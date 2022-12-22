House Inhabit

Jess Michaels
Dec 22, 2022

This is the quintessential trauma-informed information every lawyer, judge, and jury should know and understand regarding sexual harm, consent, and trauma. I cried through the whole second section when Jessica Mann describes her experience of childhood sexual abuse and how it impacts your response as an adult. It deeply impacted me as an Epstein survivor who froze when assaulted in 1991 as I’m also a childhood sexual abuse survivor. Our legal system has so little education on trauma responses of freeze & fawn when vulnerability & fear are triggered... how our actions don’t match the actions of someone who has no history of childhood trauma. I’ve been inspired by you, Jessica Kraus, Lucia, and Leslie since the Ghislaine Maxwell trial - three women taking on what mass media wouldn’t. And I’m so inspired by your willingness to listen, learn, and share Jessica Mann’s incredibly generous, beautifully articulated and courageous account. I see you, Jessica Mann, and can’t wait to see your impact on the world. Every human on the planet needs to read this article!!! ❤️❤️❤️

Kristin T
Dec 22, 2022

This is an amazing piece. Jessica’s story is just heartbreaking, but also so insightful and empowering. Her explanation of accountability for the power holder is perfect. The analogy of the school resonated deeply. Thank you for sharing this story, Harvey Weinstein is the definition of a very sick and twisted man. Hopefully appeals will not be granted and he goes away for a very long time.

