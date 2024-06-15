House Inhabit

House Inhabit

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Peggy's avatar
Peggy
Jun 15, 2024Edited

So much here!

For starters, the harsh “lunch combat” rings a bit more frightening to me than it ordinarily would- in light of the fatal stabbing of a little boy not long ago- a woman casually walking through Walmart w a knife- and then targeting and ending a precious life. ( Where IS the outrage of this surreal, violent story, and her smiling in court?!? )

All that to say- I’m glad you guys dodged weaponry! For real. It can happen in seconds.

DeNiro? Loved him for years- I’d never view another film of his- absolutely unhinged, ungrateful- and MASK sporting upon arrival (?!) -

Don’t tell me it’s not a comm! A symbol! Then takes it off and screams.

Decades since Mean Streets and his early, well deserved notoriety - only to become an utterly mean spirited man who hasn’t aged well.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Shannon's avatar
Shannon
Jun 16, 2024

I’m dying for you to do a sit down with Kellyanne Conway- this would complete my election cycle bingo card😂♥️

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
19 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jessica Reed Kraus
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture