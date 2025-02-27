Two major things happened today.

First, I was formally invited to the White House for the first time, along with 14 other influencers. We were briefed by the Vice President and other key members of the administration before being taken into the Oval Office to speak with the President.

Second, while we were there, the first batch of Epstein files dropped—handed over in thick white binders by Attorney General Pam Bondi herself. A stunning surprise, to say the least.

The night before, at a dinner with Anna Paulina Luna, news of the impending release broke. Luna read the update aloud to us.

Funny enough, a media friend had warned me before the visit: There are no normal days in the Trump White House. Expect anything. That became abundantly clear today.

Keep in mind, this administration is operating at warp speed—pushing out information with an unprecedented level of urgency and transparency.

For me, this series of events marks a surreal footnote in my long examination of this case. If you’ve been following along for a while, you know how much time I’ve committed to dissecting the Epstein saga—particularly the role of Ghislaine Maxwell. In fact, her trial notes were the reason I started this newsletter in the first place.

I am honored to have been included in this drop—and in this visit. Being handed that binder today was a full-circle moment. I had no idea what a furious frenzy this binder would cause.

That, along with everything else attached to this experience, is something I’ll be sharing in a longer, separate post—apart from the online firestorm currently brewing over these files. I’ll also be writing a detailed account of my afternoon at the White House: my impression of Trump, the briefings, the furniture, string of surprise guests, and the unexpected details behind the scenes with the president at his desk among a star studded staff in the Oval Office.

One thing is certain: this man is fed up with a media that rejects and loathes him on a second term and is open to embracing a new wave of journalists willing to approach his presidency with a fairer angle and a sharper lens.

That’s where we come in. He could not have been more complimentary. He was sure to praise our views in comparison to legacy media, which he speaks of in past tense, as if they’ve all died.

Upon our exit, we were met with a wall of press gathered outside the White House for the arrival of the UK Prime Minister. Most of us had never been to the White House before, so we weren’t sure what was normal or expected of us. Some of the other influencers hesitated when reporters asked them to hold up the binders. It wasn’t a fair arrangement. We had never been to the White House before and were essentially ambushed—photographed with the documents in hand—and within minutes, our images were everywhere attached to seething headlines.

I watched in real time as the story spun into chaos. Almost instantly, it became a spectacle on X, with influencers furious they weren’t included in the visit, openly berating the decision. Laura Loomer, for one, is having a full-blown meltdown over it, calling us “covers for pedophiles.”

I’m not letting that get to me. I feel honored to have been one of the few media sources given access to the files—documents the public will soon have as well. I don’t care how anyone on X or in the media spins it. Mike Cernovich too, was more than deserving of access, considering he was one of the first to push for Epstein’s evidence to be released back in the Palm Beach days.

Julie Brown is freaking out. So is Laura Loomer. Her repeated outbursts are likely the very reason she’s being kept from White House access—which, ironically, is exactly what she’s complaining about.

Since stepping foot outside the White House, I’ve been bombarded with calls to appear on shows and discuss the contents of these files. I'd rather share them here, with you, so that’s what I plan on doing.

I will revisit this incredible afternoon in a full recap once I’ve had time to rest and go through the contents of the files given to us today. I also have plenty of exclusive insight to pair with them—information I’ve been holding onto for over a year—that I think will be of great interest to you.

Thank you for your support and patience.

More soon!

JRK

“A group of conservative influencers left the White House on Thursday afternoon, all holding white binders emblazoned with the Department of Justice seal. Some of them held up the binders to the cameras, which showed that they were labeled “The Epstein Files: Phase 1.”

The unusual scene came just hours after Attorney General Pam Bondi, who was confirmed earlier this month, vowed to release a cache of documents related to the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Bondi had promised that the files would include flight logs and the names of individuals involved, but she had cautioned that some information could not be disclosed due to the need to protect more than 250 victims.” — TIME

A comprehensive breakdown of my Epstein coverage will publish later tonight or early tomorrow with links to past articles that might help tie things together leading up to the current drops.