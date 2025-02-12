I’ll say it again—Nicholas Tartaglione’s case has all the hallmarks of a rigged trial. Tampered evidence. Coerced witnesses. A prosecutor with a name too big to fail.

The good news? Media is finally paying attention.

Yesterday, a bombshell announcement: Jeffrey Epstein’s long-rumored “client list” will be released. A new Trump administration task force, led by Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna, has been charged with declassifying federal secrets—secrets that could rewrite the entire Epstein narrative.

Meanwhile, Tartaglione’s story is gaining traction. Late last month, The New York Post and AOL picked up revelations first published here regarding what Epstein told Nick about the sweetheart deal he was offered.

And then there’s Epstein’s suicide note.

Nick claims Epstein left one before his first failed attempt. If true, this note could upend everything we’ve been told about Epstein’s final days. But where is it? And why has no one addressed it?

If the press stays locked in as Nick’s case unfolds, it could change everything.

Once previously unseen evidence is presented, I will be releasing an exclusive audio recording detailing Epstein’s final weeks behind bars—shocking, never-before-heard details about what really happened in their shared cell before his death… and the suicide note that could expose the truth.

The cover-up is unraveling.

What You Should Know:

The Case Never Added Up

Federal prosecutors charged Nicholas Tartaglione with a quadruple homicide—but emerging evidence suggests the case may have been rigged from the start.

According to Nick and his supporters, the setup appeared designed to give rookie prosecutor Maurene Comey—fresh out of law school and daughter of former FBI chief James Comey—a guaranteed win. Think about it: A high-profile, capital punishment case was handed to an inexperienced prosecutor before she had ever proven herself in court. With her father’s name behind her, was her path to success already paved?

Was Nick’s conviction about justice, or was it an attempt to reclaim a tarnished family legacy—one that had suffered when Trump fired James Comey in 2017?

Was Nicholas Tartaglione, perhaps, the perfect fall guy?

Evidence — Or Lack Thereof

The case against Tartaglione was flimsy from the start. Let’s revisit the facts:

No physical evidence. No weapons, no drugs, no wiretaps—nothing concrete linking him to the murders.

Reliance on questionable witnesses. The prosecution’s case depended entirely on testimonies from cooperators who received reduced sentences in exchange for their testimony.

One of those cooperators, Marcos Cruz, was given an impossible choice: “Testify against Tartaglione, or we’ll take your wife. Your kids will be placed in foster care. You’ll never see them again.”

Cruz, an undocumented farmhand, had no real options when FBI agent William Young came knocking. According to Nick, he was a desperate man backed into a corner, forced to say exactly what the government needed to hear.

Another witness, Jason Sullivan, detailed extensive drug trafficking operations stretching from Mexico and Texas to his home in Florida—but never once mentioned Tartaglione’s involvement.

Then we have Gerard Benderoth, a police officer and father of three—two of whom had special needs—who shot himself on the side of the road when the FBI pulled him over to question him about the murders.

Nick and Benderoth did not resemble each other in build. They were both tall, white, and baldheaded, but their body types were very different. This is important to note because investigator William Young told the grand jury that Benderoth had a similar bodybuilder-type physique to Nick at the time. However, photos of Benderoth easily disprove this—he was heavyset, not fit.

The bigger question: Why would a devoted father choose to end his life, leaving his family with nothing, rather than speak to the FBI?

Nick in His Own Words: Please Listen

Nick Tartaglione — According to Friends

Those who know Nick don’t describe him as a criminal mastermind. He’s a retired cop who spent his post-service years running an animal sanctuary for abused and neglected animals.

Friends say he’s fiercely loyal—the kind of man who would give you the shirt off his back.

Yet somehow, he found himself at the center of a tangled prosecution web that appeared more focused on career and political legacies than actual justice.

Medical Examiner Transcript

A photo of the pants is included because, on the day Martin supposedly died (by zip-tie strangulation), his family identified him on a video wearing white pants. Yet, when they pulled him out of the grave as Body #1, he was wearing blue jeans.

Nick’s defense believes this proves he was not murdered on the date listed.

Source Familiar with the Case Explains: Please Listen

He answers, “YES.”

Below: Transcript between defense attorney Bruce Barket and the medical examiner assigned to the case during cross examination where he admits it’s not possible that Martin was strangled to death or beaten or strangled with a zip tie, like the prosecutors and cooperators both claimed.

Q. What was the nature of those conversations?

A. Just going over some questioning that he would be asking me today.

Q. Did he mention how he started off the examination?

A. Yes.

Q. He began with ligature strangulation using a zip tie. Do you recall that as his first question?

A. Yes.

Q. Did he ask you a series of questions?

A. Yes.

Q. Today, when he asked if you could rule that out, you said no.

A. Correct.

Q. On Friday, do you recall being asked whether you could definitively rule out ligature strangulation and responding that you could not?

A. Yes.

Q. With respect to Hector Gutierrez, did you describe his neck as you observed it?

A. I believe so. A description of the neck is part of my typical autopsy.

Q. And your report noted: "The cervical vertebrae, hyoid bone, trachea, larynx—"

A. Laryngeal.

Q. "Laryngeal cartilage and paratracheal—"

A. Paratracheal.

Q. "Soft tissues are without lesion, the upper airway is not obstructed, the tongue is unremarkable." Is that correct?

A. Correct.

Q. Did you describe Mr. Santiago in the same way?

A. I believe so.

Q. Mr. Miguel Luna as well?

A. Yes.

Q. And when it came to Martin Luna, you used almost identical language in describing the condition of his neck.

A. Yes.

Q. So the condition of all four individuals was exactly the same as far as their necks were concerned?

A. Yes.

Q. Did you prepare a draft autopsy report in this matter?

A. Yes.

MR. BARKET: Sorry, Judge, I left that. Could we have Defense Exhibit 47, please?

MR. SWERGOLD: And just for the record, your Honor, this is also marked as 3522-06.

THE COURT: Okay, thanks.

Red Flags

The investigation itself raises serious red flags. Tartaglione alleges that:

FBI agents tampered with evidence —key video footage disappeared, and phone records were altered.

Lead investigator William Young built the case against Tartaglione first—then found evidence to fit it.

Over the past six and a half years, prosecutors have changed their theory of the case multiple times.

Meanwhile, Tartaglione’s defense team was repeatedly hamstrung—facing missed deadlines and crucial evidence that never even made it before the jury. Judge Kenneth Karas, who reportedly had prior connections to some of the alleged victims, was accused of favoring the prosecution.

And then, in a moment that made it all too clear what was at stake, former FBI chief James Comey himself walked into the courtroom. The message was unmistakable.

Epstein, Cell Assignments, and More Unanswered Questions

Tartaglione’s case is further complicated by its connection to Epstein. Epstein was housed next to Nick. Then, he ended up in a shared cell with him. Weeks later, Epstein was found dead—officially ruled a suicide.

For those paying attention, one question loomed large: Was Epstein placed in Tartaglione’s cell for a reason?

Phone Forensics

Shows date of tampering.

What Happens Next?

I talk to Nick weekly, sometimes daily. He maintains his innocence, and his new legal team is preparing for an appeal, alleging:

Alleged evidence tampering (phone, video, forensics)

Coercive witness testimonies

Courtroom bias

For his supporters, this case is more than a fight for one man’s freedom — it’s a glaring reminder of a broken justice system.

Over the coming weeks, we’ll be looking closely at the evidence to determine if this was a carefully orchestrated legacy play designed to cleanse the Comey name — at the expense of one man’s life.

For now, one thing is clear: There are far more questions than answers.

I will continue providing updates, along with exclusive evidence unsealed, starting this month.

Stay Tuned…