Trying to catch my breath, here. I was back home for about 18 hours, only to empty and refill a suitcase, and hop back on another flight early this morning. RNC highlights will be scattered and varied, so expect (in no particular order) segmented features posted here throughout the week.

Starting first with Tim Ballard, the founder and former CEO of Operation Underground Railroad, an anti-sex trafficking organization, widely known for being the inspiration for the 2023 film The Sound of Freedom. Tim flew in last minute from Ecuador, after meeting with the Minister of Defense to set up an Aerial-Ecuador anti-trafficking task force to endorse Donald Trump in Milwaukee. Yes, I realize Tim is under investigation for multiple lawsuits accusing him of sexual misconduct. Our conversation did not dive into that.

We only had a few minutes to chat before we were interrupted by an introduction to Dennis Quaid, who stopped to hug and thank Tim. Tim has agreed to sit back down with me in later weeks once we’re both back in Orange County to discuss his side of the scandal in greater depth. I also passed my number along to a friend of one of his accusers who reached out asking if I’d be up to talking to her, too.

Anything I asked anyone on site at the RNC was politically based. If I cut out conversations with all those involved in sexual assault charges, there would be almost no one left to interview (candidates included!).

Tim’s Top Concerns: Modern Day Slavery, Open Borders, Children Transitioning

7- minute Interview with Tim Ballard at the 2024 RNC

“We have a problem in this country. It’s modern day slavery. There’s more slaves alive today than ever before in the history of the world,” — Tim Ballard, RNC 2024

On Why Trump Has His Vote:

“ This is a war against children, and it’s not just at the border.”

Speaking of Hollywood & Politics:

The song that played at the end of Trump's convention speech, pulled from the political thriller The Sum of All Fears, many are interpreting as a slick coded message — signaling that he is well aware of the deep state corruption and assassination threats he’s facing. The thriller's narrative - uncovering covert government operations and high-stakes political intrigue mirrors the current accusations and challenges Trump is facing, fueling the conspiracy that he is battling a hidden and powerful establishment.

Was the track included meant to suggest that he is keenly aware he is still in active danger?

When the song came on, I remember being rattled by how loud it got. Amplified, the entire floor shook. I was confused by blaring opera, Trump nodding along to it above us on stage. I figured it must just be another of his favorites. I know he’s a fan of the genre.

For those unfamiliar, The Sum of All Fears is a 2002 political thriller based on Tom Clancy's novel of the same name. The plot centers around a young CIA analyst named Jack Ryan, who uncovers a plan by a rogue group to trigger a nuclear conflict between the United States and Russia. The group acquires a nuclear bomb and detonates it in Baltimore during a football game, causing massive devastation and escalating tensions between the two superpowers. Ryan must race against time to uncover the truth and prevent a full-scale nuclear war.

Themes Explored in the Film:

Conspiracy and Hidden Agendas: The film explores how a small, covert group can manipulate events and governmental responses to achieve their own ends, highlighting the potential for unseen forces to influence global politics.

Manipulation of Information: The rogue group’s ability to deceive and mislead both the American and Russian governments demonstrates the dangers of misinformation and the vulnerability of even the most powerful nations to hidden agendas.

Power Struggles Within Government: The tension between different factions within the U.S. government, including the CIA and military, showcases the internal conflicts and rivalries that can complicate decision-making processes and national security.

Undermining of Official Channels: The plot emphasizes how unofficial and clandestine operations can undermine formal diplomatic channels, leading to catastrophic consequences. This reflects fears about elements within the state acting independently of elected leaders and official policies.

RE: THE PAYBACK SCENE - “No One Sleeps”

Online Comments

“So let me get this straight: BlackRock took a massive financial gamble that Trump's stock would plummet one day before the assassination attempt, Thomas Crooke was inexplicably in a BlackRock commercial, and now Crowdstrike (owned by BlackRock) caused a massive power outage the day after Trump is nominated for President of the United States. If you're not realizing it yet: The most powerful forces in the world are desperate to stop him from returning to the White House. There are no coincidences. We are living in a shadow war.”

“Trump is preparing to kill these Deep State sons of bitches... and it will be televised. The song played at the end of Trump's speech happens to be the same song (Nessun Dorma) played during the execution scene of The Sum of All Fears.”

“On Fri. 19 July 2024, Trump just sent a message to the Deep State. Just after Trump's speech, an opera singer performed "Nessun Dorma." Nessun Dorma is played at the end of the film The Sum of All Fears, at which time all the traitors and Deep State actors were executed.”