While mainstream media continues to fixate on vague ideological threats and narratives attributed to the “greatest danger to democracy” (Trump, and his supporters), reality speaks for itself. In two months, we’ve witnessed two assassination attempts on Donald Trump — yet the response from the media remains muted, almost dismissive when violence is rooted in democratic rage. It’s a glaring hypocrisy that should have all of us questioning how a country that prides itself on free speech and civil discourse has arrived at a point where political assassinations are treated as mere footnotes, with outlets feeding narratives that distract from the immediate threats posed right in front of us. They determine our villains, victims, and victors based on collective narrative.

The latest figure at the center of this disturbing trend is Ryan Routh — a man whose life, riddled with contradictions, spiraled into political rage. Those close to him insist his attempt on Trump’s life last week wasn’t a sudden act of violence, but rather the culmination of years of personal instability, erratic political beliefs, and a mind consumed by rage and delusion.

Routh’s unraveling was no secret to those who knew him well, yet his descent into extremism went unnoticed by the media, because they continually cherry-pick what threats are worth publicizing. In their oversight — weighed by bias — we are the ones left to piece together background leading up to horrific acts, highlighting not just dangerous forces like Routh, but the media’s complicity in refusing to sound the alarm on real, imminent violence when it comes to liberal ideology protected.

“I find it really hard to believe he voted for Trump based on the causes he supported and the ways he behaved. It just doesn’t add up,” an anonymous source close to Routh claims. “A lot of his online presence was anti-gun, yet he was charged with having an automatic weapon.”

This source, who knew Ryan personally, reached out after seeing the grainy images of him being hauled away in handcuffs on my Instagram story. The first image (Ryan in a pink tank top) was too grainy to confirm his identity. But when the second photo emerged, there was no doubt: The man arrested for attempting to kill Trump was an old family friend.

The act, he says, wasn't entirely out of character for those who knew Ryan. In fact, it seemed the culmination of a life marked by contradiction, instability, and profound personal failure.

My source insisted Ryan wasn't a crazed loner acting in the heat of the moment — he was a man who had been slowly unraveling for years.

Two attempts on Trump in two months should be raising some eyebrows.

Hating Trump had become a family affair. The night of the shooting, his son spoke to the Daily Mail, admitting his dad hated Trump, “as any reasonable person would.”

Both of Routh’s children shared his passion for liberal activism. Ryan’s family was deeply involved in left-wing activism, and they had the mugshots to show for it.

Ryan himself, according to his old friend, was always an enigma — a man who seemed to have it together on the outside but was plagued by personal and financial turmoil. He owned a local Roofing company, yet his family was constantly drowning in debt. “They were always in some kind of financial trouble,” the source explained. “Either he was siphoning money from the business, or they were buried in credit card debt.”

During this time, Ryan's political beliefs took on a sharper, more erratic edge. His children, eager to connect with their absent father, began echoing his views. Their involvement in far-left activism was — in the source’s opinion — an attempt to bond with him.

Ryan started getting into trouble with the law, often for minor issues, but his behavior grew more erratic. He attended high school parties with his kids, made inappropriate advances toward women, and became obsessed with environmental crises, breaking down in tears over global issues.

“During the divorce, that’s when some political shifts started happening in the family — the kids parroting/posting some of their dad’s beliefs. I personally think their eventual hardcore political activism was a means of connecting with their dad since he was unavailable.”

Mugshots of Routh’s children

Ryan started getting in trouble with the law (he was “always in trouble with the law for stupid stuff,” i.e., driving without insurance, etc). He also started traveling a lot around that time. His political activism took strange, inexplicable turns. He traveled to remote locations, joining random communities and immersing himself in their lives for brief periods.

“If they were sleeping in the dirt, he was sleeping in the dirt. He'd build them a house, get really entrenched, and then disappear a few weeks later.”

Ryan took his daughter on some of these trips, though no apparent cause or organization appears to be tied to his travels.

Desperate to make an impact, he headed to Ukraine last year to fight the Russians. According to sources, he was ultimately rejected for being a “wack job.”

From the outside, his life seemed pretty typical — a blue-collar man with a career in construction and a family. But beneath the surface was a different story: a man with a fractured home life, financial turmoil, and a mind consumed by erratic beliefs.

“He was always very intense, very emotional,” my source said during our phone call yesterday. “I wasn't surprised when I heard he'd done it. He was very peculiar, there was always something dark under the surface.”

“He had this weird hyper-sensitivity about certain topics. Watching him sob during that Newsweek interview — it creeped me out.”

Though he presented himself as a left-leaning activist, Ryan's life was rife with inconsistencies. His online persona was anti-gun, but he was charged with possessing an automatic weapon. “He was all over the place,” the source said. “One minute, he's anti-gun; the next minute, he's got an AK-47.”

One detail that stood out to the source was Ryan’s maniacal laugh. “It was like a madman’s laugh,” they recalled. “It made people uncomfortable, but he didn’t seem to notice.”

One particularly bizarre episode involved Ryan attempting to build a gliding device, a “super half-assed invention,” according to the source. “He was good with his hands, but had no common sense. He was always trying to reinvent the wheel.”

Ryan prided himself on being “the smartest person in the room,” though he felt self-conscious about not having a college degree. His bravado faltered around other dominant personalities. “He was a narcissist,” the source explained. “But he folded whenever another alpha was present.”

By the time Ryan arrived in Palm Beach, he had made up his mind. In his distorted view, this was his moment of redemption — a chance to right his personal failures as a father, husband, and man. “I think this was a grossly misguided attempt to rectify his failings,” the source said. “He thought he was doing something noble.”

But as soon as shots were fired, Ryan realized he wasn’t the person he imagined himself to be. “He thought he was that guy, but when it came down to it, he wasn’t,” the source revealed. “It’s totally in character for him to play soldier and then run when things got real.”

Scenes From the Arrest

After the shooting, Ryan’s social media accounts were completely scrubbed. Before they were stripped, a source noticed something strange: Ryan followed an ex-CIA agent with over 100K followers, despite having very few followers himself. “It was weird,” the source remarked. “She followed him back, and he was a nobody. Why?”

The sheriff’s report added another strange layer. When they found his AK-47, they also discovered two backpacks and a plate carrier stuffed with ceramic tiles. “It’s just like him to put ceramic tiles in a plate carrier and think that would work,” the source said.

Although multiple shots were fired at Trump during a game of golf at his club in West Palm Beach, Oran Routh still insists his father is not a violent person. He told the Daily Mail he did not believe that his father was in possession of a gun. The 35-year-old reached out to say this is the first time he heard of Trump’s assassination attempt and had a hard time believing that his father was responsible for it.

Oran also divulged that he was not aware that his father was even in Florida. Ryan flew from Hawaii to Florida for the attempt. His son revealed to The Daily Mail that his father had told him, “He was at the beach, but I thought that meant the outer banks in Hawaii. I didn't ask him for more information because we’ve had a falling out. We’ve grown apart."

He refrained from explaining the “falling out,” but spoke highly of his father. “He’s not a violent person,” he was quoted. “He’s a hard worker and a great dude, a nice guy and has worked his whole f***ing life.”

When asked if he had any idea that his father had a gun, he said, “Not that I know of. I’ve never known him to own a gun or known him to do anything bats*** like this.”

Ryan was spotted in the tree line between 300-50 yards, two holes away from where Trump was positioned. Following the shooting, Trump posted on social media that he was “safe” and “well” in a statement released an hour after the attack.

In the end, it appears that Ryan’s assassination attempt was not the act of a seasoned extremist, but rather the desperate act of a man lost in his own delusions. Having failed as a father, a husband, and a man, he saw this as his final shot at redemption.

“He thought he was smart enough to pull this off — better than the first shooter,” the source reflected. “But he was never that guy. He just didn’t have the expertise, the common sense, or the grip on reality to make it work.”

As media continues to push its chosen narratives, it’s stories like Ryan's that reveal deeper, dangerous threats facing the country. Madness inspires more madness. While focus is directed elsewhere, and the public is preoccupied with cat memes and trivial insults, political violence is quietly festering. Instead of diffusing the situation, the press is cranking up a social pressure cooker. Selective outrage, polarizing rhetoric, and an emphasis on ideological division have only intensified the country in an already fragile state. It’s only a matter of time before it all explodes into something far worse.

Some won’t be satisfied until one of these bullets finally hits its target.

Ryan’s criminal record

Tucker Points Finger at Media Oversight

