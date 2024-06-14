I wasn't sure what I signed up for when I accepted an invite to the Young Women's Leadership Summit in San Antonio, Texas. I just knew Turning Point offered an alternative to the “woke” ideology that many on the right believe is poisoning liberal colleges across the country.

“I don't know if you should go to this,” a friend warned. “It's very conservative. They're quite straitlaced.”

It's true; I don't fit the mold. I don't share all of their values. No one would describe me as straitlaced, conservative, nor am I Christian. However, I enjoy new experiences and always appreciate unexpected invites. Plus, I liked the idea of speaking to a female audience this age who might be unfamiliar with me, my work, my politics, and my overall perspective.

On Twitter (X, whatever) I laughed out loud reading comments before the event.

“What is a House Inhabit?”

“Is House Inhabit some kind of fancy new word for housewife?”

“Who the fuck is House Inhabit?”

Fair enough.

By conservative standards, I suppose I’m still technically a moderate. I grew up in a Democrat household. My mother was a teenage mom; my brother was a teenage dad. Abortion was accepted in policy, but not in our family. I grew up knowing that if I were to get pregnant accidentally, abortion was not an option.

All these years later, my stance on that issue remains the same. I’m pro-choice but personally against abortion. Most of my friends have had one. There is zero judgment there, and I’ve never hated anyone for their stance on it. Personally, I’ve always believed a soul starts at conception. At various points I tried to entertain a scientific breakdown of when that soul becomes a human, but ultimately rejected that analysis of it — at 15,18, 25, 40. With each of my pregnancies, I waived genetic testing, knowing the results wouldn’t change my mind. But I don’t condemn any woman for feeling differently about the topic. I hate that we find fair reason in hating each other over it.

Gender erosion is where I take issue. Like many of you, I’ve come to question — even resent — the aggressive push for a gender-fluid future, in which all American traditions are being actively challenged, disregarded, disrespected, and denounced by the left in exchange for something “different.” Not better. Just different.

I’ve written openly about my views on men competing in women’s sports and against the idea that equality and inclusivity require us to erode distinctions between sexes. Frankly, I find it verging on grotesque. I have trans friends whom I love and support, but seeing the way the agenda has progressed in recent years to promote abandoning one's gender as a casual, “cool” consideration has been downright disturbing to watch. Admittedly, I probably jumped ship years ago once we were forced to legally share bathrooms with men; even as a dedicated liberal, I cursed it silently.

In previous years, it was easy to label myself a feminist. But the term, at least as I once understood it, has been utterly desecrated. Remember how just a few years ago, “the future is female” was the rallying cry of leftist pride, prominently displayed in every hipster shop around Silver Lake? Even the NYC babies on Instagram cutely touted it. How quickly leftist slogans date themselves. Since then, feminism has undergone a significant transformation, where a once empowering statement is now offensive, thanks mainly to the trans movement blurring the lines between sex and gender, advocating for a future where men and women are seen as interchangeable and gender is “a choice.” This new strain of feminism has caused ideological divides within feminist circles, including my own friends. Not all of us are in alignment.

“But we have to be able to talk about these things respectfully,” I said to the one who worried about me dipping my toes into ultra-conservative spaces.

Feminism now is complicated. Shouldn’t we as women from all sides be encouraged to examine how we feel about such things?

Also. Thank God for J. K. Rowling busting down that blockade.

As for my appearance at the Young Women’s Leadership Summit, I was entirely out of my comfort zone on a brightly lit stage in front of thousands of strangers, recording live with Alex Clark. I am much more at ease with words behind a screen. But, I survived. We discussed everything from my marital strife during the Trump election year when Mike leaned right, to how Candace Owens prompted my public break from the left, to trial gossip and celebrity scandals. We whispered about plenty of closet conservative stars, what the media gets wrong about Trump and RFK, media as our greatest enemy, and how the political shifts in my life have affected me personally. When asked if I’d lost friends or family to the COVID wars, under the stark glare of the stage light, I cracked, tearing up as I admitted that I had.

The thing is, I can write all day about these things, but it’s not until you have to vocally address the losses attached to the successes that it all suddenly feels very real, very sad, and very vulnerable.

Full ‘Spillover’ Podcast is Available Here .

Headlining Speakers

Alex Clark

Lara Trump

Alina Habba

Riley Gaines

Candace Owens

Megyn Kelly

Allie Stuckey

Other Highlights:

Me, repeatedly stressing I would use expletives on stage.

Melania’s official photographer backstage snapping photos.

Candace Owens tipped off about a Ben Shapiro appointed spy in the audience, asking her to stand up, further securing her role in the conservative version of Kendrick Vs. Drake.

Meghan Kelly (according to the recap from girls at the merch tables) telling a room full of young conservative women to have a lot of sex with their husbands to keep them happy.

So much pink. Like, so much pink. And floral dresses and cute garden-themed enthusiasm.

A young girl approaching me after my appearance to ask (sheepishly) what I thought of Julian Assange. When I answered that he should be "freed," she hugged me and thanked me for my answer.

"You never know what a crowd like this thinks of him," she said.

"You're smaller than I imagined," another young sweet conservative blurted. "You seem much bigger online."

"Taller?"

"No, just bigger."

