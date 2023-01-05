Tuesday, an Idaho judge in the case of State of Idaho v. Bryan C. Kohberger issued a “nondissemination order”(AKA “sweeping” gag order) in the murder case of the four University students, meaning incoming information provided to media and the public from here on out will be limited.

While many questions about the murder remain unknown, particularly regarding the motive and reason behind the long delay in the 911 call (which we hear will likely not be made public) chilling details are revealed in the probable cause affidavit released today. I'm posting the affidavit in full below, so we can discuss these new revelations, which read like scenes straight out of a horror film, on a thread in the app later this afternoon.

The affidavit, written by Brett Payne, a corporal with the Moscow Police Department, documents the following: