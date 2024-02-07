House Inhabit

House Inhabit

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jennifer Stevens's avatar
Jennifer Stevens
Feb 7, 2024

Favorite article you’ve written that blend’s politics and celebrity. You found your sweet spot with this one. Loved it!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Lauren's avatar
Lauren
Feb 7, 2024

This was such a great article! I don't even know what else to say. It was captivating from the get-go, and I read it through slowly on my lunch. Your writing is a sublime treat to read.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
65 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jessica Reed Kraus
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture