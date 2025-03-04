Photos by Denise Bovee

It was an invitation from the First Lady’s office that pulled me back from Palm Beach to D.C. this week to cover a topic that cuts deep—especially as a mother of three teenage sons.

Raising kids in the modern cyber era means living with a constant, gnawing fear of the internet’s perils—the ways it preys on our children, the endless means of dark alleys online we can’t always see or protect them from. As they grow older, our control over their digital lives slips away. We can’t realistically monitor every click, every interaction, every silent vulnerability. The reality of having four boys actively online now is daunting. I worry about the evils at their fingertips—that they could be exploited, humiliated, or exposed in ways that feel impossible to overcome at their age. While the internet has given their generation unparalleled access to knowledge and connection, it has also become a breeding ground for AI-generated deepfakes and non-consensual intimate imagery. Teenage girls, in particular, are often the victims, their innocence stolen in an instant with the click of a button.

This was the issue at hand Monday afternoon when Melania Trump appeared on Capitol Hill—not just as First Lady, but as a mother—urging lawmakers to pass the Take It Down Act. The bipartisan legislation, now gaining momentum in the Senate, would make it a federal crime to distribute real or AI-generated intimate images without consent and require tech companies to remove such content within 48 hours.

Yesterday’s roundtable discussion was a big deal, as it marked my first official induction into the White House press pool—expanded under the Trump administration to include independent outlets like mine. I couldn’t be more grateful. Denise and I found ourselves seated among a small group of media representatives, including CBS and Bloomberg, separated by a velvet rope in the Mansfield Room of the Capitol feet away from Melania Trump who sat poised, her presence commanding. For the record, she is just as striking in person as one would expect—tall, composed, and confident, dressed in a three-piece camel-colored Ralph Lauren suit: cropped waistcoat, straight-leg pants, and a blazer layered over a crisp white collared shirt and navy necktie—what has become her refined signature look, finished with nude peep-toe heels.

Many see this as the perfect cause for the First Lady to champion. It’s not just a bipartisan concern—it’s a parental one, something every mother and father can (and should) rally around. Her support has helped elevate this issue beyond Washington, reframing it not as a political debate but as an urgent crisis that demands awareness and action.

A Non-Partisan Fight for Children’s Safety

The Take It Down Act began with a desperate plea for help. One of the victims reached out to Senator Ted Cruz’s office, setting in motion a bipartisan effort between Cruz and Senator Amy Klobuchar to push the legislation forward. Cruz introduced the bill, securing broad support and guiding it through the Senate, where it continues to advance—but has yet to pass.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, also in attendance at the roundtable, voiced his support for the bill, signaling that it will be considered for a vote, though no firm timeline has been set.

"The law must keep pace with technology," Johnson said, emphasizing that this isn’t a Republican or Democratic issue—it’s a parental one.

For some families, the dangers this bill seeks to address have already led to unimaginable tragedy.

A Father’s Nightmare: The Sextortion Scam That Took His Son

Two weeks after burying his eldest son, South Carolina State House Representative Brandon Guffey received a chilling message on Instagram—a laughing emoji.

Seventeen-year-old Gavin Guffey, a smart and handsome boy, died by suicide in July 2022, leaving his grieving father desperate for answers. As he searched for clues leading up to his death, details of a hidden horrifying scenario emerged: Gavin had fallen victim to a sextortion scam on Instagram.

Soon after his death the messages started. Scammers began demanding money in exchange for nude photos of Gavin. They targeted Guffey’s younger son, then extended their threats to anyone on Gavin’s Instagram follower list who shared the last name “Guffey.”

Through his own investigation Guffey uncovered the full extent of the crime: A scammer had tricked Gavin into believing he was talking to a girl his age, persuading him to send explicit images. The extortion began immediately. The scammers demanded money. Gavin, desperate and afraid, sent $25 via Venmo—and pleaded for more time.

"He was telling them he would get them more money, begging them not to send the images out," Guffey recalled. "They didn’t care. I think, in his mind, it was just too much. He didn’t know how he would overcome that."

Shortly before his death, Gavin sent his younger brother and friends a final message—a single heart symbol <3 on a black background. Minutes later, he took his own life in their home in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

But the torment didn’t stop there. The scammers, operating under a new Instagram account after the original was shut down, sent another message:

"Did I tell you your son begged for his life?"

Again, they demanded money.

Law enforcement advised Guffey not to respond, but resisting took every ounce of strength he had. "There were multiple accounts tied to one person. One was taken down, and another appeared. Within 30 days of burying my son, they were still messaging me, telling me my son begged for his life."

Determined to prevent this from happening to other families, Guffey filed a lawsuit against Meta in January 2024, accusing the company of wrongful death, gross negligence, and failing to protect minors. The lawsuit argues that Meta’s platforms contribute to a range of mental health issues in children—including depression, anxiety, and low self-esteem—while their algorithms fail to provide adequate safeguards for young users.

Meta responded by stating that teen safety is a priority, pointing to tools that allow users to report harmful content, access parental controls, and utilize AI moderation to detect exploitative images. Critics argue these efforts fall far short of what’s needed. As technology advances, it’s simply not enough.

The stats are harrowing. The FBI has observed a disturbing rise in financially motivated sextortion cases. Between October 2021 and March 2023, more than 13,000 reports of online sextortion targeting minors were filed—resulting in at least 20 suicides.

Guffey refuses to let his son’s death be in vain, which is why he has become a fierce advocate for stronger laws against sextortion, sponsoring legislation known as Gavin’s Law, which makes sexual extortion an aggravated felony in South Carolina. The law imposes harsher penalties—years in prison—if the victim is a minor, a vulnerable adult, or if the crime directly leads to bodily harm or death.

Most sextortion predators operate from outside the U.S., preying on teen boys by posing as girls their age, manipulating them into sending explicit photos, and then threatening to expose them unless a ransom is paid. The FBI says shame, fear, and confusion often prevent victims from seeking help or reporting the abuse—leaving them trapped in silence.

As Guffey fights to hold Meta accountable, he also offers support to other families who have suffered similar losses. He says at least one or two grieving parents reach out daily—too ashamed, too broken to speak publicly, afraid of tarnishing their child’s reputation.

"These scammers use disappearing messages," he explains. "Parents are left questioning why—because the messages are gone. They don’t even know what happened."

His testimony—reliving the nightmare that shattered his family—had Denise and me in tears.

The Victims Speak

The most powerful voices in the room weren’t lawmakers but the victims—young women and grieving parents whose lives were forever altered by online exploitation.

Elliston Berry, 15, recalled how a male classmate used AI to create explicit deepfake images of her at 14.

Francesca Mani, also 14 at the time, spoke of the moment she discovered deepfake images of herself online—a violation that turned her world upside down.

Breeze Liu, 24, described the horror of finding AI-generated pornography featuring her face on an adult website in 2020.Melania Trump's Influence and the Bill’s Future

For Melania Trump, this is personal. During her husband’s first term, she launched the Be Best campaign, focusing on child well-being and online safety. Now, she’s using her platform to fight for real protections—ones with legal consequences.

Since returning to the White House, she has made few public appearances, so her appearance yesterday was widely noted. She stood shoulder to shoulder with victims and their families, giving weight to an issue too long overlooked.

Melania’s Plea:

“Good afternoon. I am here with you today with a common goal — to protect our youth from online harm. The widespread presence of abusive behavior in the digital domain affects the daily lives of our children, families, and Addressing this issue is essential for fostering a safe and supportive environment for our young people. ! hope today's roundtable builds awareness of the harm caused by non-consensual intimate imagery and eventually the approval of the Take it Down Act in Congress. In today's Al-driven world, the threat of privacy breaches is alarmingly high. As organizations harness the power of our data, the risk of unauthorized access and misuse of personal information escalates. We must prioritize robust security measures and uphold strict ethical standards to protect individual privacy. As First Lady, my commitment to the "Be Best" initiative underscores the importance of online safety. In an era where digital interactions are integral to daily life, it is imperative that we safeguard children from mean-spirited and hurtful online behavior. Ensuring their protection is not just a responsibility but a vital step in nurturing tomorrow's leaders. Here with us today is Elliston Berry, a 15-year-old brave young woman. Elliston's peers used Al to create non-consensual intimate images of her and then spread the images across social media. They superimposed her face onto pornographic content without her consent, solely to humiliate her. And although Elliston's family contacted the social media companies for help, their efforts fell upon deaf ears. Ultimately, the fake images circulated worldwide. It's heartbreaking to witness young teens, especially girls, grappling with the overwhelming challenges posed by malicious online content, like deepfakes. This toxic environment can be severely damaging. We must prioritize their well-being by equipping them with the support and tools necessary to navigate this hostile digital landscape. Every young person deserves a safe online space to express themself freely, without the looming threat of exploitation or harm. To the brave survivors of NCII, your strength inspires the courage in others. To the advocates, your voices empower our youth and hopefully brings change. And to the families, your unwavering love is a pillar of resilience. Thank you again to Senator Cruz, House Majority Leader Scalise, Representative Salazar, Chairman Guthrie, Chairwoman McClain, Chairman Her, and Representative Khanna for being here today and for your dedication to this important cause. I was heartened to learn that Senator Cruz and Senator Klobuchar unified to prioritize this fundamental matter. I must admit, however, I expected to see more Democrat leaders with us here today to address this serious issue. Surely as adults, we can prioritize America's children ahead of partisan politics. I urge Congress to prioritize the passage of the Take It Down Act. This legislation is essential for addressing the growing concerns related to online safety, protecting individual rights, and promoting a healthier digital environment. By advancing this bill, Congress can take an important step towards ensuring accountability and fostering responsible online behavior. The Take It Down Act represents a powerful step toward justice, healing, and unity. Thank you.”

Her presence and involvement hopefully helps turn this bill from just another piece of legislation into lasting action. The Take It Down Act won’t undo the damage already done, but it will make it harder for predators to ruin lives with a single click.

With Cruz leading in the Senate, Speaker Johnson promising momentum in the House, and Melania Trump amplifying the message, the bill has a real chance at pushing through. Lawmakers now have a choice: Act before it’s too late—or wait until more children come forward, broken and betrayed by a system that has failed to adequately protect them.

In short, this bill must pass for the sake of our daughters, our sons, and the futures they deserve. There are few issues that exist as bi-partisan concern. This is one of them.