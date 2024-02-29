I met Sarah earlier this month. I learned her story over a long lunch hour in Palm Beach. While I'd like to expand on the details of that meet up, I wanted to introduce her today, seeing that her husband is set for sentencing tomorrow at 10 am EST.

Sarah McAbee's life took an unexpected turn when her husband, Ronald McAbee, found himself entangled in the legal aftermath of the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021. Ronald, a former sheriff's deputy from Tennessee, served 26 months of incarceration before his trial began.

His friend, who encouraged him to head down to the Capitol that day, is a suspected informant, possibly the one who turned him into authorities.

The McAbee's house was raided on August 17, 2021, seven months later.

In an interview on the "Vicki McKenna Show," Sarah lamented the absence of a fair trial for her husband, emphasizing that the jury did not represent his peers. Ronald McAbee was convicted of five felonies in a D.C. district court.

Tomorrow, he will be sentenced. Prosecutors are seeking a daunting 14 - 17 years of imprisonment.

Sarah sees this as part of a politically motivated prosecution targeting January 6 demonstrators. She attributed Ronald's prolonged detention to his witness of harrowing events during the riot, including the tragic death of Rosanne Boyland. Ronald's attempts to aid a fallen officer amidst the chaos further underscored the complexities of his situation.

Audio from the video shown below was not permitted in his trial.

The McAbee family's ordeal reflects a broader trend of defendants grappling with the fraught legal landscape surrounding the Capitol riot. Despite Sarah's efforts to shed light on her husband's case through platforms like Rumble, she's expressed frustration at the dismissal of crucial evidence by federal prosecutors.

Mainstream media won't touch her story.

The challenges, she believes, extend beyond individual cases— encompassing high-profile figures like Donald Trump, whose defense faces formidable obstacles in a D.C. courtroom. As revealed by surveys, the prevailing sentiment among D.C. residents underscores the uphill battle for defendants seeking impartial adjudication.

Amidst the turmoil, Sarah McAbee has emerged as a beacon of support, spearheading the "Stand in the Gap Foundation" to assist other January 6 defendants and their families. The foundation offers financial support and help with travel to visit loved ones behind bars. Her advocacy underscores the need for a more equitable and transparent judicial process where political prejudice does not overshadow justice.

As the McAbee family continues to navigate the aftermath of the Capitol riot, her story serves as a stark reminder of the complexities and challenges inherent in seeking justice amidst turbulent political times where media manipulation and judicial corruption often work hand in hand to twist the truth.

