House Inhabit

House Inhabit

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Marci Miller's avatar
Marci Miller
Jan 5, 2023

I live in Moscow and this whole thing has shaken our town to the core. I know there are lots of questions and believe me, we residents have just as many. I personally know the judge in the case and some of the officers involved. Please keep these folks who work this case in your thoughts as they navigate their own personal trauma surrounding this horrific case.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
Alicia Cabrera-Thomas's avatar
Alicia Cabrera-Thomas
Jan 5, 2023

This case is stunning.

THAT none OF THIS was leaked is mind boggling.

That he drove past the home so many times.

I am just stunned. I hope that the roommate who survived & saw him ~ knows that NO ONE is judging nor blaming her. I cannot imagine the hell she may be experiencing since ALL of social media is asking "why didn't she ___ _______ ____?". We have to let that sit. She may still be traumatized & I cannot imagine the sense of guilt she may be going through.

My inner Nancy Drew is applauding that the law enforcement kept this shut TIGHT.

And they GOT him!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
716 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jessica Reed Kraus
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture