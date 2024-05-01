After much speculation, confusion, and anticipation, Nicole Shanahan has emerged from the shadows with a brand new podcast exploring "the often overlooked topics of today." In the debut episode RFK joins her for an insightful conversation. They discuss, among other things, how she's handling the criticism as someone new to the political arena as opposed to Kennedy who grew up in the grips of it. This is the first time we've seen the two together in this type of setting — I want to know your thoughts on Nicole. What do you think about her as a leader, and what do you think about the chemistry between these two as political partners? Do we like her?

"Back to the People, hosted by Nicole Shanahan, is a podcast that dives deep into the heart of the most underexplored and often overlooked topics today. Each episode invites listeners into a thought-provoking journey through discussions that illuminate the voices and stories less heard in mainstream media. Nicole brings together experts, activists, and everyday individuals to unpack complex issues, share untold stories, and explore solutions that get back to the core of humanity. This podcast aims to bridge gaps, foster understanding, and bring critical, unseen perspectives to the forefront, empowering listeners to engage with the world in new and meaningful ways. Join Nicole every week for a compelling blend of empathy, curiosity, and enlightenment."

"BACK TO THE PEOPLE This election is about returning the government to the people. I've sat in conversation with Americans who represent the majority: people who are sick of the duopoly and who want commonsense government. Americans that have stopped defining themselves as strictly right or left. Americans who are passionate about this country exude an unstoppable optimism. I'll be on the road taping many of these conversations, and look forward to sharing them with you. It's only appropriate that we are kicking off the podcast with my running mate, and future president @RobertKennedyJr!" — Nicole Shanahan X announcement

Contingent Election potential is discussed

Shanahan mentions leadership in tech puling away from original ideals + James Carville’s digging up dirt on her

RFK calls DNC hound Lis Smith “The Darth Vadar of Dark Politics”

