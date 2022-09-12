House Inhabit

Angie
Sep 12, 2022

Kris watching videos of her daughter having sex and picking the “best one” is unimaginable. How sick. Just…gross.

Robin Kilgore
Sep 12, 2022Edited

If the general public understood how the copyright law works around rights of publicity for content, this whole thing would not have ever had the oxygen it does. When two people consensually make content on a camera they own, they are 50/50 owners of the content. In order for a third party to be able to publish it legally, the owners have to consent. When it comes to adult content, in addition to consenting to the content being published, all parties in the content must provide identification proving they are over 18 years of age (18 U.S.C Sec 2257.). Vivid would have never been able to legally post the video and pass 2257 verification. Ray J is not lying that there was a deal. He sadly got the unfortunate end of it.

Edit: Personal opinion - I have long thought it was time for the Kardashians to admit they spun the deal for the medial. The truth always comes out. No one who buys their products would care that much now. KK has grown up and does actual work to help the wrongfully convicted and uses her money and platform for many good things. I would love to see her come clean and restore Ray J's reputation.

