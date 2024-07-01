Image from VOGUE

Lady Macbeth, characterized by intense ambition, manipulation, and moral depravity in Shakespeare's "Macbeth," drove Macbeth to murder King Duncan and seize the throne. As a master manipulator, she used emotional and psychological tactics to convince Macbeth to commit regicide. By the tale's end, consumed by guilt, she descends into madness, obsessively trying to wash imaginary bloodstains from her hands. Her downfall is meant to illustrate how unchecked ambition can overshadow compassion, leading to moral destruction in the persistent pursuit of power.

Fast forward to our contemporary tableau: Jill Biden is our Lady Macbeth — wedged somewhere between devotion and domination now that her husband's power is in dire jeopardy. His declining state has triggered mass political panic, while Jill, who should be most protective of him, stands firm in the face of mounting criticism.

Since Thursday's debate the Democratic Party has fallen into complete turmoil. As a result, Ryan Saavedra is predicting plenty of leaks ahead. According to Saavedra, "Biden is going to be very vulnerable to damaging leaks over the next few weeks," including potential revelations such as medical records, undisclosed prescriptions related to dementia, uncut footage from social media videos, and possible recordings of private moments.

Tucker Carlson reports that Jill Biden is keeping Joe away from anyone who might try to convince him to drop out. Reports say Obama is bashing the Biden family behind the scenes. Tucker's reveal comes as a New York Times report claims Biden's family is urging him to stay in the race.

“From an unusually good source: Obama’s tweet supporting Joe Biden was disingenuous. In private, Obama is telling people Biden can’t win, and he is therefore in favor of an open convention. Obama will not say whom he supports, nor as of yesterday afternoon had he met personally with Biden to deliver the message. Relations between the Obamas and the Bidens have never been warm. At times they’ve been hostile. But recently they’ve deteriorated further, mostly due to Jill Biden. In the hours and days after the debate, she kept her husband cloistered away from anyone who might convince him to drop out. Jill Biden is the driving force behind her husband’s reelection campaign, just as she was in 2020, when other members of the family (including Biden’s sister Val) considered him too impaired to run. The next generation of potential Democratic candidates understands all this as an opportunity and they’re circling, particularly Gretchen Whitmer, who is promoting herself aggressively.”

Bill Ackman writes, "I no longer blame Biden for not stepping aside. He no longer has the mental acuity to make important judgments about himself. It is becoming increasingly clear, however, that the fault lies with @FLOTUS Jill Biden. Jill Biden becomes irrelevant the moment her husband is no longer president. No more Air Force One. No more glamorous life. No more White House dinners for dignitaries. No more being treated like a queen when traveling the world. I am sorry to be harsh, but what has become entirely clear is that the First Lady values what is best for herself over her husband's health and the safety and security of the country at large. Stress is a contributor to neurological deterioration, and the doctors must have told her so. Think about how much stress she is putting Biden under by making him continue. Now, in public appearances, she treats him like an infant ('You answered every question!') or an old man as she walks him off the stage. She gets the crowd wound up and cheering at events. Perhaps she thinks the crowd is cheering for her. Her power has clearly grown as he gets weaker, and she likes the feeling of power. She speaks for the president when he can't or when he is napping. She tells his team and staff when he is available and when he is not. She likes being in control. We all do. Which begs the question, how many decisions of the president are actually made by the First Lady? Her 'friends' likely don't tell her the truth as they want to continue to be invited to the White House and to be able to say that they are friends with the First Lady and the President. Jill Biden is destroying her own legacy along with the president's. The whole thing would just be a tragedy for the Biden family if it didn't put the country at greater risk in a world in turmoil. Perhaps she didn't understand what 'in sickness and in health' meant."

To top things off, Vogue just revealed Jill Biden (clad in prescribed white suffragette styled pantsuit) as their August cover Gal. The article begins with an editor's note as disclaimer:

Editor’s Note: The debate on June 27 spurred a discussion about whether President Joe Biden should remain the Democratic nominee. Dr. Jill Biden, the first lady and Vogue’s August cover subject, has fiercely defended her husband and stood by him. Reached by phone on June 30 at Camp David, where the Biden family had gathered for the weekend, she told Vogue that they “will not let those 90 minutes define the four years he’s been president. We will continue to fight.” President Biden, she added, “will always do what’s best for the country.” Whatever happens in the weeks and months between now and November, it is Dr. Biden who will remain the president’s closest confidant and advocate.

INTRO:

“If you want to know what power feels like, try to get yourself driven around in a motorcade. Flashing police chaperone lights form a perimeter as you blaze down an empty highway, waiting cars backed up on entry ramps as you pass. It’s as if the world is holding its breath. For you. Also, rules don’t apply: On a cool spring day, driving down suburban Minneapolis side streets, we run red lights and whip round curves so fast I can barely take in the commonplace American view. Tract housing, big box stores, churches, office parks, semi-​industrial no-man’s-land. Finally, we arrive at our destination, Nine Mile Brewing, in Bloomington, Minnesota. “Let’s go, let’s go, let’s go,” commands someone—a Secret Service agent, maybe—as the motorcade pulls into a loading dock. Politics, I will come to discover in the next few days, involves a lot of backstage spaces: service entrances, freight elevators, places where Very Important People can slip in and out of events unnoticed. Politics also involves a lot of comically fast walking—to wit, at Nine Mile, an entourage of 30 or so are noisily hustling to follow a trim, blond woman in a pristine white suit as she strides nonchalantly past clanging, gurgling brewing vats, aiming for a back office. This is my first glimpse of first lady Dr. Jill Biden: Exiting the sealed chamber of power into the middle of America, a vision of calm amid utter cacophony.”

CONCLUSION:

“There’s a version of political power that operates the way a motorcade does—slicing through empty roads, flouting rules, making regular folks wait behind barricades. And there’s a version of political power as Jill Biden embodies it, and as she expressed it at the Women for Biden event in Bloomington. This is power from the ground up, built on listening and coalition building. “They underestimate our power because they don’t understand it,” the first lady told the crowd. “They see our empathy and compassion as a vulnerability. But we know they’re what give us the clarity to fight for what’s right.” And in so doing, chip away at the hard problems. That’s the gig. Negotiate, reconsider your assumptions, and sometimes, agree to disagree, agree to lose. Only a tyrant would say otherwise.”

What The People Are Saying:

@Publius (OcrazioCornPop) : “Do you wonder if Democrat voters are beginning to realize they have been lied to for years with one HOAX after another?”

1. Suckers & Losers Hoax

2. Russian collusion Hoax

3. Mischaracterizing Trump's "very fine people"comment after Charlottesville as praise for neo-Nazis Hoax

4. 51 Intelligence Agents Hoax

5. 16 Economists say Trump will create an Inflation problem Hoax

6. Drink Bleach Hoax

7. Trump has Dementia Hoax

7.5. Biden is sharp and doesn't have Dementia Hoax

8. COVID-19 lab leak theory as a conspiracy when it was initially suggested by Trump and Republicans Hoax

9. J6 Committee Coverup & destroying evidence Hoax

10. Ivermectin / HQ doesn't work & is dangerous Hoax

11. Claiming Hunter Biden's laptop was "Russian disinformation" Hoax

12. Accusing Trump of inciting violence on January 6th, despite his calls for peaceful protest Hoax

13. Russian bounties on American troops, which lacked strong intelligence backing Hoax

14. Portraying Trump's response to COVID-19 as completely dismissive, when he took some early actions like travel restrictions Hoax

15. KC Chiefs' child fan with face painted is racist for half red half black face paint Hoax

16. Covington teen kid is racist after Indian man got in his face beating drum Hoax

17. 2020 election was MOST secure in American history, mail in ballots and machines had no problems - 81 Million Votes for Biden Hoax

18. Covid Vax protects against infection Hoax

19. Jussie Smollet "This is MAGA Country" Hoax

20. Bubba Wallace Garage Pull Hoax

21. Governor Whiter FBI Kidnapping Hoax

22. Chinese weather Ballon loose over America Hoax

23. Steele Dossier Hoax

24. Russia bombed their own pipeline Hoax

25. Border Patrol agents whipped migrants Hoax

26. Trump put kids in Obama's cages Hoax

27. Trump had nuclear secrets at Miralago Hoax

28. "Muslim" Travel Ban Hoax

29. Cuomo performed best leadership during Covid Hoax

30. Ghost of Kyiv Hoax

31. "Al-Bagdhadi was an "austere religious scholar'Hoax

32. Trump overfed Koi fish in Japan Hoax

33. Trump tax cuts only benefits wealthy Hoax

34. Trump mocked a reporter's disability Hoax

35. J6 protesters killed a police officer Hoax

36. Putin inflation price hike Hoax

37. Trump overpowered Secret Service to grab

wheel of "The Beast" from back seat Hoax

38. Masks prevent Covid Hoax

39. BLM / Antifa were "mostly peaceful protesters"Hoax

40. Trump used teargas to clear peaceful protests for Bible photo op Hoax

41. Kavanaugh gang rape train Hoax

41. Democrats must "Protect Demcracy" by keeping Political opponent off the ballots by lawfare and jail.

42. Rape charges from a woman who didn't know when it happened (also accused 12 other of rape), and best friend said it never happened Hoax.

43. New York changed statute of limitations on NDA FEC election interference Hoax

44. Ukraine can win war with enough money & weapons from US Hoax

45. Putin will invade Europe next Hoax

46. What did I miss?

“Everybody knows about joe bidens old age and his surrounding admin exploiting him and taking advantage of him. It's truly disturbing and it is elder abuse. Whats sick is that the people that are manipulating and deceiving the public are told they are crazy and out of their minds for knowing the truth. That's is mental abuse and people deserve better.”

— Mathew V. Liberto