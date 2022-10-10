House Inhabit

JenD
Oct 10, 2022

Kanye is sane. He has very valid talking points, but he just happens to go against the grain of mainstream Hollywood thinking, so he’s branded at ‘crazy’.

It’s ok to not agree with everything a person says and still like them as a person. In today’s polarized society, having civil conversations and listening to each other’s opinions with open minds, without arguing, and eventually agreeing to disagree and part ways still having respect for one another, is a rarity and it saddens me to my core.

I’m looking forward to every single thing you have outlined here! I’m here for allllllll the tea! Thank you for your unbiased true journalistic reporting! 💗

Oct 11, 2022

Thanks Jessica for this update. In all honesty , I can’t help but to pull for Brad, I went to college w/him at MU in the 80’s. He was a Sigma Chi & my sorority sisters & I hung out w/he & his friends all the time. I still keep in touch w/Sev of his fraternity bros. In fact, ironically now neighbors with one. In college he always had dreams of Hollywood , but it went in one ear & out the other. Back then he was adorable, but very skinny. For years he kept in touch w/many Sigma Chi brothers & would fly several of them to LA, Vegas, or NYC for one of his premieres or a guys weekend. Mainly LA. Once he started dating Angie , she made him change phones, & the communication stopped abruptly. Concurrently the guys had no way of getting in touch w/him. His family, from what I’ve heard never cared for Angie & were always leery. I feel for him, but at same time, it was his choice.

