Bud, our cherished parking lot prophet is back and he’s just as fed up with the mainstream media as we are, especially their fear-inducing lectures about oil, carbon emissions and climate change. The way he sees it: if oil is as toxic as our government claims it to be, then why are they constantly trying to acquire more overseas?

I may not agree with everything he spouts but certainly appreciate the passion powering his rants.

Carbon, Oil & Climate Change

“The government wants to own the oil. Why wouldn’t they? That’s what the whole world runs on: energy.”

“If Iran really cared about destroying Israel, they'd go after them all the time even when they have no money. It's really about building wealth and controlling the region.”

Bud’s Oil Theory:

Bud believes oil is derived from the decomposition of organic matter within our bodies, dismissing fossil fuels as merely fabricated concepts propagated by academia.

“First it was ‘global freezing.’ Then it was ‘global warming.’ Then they had to go to ‘climate change',’ cause obviously it wasn’t global warming because there were some really cold years.”

Is Carbon “Bad?”

Bud has strong opinions about carbon. He doesn’t believe it is “bad” like we’ve been taught. To support his stance, he asks: how do Hawaiian locals live longer than most mainlanders when Hawaii houses volcanoes, one of the strongest carbon emitters?

The Golden State: Much Greener Today Than The 80s

Bud has seen California grow significantly greener over the last 40 years despite the increasing number of cars on the freeways. He believes this alone contradicts the mainstream narrative attributing climate degradation to carbon emissions.

“I was here in 1982 and there wasn’t a bug or mosquito in California. Now, you’ve got mosquitos AND it’s raining all the time. Never in the history of California has it rained like this.”

The Education System

“My high school had all kinds of reprobates teaching.”

The Problem With Academic “Studies”

Bud points out how university professors use words like ‘could,’ ‘would’ and ‘should,’ in their academic reports about oil and climate change, leaving room for error incase their theories never materialize. Regardless if the information has been proven, both journalists and politicians often reference these studies during public broadcasts, siting them as factual evidence to help support whatever narrative they’re pushing.

College Campuses

Imitation of Professor Vacationing Overseas with Taxpayer Dollars

“Joe Biden and Obama will give Harvard $15 billion for their climate-scumbag-Marxist-fascist-ideologue professors to travel around the world… drinking Châteauneuf-du-Pape and.eating foie grows,” he jokes, before snapping into an impersonation of a pretentious Harvard professor.

“Garçon, this snail is fantastic!”

"Then they’ll take a puddle dropper over to Bali so him and his wife can sun themselves before they go back to Harvard and destroy kids’ lives with LIES.”

Is Pollution Getting Worse With Time?

Bud recalls a laidback summer of his living like the “coastal elite:” blissfully unemployed on the ocean, surfing seven days a week and staring at the hazy polluted sky. He remembers the sky displaying more signs of pollution back then.

Why Not A Shirtless Matthew McConaughey Sighting

Look what the tide washed in for Bud in the mid 2000s: A seal named Sammy and a shredded Matthew McConaughey. The actor was living in a Malibu beach house next door to Bud during the filming of Surfer, Dude (which funny enough, received a 0% Rotten Tomatoes review, making me more compelled to watch).

“God is Speaking Through Donald Trump”

“It’s the guy who thinks simply, he’s the brilliant one,” Bud says referring to Trump.

He wonders if Trump knows just how smart he is to start the chant, “DRILL, DRILL, DRILL!” at his rallies.

Bud goes fully MAGA by the end of the call.

“Oil is the key. Oil is the key to low prices, to end inflation, to end China to end Iran. Us drilling it, us having it, shutting theirs down. God bless Donald Trump,”