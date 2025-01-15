Whoever said TikTok is toxic social media has never watched Spencer Pratt stand in meditation as hummingbirds gather to feed from his hands. For the past few months, Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag have given us wholesome content in an unexpected rebrand of a committed couple and loving parents.

I laughed in November when Spencer posted a video of Heidi waiting in line an hour early to pick up their son from preschool, and against thought awwwwwww as Pratt declared he was only wearing Heidi merch as a show of affection for his wife.

Their home in the Pacific Palisades and SoCal lifestyle of Erewhon smoothies, crystals, church, and beach walks, have been every bit idyllic and aspirational. In the days leading up to Christmas, Spencer challenged Heidi to open her own church, as her inspirational devotion to the Lord seemed to emanate from Lauren Conrad’s former best friend and through those around her. Spencer and Heidi referenced the Bible, their church community, and how their enchantment with crystals did not distract them from God. And don’t forget to stream Heidi’s album, Superficial, was how Spencer ended many of his TikTok’s.

The family of four was grounded in their routines with a well rounded sense of humor, topped with the unending ambitions of Pratt to remain famous no matter how cringe, made their content irresistible. Their biggest shadow has been something real, something shameful, although not completely relatable until they lost everything.

In 2010, Spencer and Heidi spent “every last dollar” from their nine seasons of The Hills on producing and promoting Heidi’s pop album Superficial. At the time, Montag claimed her debut album had the potential to be as famous as Michael Jackson Thriller, a challenging feat that the pair didn’t seem to match.

According to Spencer, for the last fifteen years, he and Montag have lived with their regretful spending every day of their lives.

The Palisades fires have changed everything.

Spencer Pratt watches in disbelief as his hometown in the Pacific Palisades struggles to fight the flames, moving closer to his home.

RISING FROM THE ASHES

In a world wide web full of GoFundMe’s and digital donations, it’s overwhelming to decide how to best offer resources. When I heard Spencer’s reasonable request to stream Heidi’s album, I couldn't say no.

The first night I listened to Superficial, my phone died because I kept it on repeat for hours. The catchy club beats are the perfect background music if you’re the type of person who likes to be productive with a head bop here and a hip thrust there. Pratt himself offered the audience to listen with the volume down, just so the family could capitalize on this opportunity to financially rebuild. It’s technical. It’s creative. It’s the new way of giving.

In the past week, Heidi Montag's 2010 album "Superficial" has experienced a remarkable resurgence, reaching No. 1 on iTunes' all-genre charts. The album's streams on Apple Music increased by nearly 600%, marking Montag's biggest streaming day to date.

Music artists like Montag are able to earn money from streaming through royalties paid by platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube. When a listener streams a song, the platform generates revenue through subscription fees or ads, a portion of which goes to the artist. Payment varies by platform, stream count, and contractual agreements. While streaming provides exposure, the per-stream payout is low, making consistent high volume crucial for significant earnings. Pratt’s relentless marketing of his wife is proof of his understanding.

As far as monetizing TikTok views, according to Pratt’s recent video of himself eating chips at a Mexican restaurant, he asks viewers to please watch at least one minute so that he can earn ten cents. With some of his better performing posts coming in at 12.3 million views, I assume Pratt makes around $1,000 for posts with equal success.

SPENCER LOVES HEIDI

Like an echo chamber of angry lip gloss, the sound of Lauren Conrad whining “He’s not a good guy Heidi!!” has officially been a bad energy alchemized.

Spencer Pratt’s love for Heidi Montag has been evident for more than a decade and I’ll never forget Brody Jenner trying to convince Spencer to stay single in his early 20’s. Los Angeles seemed to be Pratt’s longtime playground, and meeting Heidi was proof of fate.

It’s been almost twenty years since The Hills premiered on MTV, our young brains not able to fully comprehend the intentions of reality TV production. Since the beginning of their public relationship, Pratt’s unwavering devotion and public declarations of affection for Heidi have been on full display. Regardless of any plotline for MTV, Spencer has consistently stood by Heidi’s side, supporting her dreams and career, including her music endeavors. Spencer often refers to Heidi as his soulmate and it’s hard to deny the quirky qualities in one absolutely match the other. This chemistry is what makes them one of reality TV’s most iconic couples.

Heidi’s documentation of her motherhood experience has become a staple of tradition, stability, and love. Their sons Gunner (7) and Ryker (2.5) are the center of her world as she dedicates her days to homecooked meals and school pickup. Shortly after the fire, Heidi posted a video on TikTok which shared Gunner receiving a surprise box from the Tooth Fairy. It was a small wooden box containing of all the teeth he’s lost. “I don’t know why I grabbed it.” Heidi tells the camera. Her mother’s intuition turned into a moment to share, as Heidi presented Gunner with a surprise from the toothfairy in the aftermath of destruction. In a moment when Heidi could have been a hero, she chose instead for her son to have a moment with the Universe, as he clutched the wooden box close to his chest and felt supported by the unknown forces at work. The seven year old asked his mom if he could leave a thank you note under his pillow.

Doting mom, Heidi Montag with her sons Gunner Stone and Ryker Pratt.

Faith in God has been a cornerstone of Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt's relationship, providing strength and guidance. They often credit their shared spiritual beliefs for their strong bond and helping them navigate what life throws at them. Prayer and reliance on God’s plan have been central to their marriage, as well as TikTok content.

As the Palisades destruction forces a new chapter on a favored couple, I have no doubt their documentation of God’s plan, along with Heidi’s music will continue to catapult them back to the top where they belong.

Stream Superficial anywhere you get your music.

