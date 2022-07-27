House Inhabit

House Inhabit

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Liz Stearns's avatar
Liz Stearns
Jul 27, 2022

And Jennifer Garner is enjoying her quiet cookie baking kid free mornings!!!!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Jessica Reed Kraus and others
Michelle Gregory's avatar
Michelle Gregory
Jul 27, 2022

Imagine no money worries...in one of the most romantic places on earth and you look like your dog stood on a bee! Cheer up Ben only another 18 months or so to go.....

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
71 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jessica Reed Kraus
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture