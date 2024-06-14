House Inhabit

Shawna Rollins
Jun 14, 2024

I’ve said this before and I’ll say it again, you’ve awakened a sleeping giant, the women who have been silenced under the woke ideologies peddled from the left.

You’ve traveled among us and given us permission and hope to speak up and believe that our collective voices are powerful. We have the right to speak and insist on change.

Your transparency in this interview struck me personally because I understand so clearly how the circles we move in and through can become small and often annihilated when we experience personal growth. I see you, friend.

You are a gift to us all. Even those who do not know you are influenced by those of us who do. I’m so grateful to have found you!

Thank you for all that you do. And thank Mike for me for challenging you to explore the other side of things. Love you!

Andrea
Jun 14, 2024

I appreciate your knowledge of culture and music. So, so entertaining and informative. I found it emotional when you told about Mike and Covid. I cried. I’m 67 and so happy when a family can stay intact. All blessings to you and your family.🌸💕

