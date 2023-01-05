Bryan Kohberger Affidavit Released
New gruesome crime scene details and timeline revealed in 18 pages released today
Tuesday, an Idaho judge in the case of State of Idaho v. Bryan C. Kohberger issued a “nondissemination order”(AKA “sweeping” gag order) in the murder case of the four University students, meaning incoming information provided to media and the public from here on out will be limited.
While many questions about the murder remain unknown, particularly regarding the motive and reason behind the long delay in the 911 call (which we hear will likely not be made public) chilling details are revealed in the probable cause affidavit released today. I'm posting the affidavit in full below, so we can discuss these new revelations, which read like scenes straight out of a horror film, on a thread in the app later this afternoon.
Af·fi·da·vit — a written statement confirmed by oath or affirmation, for use as evidence in court.
The affidavit, written by Brett Payne, a corporal with the Moscow Police Department, documents the following:
accounts from the surviving roommates on the night of the murders – including disturbances and a physical description of the suspect
DNA evidence discovered on a knife sheath discovered at the scene
video footage of the suspect’s vehicle, as well as cell phone data, in the hours before and after the murders
Idaho Murders Suspect Went Back to the Scene of the Crime, Police Say
Though a murder weapon has not yet been found, police found a tan leather knife sheath stamped with “Ka-Bar” and “USMC” that had one source of male DNA left on the snap of the knife sheath.
At one point, D.M. said thought she heard crying from Mogen’s room and a voice that said something that sounded like “it’s OK, I’m going to help you.” When D.M. opened her door a third time (around 4:17 am) she told police she saw a figure around 5’10” with “bushy eyebrows,” “clad in black clothing and a mask.” He walked toward her while she stood frozen and walked out of the sliding door past her at which point D.M. said she locked herself in her room.
Kernodle got a DoorDash order at the house at about 4 a.m.
Police believe the murders unfolded between 4 a.m. and 4:25 am., according to the court documents.
The police were called almost seven hours later.
Authorities also found a diamond-shaped pattern shoe print left at the crime scene — similar to a pair of Vans sneakers — which they say match a path D.M. said the suspect took.
I live in Moscow and this whole thing has shaken our town to the core. I know there are lots of questions and believe me, we residents have just as many. I personally know the judge in the case and some of the officers involved. Please keep these folks who work this case in your thoughts as they navigate their own personal trauma surrounding this horrific case.
This case is stunning.
THAT none OF THIS was leaked is mind boggling.
That he drove past the home so many times.
I am just stunned. I hope that the roommate who survived & saw him ~ knows that NO ONE is judging nor blaming her. I cannot imagine the hell she may be experiencing since ALL of social media is asking "why didn't she ___ _______ ____?". We have to let that sit. She may still be traumatized & I cannot imagine the sense of guilt she may be going through.
My inner Nancy Drew is applauding that the law enforcement kept this shut TIGHT.
And they GOT him!