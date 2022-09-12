Saturday, just as I was finally logging off the internet after three tireless days spent tracking the Queen’s passing with sad and incessant scrolling, Ray J exploded on IG live, fuming about Kris Jenner’s latest PR stunt; a lie detector test conducted on The Late Late Show With James Corden, to prove she had no hand in leaking the infamous sex tape. The test, administered by a polygraph “expert” John Grogan, determined that Kris was in fact telling the truth.

Because I caught wind of the rant right as it was breaking, I dragged a big chunk of my audience over there with me, to witness it all firsthand. Raise your hand if you joined, and can attest to the real-time commentary firing during those 28 minutes, as something spectacular.

For those who missed it:

Ray J was vacationing with friends at a luxury mansion in the Dominican Republic when he spontaneously hoped on IG to respond with “faded rage” to Jenner’s talk show antics. Deciding, after a lot of weed washed down with some delicious-looking exotic cocktails, that enough is enough. That he is done being villainized by this family and the manipulated lies still surrounding this storyline that continues to feed new subplots, 20 years later, to frame him as the sleazy ex who betrayed Kim. While Kim is portrayed as the unsuspecting victim, who weathered the storm of scandal forced upon her.

The reality, Ray J wants us all to know, is that the whole thing was a business deal meant to benefit all parties. With Jenner as the acting agent, who ultimately decided what version of the tape to run with.

The live included a hilarious PowerPoint presentation that detailed the texts between him and Kim, as well as a copy of the contract they both signed, though he claims they forged his signature on one line because he was “taking too long.”

During the rant, he accused Kris Jenner of "Making The Black Man Look Horrible." A claim Kanye (who was naturally logged on for the rant, along with Snoop Dog) himself has echoed.

Ray also pointed out that the Kardashians never actually sued him — only the CEO of the porn production company Vivid Entertainment, Steven Hirsch. Offering further evidence that everything was scripted.

He also expressed anger and resentment over the consequences he’s suffered for two decades, thanks to this lie. Explaining how women don’t trust him and companies shy away from partnering with him.

Ray J claims there were multiple versions of the sex tapes. That Kris picked the one that was released because it gave Kim a "better look than the second one."

For those of us paying attention, hip to longstanding rumors, this isn’t exactly a groundbreaking revelation. But the concrete confirmation that Ray J unveiled (in real time with disastrous camera skills and one very inept assistant named Brandon) only added an extra gross element to those lingering assumptions. Which begs the question: how much longer are we willing to ignore evidence of deeply depleted morals powering the wealth and evolution of this seemingly never-ending Kardashian era, that no one I know (except probably Jess) is still actively invested in?

When will we, as a blindly profitable audience, finally decide that we’ve had enough?

Imagine if genders here were reversed. A famous father was exposed for orchestrating these perverted money moves, directing and distributing his daughter’s sex tape to fuel his family’s empire. Imagine the public outcry that would ensue. The cancel train that would follow, in stark contrast to the hall pass Kris Jenner is continually granted, as head of her overly injected and self-obsessed, duck-lipped dynasty that seems to rule the industry with mafia-clad untouchability.

For the love of God, how do we make it stop? Is it too much to hope that Kanye and Ray J might combine brains and ego, to finally knock this vapid era to the curb?

Or will Kris Jenner summon her highest-paid demons to spin another dazzling catastrophe, to successfully overshadow another inconvenient truth?

"You watched it, and made a decision," Ray J said at one point. "Then, you get on whatever show and take a lie detector test with a fraud. I don’t know what the fuck you think this is, but you have fucked with the wrong person. You done fucked with the wrong Black man." Ray J warned. "What about my mom Kris ? You telling people false stories about me, making the black man look horrible, for your gain, you introduced me to Steve HIRSH, you masterminded everything 4 your family, and tried to ruin mine at the same time smh," he wrote. "You don't think all mothers get stressed? Or you special huh?" “ I know it's old and I don't care — this makes me sick — but God had my back and still does."

Kim and Ray J sex tape release date: March 21, 2007

The theory makes perfect sense: Kris and Kim saw what a sex tape leak did for Paris’ career, launching her into the spotlight immediately, so they simply copied the formula. A quick and easy ticket to fame.

According to WIKI: ‘One Night in Paris’ was released by Salomon shortly after Hilton's TV series The Simple Life debuted, causing a media sensation. When Hilton stated publicly that she had been "out of it", did not know what she was doing during the taping of the video, and did not approve its public release, Salomon sued Hilton for defamation. Hilton then countersued Salomon over the release of the tape, settling out of court in July 2005.

According to reports, Hilton was awarded as much as $400,000 and planned to donate a percentage to charity.

In a 2006 interview with the British edition of GQ magazine, Hilton stated: "I never received a dime from the video. It's just dirty money and Salomon should give it all to some charity for the sexually abused or something. To be honest, I don't even think about it anymore."

Like Kanye, Ray J insists that this war is about his kids, correcting the lie that has (and continues to) taint his reputation.

Let us not forget how easily they tricked the media into framing Ye as crazy for wanting a say in where his children go to school, or church, and his hometown reunions. How they called him overbearing for not wanting his 8-year-old to open a public tik tok account with 8 million eyes on her. For voicing valid concerns that his daughters will eventually be pimped out by their grandmother, as part of the family business. While Pete, the new guy inking the letters of each of Kim and Kanye’s kids on his body after a few months of dating, somehow avoided all the red flag commentary from the same media outlets.

Texts to Kanye. Where I must admit I find it very hard to believe that he is this naive. To not realize the calculated manipulation behind the scenes. Especially knowing how exactly Kris Jenner operates.

Texts between Ray and Kim, after the episode of Kanye retrieving the laptop, aired.

Previous takes on the Kardashian’s exposed ‘Blackfishing,’ Via Time

“Some have suggested that the sisters have strategically tried to distance themselves from accusations of appropriation and Blackfishing through their personal relationships or even advocacy work. As Allison P. Davis wrote in Vulture when Kim and Kanye West’s marriage ended, the Kardashian sisters’ “relationships with Black men, and the multiracial children they had with them, seemed to offer some sort of cultural cover for their appropriation.”

“Performance and profit”

It’s the performative yet relatively ephemeral space of social media, where a controversial photo can be quickly posted then deleted, that Ayanna Thompson argues has provided an environment especially ripe for the Kardashian-Jenner sisters—with their combined social media audience of 771 million followers—to experiment with racial performance by way of Blackfishing, which Ayanna Thompson sees as following in the racist tradition of Blackface minstrelsy. While she’s quick to point out that the appropriation and performance of Blackness is nothing new, she explains that what is new are the methods of broadcasting and marketing it—something that the Kardashian-Jenners have done exceptionally well and to an immense profit. Ayanna Thompson points to their white privilege, which allows them to adopt Black aesthetics without having to live the Black experience, as a driving force behind their contributions to a new beauty ideal for the mainstream. “There’s a reason why they’ve done this and why they have made money on this,” she says. “That’s the ultimate power of whiteness, right? That I can like these things, which we may want to denigrate, but I don’t have to stay there. I get to come back to the safety of whiteness.”

Text musings & predictions

Last line, god willing.

Watch Ray J’s full-length video here