“He’s a very smart person. I know a lot of the members of that family, and he’s a very smart guy. And he’s hit a little bit of a nerve. And a lot of Democrats I know want to vote for him.”

— Trump, The Hill 2023

From Media Darlings to Political Pariahs

A few weeks ago, sitting in the Mar-A-Lago lobby after midnight, the place to ourselves, I sat talking to a senior advisor for Trump when the conversation eventually landed on RFK Jr.

The advisor was curious about what campaigning with Bobby Kennedy was like. As a spectator intimately covering both campaigns, I mentioned how much they have in common, "parallel paths," I told her, pointing out how both went from esteemed public figures to targets of constant ridicule once they shifted into politics. Unjust villainization thanks to the collective efforts of vindictive media (liberally owned and funded), which successfully transformed their pubic personas into demeaning caricatures of themselves when they threatened the status quo in DC.

"I've never thought about it that way," she confessed, "But you're right."

Later in the conversation the advisor revealed that Trump (and his sons) deeply respect RFK, hence the hesitancy to attack him ruthlessly as he has other political enemies he views as even the slightest threat.

In regard to Bobby, he's remained shockingly cordial, avoiding nicknames, mud-slinging, biting personal attacks, and his signature reactionary "mean tweets." In fact, he’s praised RFK and his polling numbers. In the audio clip below, pulled from a radio appearance last summer, Trump added, "I've had a very nice relationship with him over the years."

Drea & Drew Discuss Media Manipulation Highlighted in My Stories

Sometimes the most impactful arguments are made in the simplest ways; Meaning, occasionally a bare-bones breakdown will prove as illuminating as a three-hour podcast. At least that's what I've experienced when sharing stripped-down examples to expose the media bias and corruption twisting our perceptions.

A few weeks ago, I dug up and posted old covers of New York magazine and shared them on IG stories. The series was a hit. The clips showed (visually) how Trump and Kennedy morphed from modern visionaries to social lepers. The example was plain but effective—startling enough to be reposted countless times throughout the week because it reminded people how manipulative mainstream media operates when carving out our villains and our heroes. Main characters always serve whatever plot the bigger agenda desires. It's why Dr.Fauci was framed a saint and RFK an overly paranoid “conspiracy theorist.”

Drea Brought Up The Stories With Dr. Drew On a Recent Podcast.

“It’s Their Job to Literally Not Tell the Truth”

Cover Boys Become Villains

As legend goes, Trump was formally beloved as a flamboyant real estate mogul, reality TV star, and entrepreneur. His larger-than-life persona and business acumen made him a stand-out fixture in the media. Before politics, his name was synonymous with wealth and success. Back then we loved him for his unflappable confidence. Once he transitioned from businessman to presidential candidate, his bombastic rhetoric and conservative policies drew fierce criticism from the same outlets that previously championed these qualities.

He was effectively recast as “divisive,” “sexist,” and “racist.”

Bobby, on the other hand, gained fame and admiration for his environmental activism and advocacy work. As the ambitious son of the iconic Kennedy family, he inherited a legacy of public service and social justice which he embraced through various efforts aimed at protecting the environment, cleaning up rivers and vaccines, and promoting means of renewable energy. Throughout his career he earned a reputation as a highly respected environmentalist. With it came plenty of praise and recognition. However, just like Trump, his break from prescribed liberal orthodoxy (railing against COVID lockdowns and later abandoning the Democratic Party altogether) led to a significant shift in his public persona. He, too, became a steady target for criticism, slander, and outright cruelty — portrayed as a ranting lunatic spewing “dangerous” conspiracies with warnings attached to his every mention.

In 1995, New York Magazine hailed RFK “The Kennedy Who Matters. Nearly 30 years later, his reputation at the center of a highly contentious election year, he’s been redefined as a “conspiracy spewing literal Kennedy posing as a populist outsider jolting the democratic party.”

What changed? I asked. Him or them?

The head-above-ice shot further sealed his appeal. “Bobby doing cold plunges before it was cool!” was the sentiment repeated in DMs

“Imagine if you’d only ever heard of Donald Trump in rap songs. You’d know him as a personification of wealth, an avatar of luxury, a role model, a villain, a hustler, a brand name, a punchline, a dark cloud, a bad haircut, a boss, a bigot, a king of his own reality, and fundamentally, a syllable that rhymes with “slump,” “pump” and “chump.” When Trump‘s name appears in a rap lyric — something that has occurred in more than 300 songs over the past 30 years — it can mean countless things. Rap music remains broad and flexible like that. Still, many have accepted this idea that rappers loved Trump up until his 2016 presidential campaign — a shift marked by “FDT,” the paranoid protest anthem released that year by YG and Nipsey Hussle. Before “FDT,” rappers embraced Trump as a Machiavellian Monopoly Man who spelled his name in gold letters. After “FDT,” he was a racist, a cheat, a fraud.” — The Washington Post

TRUMP ON KENNEDY: “I Respect Him — A lot Of People Respect Him”

“He’s Got Some Very Important Points to be Made” — DJT on RFK

“Donald Trump has nothing but good things to say about Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the anti-vaxxer, science-denying Democrat who has launched a primary campaign against President Joe Biden. Asked about RFK Jr. on Howie Carr’s radio show Monday, the former president praised him as a “very smart guy.” “He’s been very nice to me, I’ve actually had a very nice relationship with him over the years,” he added. “But he’s a very good man and his heart is in the right place and he’s doing really well! I saw a poll, he’s at 22. That’s pretty good, that’s pretty good. Doing very well.” Trump’s praise follows a Rolling Stone report into links between a RFK-supporting super PAC and MAGA figures such as Marjorie Taylor Greene and Herschel Walker—suggesting that the right is backing the Kennedy scion as a spoiler candidate. Asked if he’d spoken recently to RFK Jr., Trump said: “No, I haven’t. I would, but I haven’t... You know, he’s a commonsense guy and so am I, so whether you’re conservative or liberal, common sense is common sense.” — Daily Beast, June 2023

Never Forget: Oprah, like countless other celebrities, praised and applauded both men. If you visit Trump’s golf course his hallway lined with celebrity snapshots is sure to remind you of it.

"Never before have I heard someone speak with such clarity and conviction about protecting our earth." — Oprah on RFK Jr.

Media Games

When my WSJ feature went to print they conveniently stripped RFK from the title. What was behind the edit switch? I’m closer associated with the Kennedy campaign than Trump, so why exclude him in the headline?

Theory: Those browsing the business section on a Sunday would instinctively pass on an article highlighting a “blogger” tracking Trump. While RFK’s name might pique wider interest. Leaving him out ensures a smaller (decided) portion of their readers would scan it.

RFK Jr. This Week On CNN: Biden is a Bigger Threat to Democracy Than Trump

Wishful Thinking Branding Them As Connected Forces . . .