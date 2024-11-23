The late-night McDonald’s incident—RFK snapped red-handed on a flight with a Big Mac on his tray and a guilty expression on his face—had already left the MAHA community uneasy. To many, it felt less like a joke and more like a bizarre power play, some kind of MAGA fraternity hazing ritual. But now, the attention has shifted to rising concerns surrounding two of the most recognizable names in the health movement.

It all began with a live broadcast. Then came a cryptic tweet.

Earlier this week, Nicole Shanahan posted a warning on X, implying that two unnamed figures within the health movement could undermine the integrity of a new administration. According to sources in my circle, the tweet was likely a reference to the Means siblings—Casey and Calley—who have become prominent figures in the movement. Dr. Jack Kruse, a well-known health advocate and close Shanahan associate, is certain the siblings are pushing a narrative that overlooks critical health issues while consolidating control over public discourse.

As a result, more and more MAHA diehards are beginning to wonder: “Are they plants?”

Despite the speculation, no one in Nicole’s comments seemed to consider that the tweet might be alluding to the Means. Instead, Dr. Oz was the leading suspect.

For those unfamiliar, Casey Means is the co-founder of Levels Health, a platform offering real-time metabolic data to optimize health. Her brother, Calley Means, co-founded TrueMed, a company enabling the use of HSA funds for healthier choices like food, supplements, and fitness. Together, they co-authored Good Energy and have become synonymous with holistic health, regularly appearing on major platforms and podcasts. Casey’s habit of praying over her produce even brought Tucker Carlson to tears on a recent podcast.

Enter Dr. Jack Kruse.

Kruse, a neurosurgeon and polarizing figure in the health world, sounded the alarm earlier this week during a live stream (sent to me by concerned friends). While he acknowledges the Means siblings’ contributions—particularly their support for RFK’s MAHA vision and advocacy for nutrition, biohacking, and personalized medicine—he has serious reservations about their broader influence. Essentially, he doesn’t trust their intentions.

Kruse’s primary critique is that the Means siblings remain conspicuously silent on critical issues like vaccine risks and DNA damage—topics he considers fundamental to solving the current health crisis. Whether intentional or not, their omissions, he argues, are by design, distracting from the true roots of these problems.

Kruse also questions their rapid rise to prominence, suggesting it’s tied to connections with Silicon Valley power players and government-backed health initiatives. He points to their ties to 23andMe, the major genetic testing company, Andreessen Horowitz, a venture capital giant, and Sergey Brin—Google’s co-founder and Shanahan’s ex-husband. He speculates that these affiliations could signal a deeper agenda, one that shapes health narratives to benefit big tech and the pharmaceutical industry.

About Their Father / Grady Means

Background: Stanford graduate, retired business executive, government official, and writer with extensive experience in business and politics.

Career Highlights: Worked on health care policy and helped draft the HMO Act of 1973. Served as Assistant to Vice President Nelson Rockefeller in the White House. Led the Food and Nutrition Task Force, reforming the Food Stamp program. Oversaw the National Health Insurance Experiment and chaired working groups on environmental protection and civil rights. Contributed to drafting the bicentennial State of the Union Message (1976).

Published Works: MetaCapitalism: Best-selling business book. Wisdom of the CEO: Best-seller on management.

Books on diverse topics: Religion and politics (The New Enlightenment). Retirement (ENDGAME: Poetry of Retirement). Coming of age (The Adventures of Felix the Flamingo).

Through their platforms—Casey’s Levels Health and Calley’s TrueMed—the Means siblings promote individual empowerment. But Kruse warns that this may be part of a larger strategy to consolidate control over public health conversations, reinforcing the very systems they claim to disrupt.

Kruse delves into darker, more controversial territory, drawing parallels to MK Ultra, suggesting that the Means siblings’ rise may be a calculated effort to manipulate public perception. In his view, their influence could steer the conversation away from critical issues like vaccine safety, instead promoting narratives that align with Silicon Valley and industry interests.

Kruse references historical figures like Robert Maxwell—father of Ghislaine—who famously controlled media narratives to suppress inconvenient truths. In a recent podcast with DNA expert Dr. Kevin McKernan, Kruse discussed Maxwell’s legacy of shaping public discourse on science, suggesting that similar tactics may be at play in today’s health debates.

Other sources familiar with the Means family’s backstory suggest that Calley Means may be a Trojan horse for hidden agendas. Insiders claim the siblings are tied to a UC Berkeley network promoting advancements in transhumanism and behavioral programming (neuro-linguistic programming)—methods designed to subtly influence trust and perception. This echoes the broader ambitions of figures like Elon Musk, currently Trump’s favored aide, who is enthusiastically integrating robots into our households while implanting chips into our brains.

The Means siblings are also said to be close to Anne Wojcicki, CEO of 23andMe and Sergey Brin’s ex-wife, who has written in support of these technological advances.

Success in this circle, I’m told, is measured by power, position, and access. Cozying up to RFK Jr. serving as HHS secretary in a Trump administration would give influential players unmatched control over the future of public health policy.

Shanahan’s cryptic tweet clearly echos Kruse’s concerns, fueling coded speculation about the Mean’s true motives. While their public persona revolves around holistic health and individual empowerment, skeptics are questioning whether their rise is organic—or simply another compromised entity infiltrating the battle for control over public health narratives, driven by corporate motives disguised as altruism.

*What is Neuro-Linguistic Programming?

“Neuro-linguistic programming studies the ways our thoughts affect our behavior. It looks at the ways our brains interpret the signals they receive and how these interpretations affect what we do. It does this through language – the linguistic part of neuro-linguistic programming techniques. By examining how our brains process information, NLP techniques help us to look at our thoughts, feelings and emotions as things that we can control, rather than things that passively happen to us.

NLP at its core sums up one of Tony (Robbins) most powerful beliefs: We can change the way we think, feel and behave by changing our focus – because where focus goes, energy flows. While NLP was created by Richard Bandler and John Grinder in the 1970s, it has been expanded upon by numerous researchers, authors and Tony himself. Tony has adapted many NLP training techniques into his system, neuro-associative conditioning.”

- Via Tony Robbins

