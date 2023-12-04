House Inhabit

Kelly Gayle
Dec 4, 2023

It’s so funny to read the comments that say “how do I unsubscribe”. I’ve been subscribers for a year and I’m thankful to you for giving a voice to the people that the media continue to clobber. I watch zero news. I stopped reading twitter cause it was fueling my hate for humanity. I want to love people not loathe them. You’re just the right amount of politics without fluff and with truth. It’s a gift and I appreciate the gift. Thanks for doing the hard work while loving your family well. I admire that about you.

Sarah
Dec 4, 2023

At this moment and for months, YEARS to come-You’re the most Powerful Woman in the country. What you have done in the last few years, peeling back layers of corruption and opening the eyes of the delusion, is the best thing I have ever witnessed in my 43 years on Earth. I grew up in a house divided (Dad very Republican, Mom extremely Liberal) I enjoyed the political banter and learned a lot about both sides. So when it came time to register to vote at 18, I became an independent. I simply could not chose. Upon further review and realizing Ross Perot was not my jam nor did the democrats swindle me, I became a Republican And have voted 90% that way since. With all of your Kennedy coverage and the insane-ness that is the Kennedy family, I absolutely love the guy. I’d be thrilled to have him as our Leader. Yet, I still very much like Trump. This is so very exciting. I feel like Voting has become a chore, really since Obama won. I don’t feel that way about our next election now.

I’ve never been more excited to follow politics or have my kids follow politics, (one can legally vote now) than I am now. And for that, I Thank you. 🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍

