Friday started out on a positive note. Trump wished Melania "a very happy birthday"(albeit with a furrowed brow under lousy lighting in the courthouse hallway). I posted a complimentary note about her beauty as a simple campaign trail observation in honor of the day. Biden publicly agreed to debate Trump, and RFK doubled down his claims about rejecting Trump's VP invitation.

If you recall, last week a source predicted his VP brag would serve as a grenade to fire up Trump's favorite defense: incessant mean tweets.

Well, here we are.

In a three-part series fired off last night, Trump went hard, trashing Kennedy as a radical liberal only capable of pulling in "protest votes." His remarks are a severe shift. Only a week ago Trump wrote, “It’s great for MAGA, but the Communists will make it very hard for him to get on the Ballot. He is Crooked Joe Biden’s Political Opponent, not mine. I love that he is running!”

Clearly he's sweating the twist in polling data.

Mind you, everything happening now was laid out in this post from January: In my conversation with a top pollster in the industry he warned, “things will get very interesting come late spring. Trump will be in court fighting criminal charges just as the impeachment process for Joe Biden gets underway. In the middle of dueling legal battles, RFK will emerge as a wild card. From there, we can expect plenty of chaos, confusion, theatrics, uproar, and uncertainty, watching the obsolete arms of Democracy activated to possibly determine the outcome of an election, unlike anything we've seen before."

What's funny is that mutual hatred of RFK seems to be one of the only things uniting both sides. The DNC has Lis Smith circling him like a shark, and now Trump himself is in full-blown attack mode saying he’s exactly what the Democrats “deserve.” Both sides are accusing him of being a plant and a spoiler. Which means both sides are feeling increasingly threatened by him.

More importantly: WHAT in the Paul Reubens is going on here with this interviewer?

Biden Agrees to Debate?!

A very drowsy Joe Biden told Howard Stern in a suit he would in fact be debating Trump. The reveal set Trump ablaze. He said “here and now” be it courthouse or White House, he’ll “wait around.”

Now, if all three men manage to get on that stage together (RFK still needs to be polling high enough to qualify) I swear to God I’m renting us a Colosseum to watch.

A debate in 2020 between Donald J. Trump and Joseph R. Biden Jr. was shown during a drive-up watch party in San Francisco

Text Thread Topics :

Rumor has it the DNC is working overtime and “out for blood” digging up dirt on RFK’s VP pick Nicole Shanahan. Journalists are whispering about multiple upcoming hit pieces on her. According to Semafor, James Carville is reportedly digging the deepest.

COMMENTS RE: 'THE RAJUN CAJUN'

“Let me tell ya something - if fucking Carville were in charge of finding dirt on my life. I would just move home. He was in charge of ruining all the lives of the women who Bill Clinton slept with.”

“Carville is a legend and scares the shit out of everyone.”

“The king wizard in the dark arts of politics.”

“If you want to ruin someone's life - hire him.”

“They'll leak it, do oppo dumps ads and send their surrogates on the warpath.”

‘THE SCOOP’ Via Semafor

“Allies of President Joe Biden are digging into the complicated personal life of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s running mate, Nicole Shanahan, as they eye the possibility that Kennedy’s campaign could pull votes from Biden and spoil his campaign.

The former Clinton aide James Carville has placed calls in recent weeks to prominent Silicon Valley figures about Shanahan. The inquiries have focused on Shanahan’s two marriages, long the subject of interest in Silicon Valley. Her 2023 divorce from co-founder Sergey Brin left her with the money to help finance Kennedy’s campaign.

“The tech industry is like Hollywood and there’s all sorts of stuff floating around out there,” Carville said in a brief telephone interview. I would be totally stunned if she wasn’t a really strange person in the eyes of most people.” (Carville also said he believes Kennedy is more of a threat to Trump than to Biden, contrary to Democratic concerns.)”

ABC YESTERDAY : “A Month after announcement, RFK Jr.'s running mate, Nicole Shanahan, remains in the shadows”

"Right now, she's kind of, I think, getting into the race the same way I did -- by doing a lot of podcasts and doing emergence events," Kennedy told reporters in Dallas on Wednesday.

"She spent three or four days at the border learning that issue," he added, referencing her trip to Yuma, Arizona, earlier this month, which was closed to the press.

"It's clear that she was chosen for two reasons: she was the last woman standing after a litany of unqualified prospects said no. And she has the money to infuse his campaign with badly needed cash as he continues to work to be a spoiler for Donald Trump," Matt Corridoni, a spokesman for the Democratic National Committee, told ABC News.

"I would never choose a vice presidential candidate based on how much money that they have," Kennedy told NewsNation.

"I'm very proud of her, I'm very proud of what she's doing," Kennedy said. "I talk to Nicole probably two, three times a day and I'm very proud of the stuff she's been doing and I look forward to appearing with her in places."

As For MAGA Contenders

Can we officially scratch South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem off the VP short list? She just admitted (in print) to shooting dead one of her dogs for being "less than worthless"and killing a goat she found "disgusting."She detailed the killings in her upcoming memoir as "proof she is willing to do difficult, messy, and ugly things” when needed, according to the Guardian, which obtained an advance copy.

I ask: Who is stupid enough to boast about animal assassinations? I'm with Link here. Can't we just settle on Tulsi and breathe a collective sigh of relief that someone with brains and little baggage might step into this role to balance out the madness? What's Tulsi's sign? Can she help tame a vengeful Gemini?

“Cricket was a wirehair pointer, about 14 months old,” Noem said, with an “aggressive personality” that made her “untrainable.”

So she shot the poor thing.