I’m always looking for alternative health products & advice. Because Jessica said so, 😀 I bought the milk bath & also the latte packets. I haven’t tried them yet! I do need to get the capsules soon.

What castor oil packs do you recommend?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
47 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jessica Reed Kraus
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture