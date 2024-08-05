After ranting about biological men infiltrating women’s sports for 3 days straight on IG, I thought I might take a nap in the sun on a Sunday with Andrew Breitbart on audio. His words in my headphones are the only thing keeping me calm right now, but that’s a longer story for a better day.

My lounging plans were interrupted by an onslaught of texts. With under 100 days till the election, I've accepted that there will be no more "off" days. Our reality is twisting into unprecedented calamity at a rate no one could have prepared for and we’re all unwittingly cast as baffled extras. At least we’re on the rollercoaster together, waking up every morning bracing for another jolt to our chakras. The weird just keeps getting weirder. It’s a shame Hunter S. Thompson is a ghost on this trail—he would have loved this election.

I don't have the energy to extend a heated rant about trans in sports today, but I'll say this: no one on either side of the aisle actually agrees with what’s happening, though many are hesitant to publicly admit it. And no one finds it thrilling to watch men overtake women in sports. There is no joy or applause watching a female boxer run out of the ring in tears because she’s never been hit that hard before and can't vocally explode over it, naming the reason why. Trump addressed it this week in an interview promising to put an end to it. Everyone else has been noticeably quiet, too scared to overstep or misinterpret chromosome science that might be deemed “offensive.”

CAUTION > COMMON SENSE

The reality is, no one really understands how gender is determined by Olympic standards, but they sure are quick to pretend they do.

Meanwhile, a lot of liberal ladies online want to rescue Ballerina Farm because she got an apron instead of plane tickets to Greece for her birthday. They see her overbearing “steak of a husband” as a direct threat to THEIR feminist ideals and are horrified that he gifted a beautiful woman an apron instead of an exotic vacation. However, men punching women as sport is fine. Save the ballerina, ignore the boxing injustice.

Outside of Olympic rage, I’m still digesting the Biden-Harris switch out; how long they lied to us insisting Joe was fine while preparing behind the scenes for her as his replacement. Like we didn’t know exactly what they were planning all along. No one voted for this woman. No one wondered about or even mentioned her by name three months ago. She was a forgotten aspect, a shadow figure in an overly guarded administration. Overnight, they debuted her like a shiny fresh face to save us from dementia steering the wheel. The media showed up salivating. TikTok even throttled her exposure by pairing her candidacy with the newly released Brat album and inviting Megan Thee Stallion onstage to twerk in support.

New York Magazine put her on the cover in a skirt (she doesn’t wear skirts) deeming the revived Democratic ticket “Kamelot,” complete with a cheering Barack below her and Beyoncé flashing the Illuminati sign beside him. They crowned her Kamelot after months of desecrating the actual Prince of Camelot. They put a skirt on her and hijacked the infamous Kennedy title, then tried to revamp her fumbling metaphors to trick people into thinking her dim-witted sentiments were cool. Not “weird,” but cool. And just like that, the same people who fell in step and berated us for refusing the shot in 2020 locked in unison and cheered about their new, funny, cool, moreBlackthanAsian candidate served to them by the Democratic Industrial Complex they answer to without question for drive-through democracy they trust.

Media has never grossed me out more than it does now. I watch cable newscasters pontificate on these things like robots on half charge. They use all the same words and phrasing. I've never felt moved to violence before, but lately, I can’t stop fantasizing about punching Jake Tapper.

As for the dead bear tale, earlier today RFK Jr.’s camp released a video of him explaining to Roseanne Barr the story about him accidentally hitting a bear in 2014, which he then loaded into his trunk to skin later but ended up dumping in Central Park. All I could think watching him explain was that Roseanne looked freaked out, and if you manage to freak Roseanne out, it might be an unnerving scene to explain to the rest of the country.

“This made me like him more,” someone wrote in my DMs in response to the video.

Maybe the series of strange scandals is working for him?

I’m just wondering how many more dead animals are ahead of us. The brain worm, charred goat on a stick, now the dead bear with a bicycle. How much trunk space does this guy have? You know I adore him. I have gone above and beyond to track him on this trail because I believe in a third-party revolution and his messaging. I’ve done my part, but I’m wondering now like many of you, what his end goal is. Where do we go from here?

It's the latest bizarre incident in Kennedy's quixotic campaign that has divided his famous family and left Republicans and Democrats alike concerned about his potential impact on the presidential contest. Kennedy has acknowledged a parasite that lodged in his brain and died. He denied eating a dog after a friend shared a photo with Vanity Fair magazine showing Kennedy dramatically preparing to take a bite of a charred animal; Kennedy said it was a goat.

In the video, Kennedy recounts the story to actress Roseanne Barr. He says he was heading to a falconry excursion with friends when a woman driving ahead of him hit and killed the young bear with her vehicle. He says he put it in his own vehicle, intending to skin it and eat the meat, but the day got away from him.” — ABC

One source connected to the Trump campaign asked if maybe “it’s time for an intervention?”Another wondered if he is at all considering endorsing Trump now that his numbers have dropped into single digits. “He would never do it,” a source from his campaign told me when asked. “A Trump endorsement would cost his family. He would be exiled from the Kennedy side if he did so. I don’t think he’s willing to do that considering the ramifications.”

The hit pieces on him I’ve been hearing about for months. Reporters (typically his critics) like to warn me that more and worse is coming. Joe Hagan’s sole purpose is unearthing dirt on him. Notice the mad gleam in his eye in the videos he films after each article is published. A white ring light is reflected in his pupils and a silk handkerchief is stuffed in his suit pocket because he only feels important and alive in slanderous mode, knowing his dirt is reaching the right audience—liberal stragglers who still follow Vanity Fair for news, thinking they have an ounce of integrity left in their craft.

A man like Hagan lives to tear down a man like Kennedy because he is so far removed from that vein of masculinity, his jealousy manifests in printed retaliation, which is why he skims past crucial fact-checking to tell the same story again and again: “Antivax womanizing conspiracy theorist with a lot of family drama,” on repeat. I’m sure they’re digging up old flings politically motivated now to expose and redefine consensual sex as an assault as I type. I’m hearing rumors of a third VF hit piece already in the works. Joe Hagan has nothing else to offer us. His won’t be the only one. A couple of months ago, over Italian wine and pasta, I was told by a respected political reporter that the file they have on RFK is “one of the worst the DNC has ever compiled.” When and where that dirt is released depends on how much of a threat they view him as in coming weeks.

Certainly, Lis Smith is still employed and ready to strike should anything wild happen. “Anything can happen,” campaign veterans like to remind me. Everyone in media is anticipating a scathing finale come October when all the filthiest findings come revealed. Timing is everything.

As for now, Trump has a major problem with JD Vance. He’s pulling very small crowds and still isn’t faring well with women. The memes are getting better, too, and we saw what a high-heeled boot did to DeSantis thanks to TikTok ridicule.

Trump also needs to stop falling for the race-baiting traps they keep setting up for him. He is not a racist. He needs to stop stepping into soundbites that paint him as one. Who cares if she’s more Indian or Black? We all saw that accent coming. Hillary borrowed it before her. I sat with a group at brunch the day after Kamala was announced and said, “watch, she is about to get VERY Black.” Everyone agreed. He needs to ignore the ethnicity debate.

Latest Polling Stats

Explained By My Go-To Polling Source: “There is no precedent for the past month in modern political history”

“It’s fairly clear now that Kennedy is hurting Trump. Up to this point, it was Biden who was affected more. But things have shifted as Kennedy’s support plummets. The Democrats who didn’t like Biden and gravitated to Kennedy have, for the most part, gone to Harris. You just need to look at the averages in the head-to-head and in the multi-way. When it’s just Trump against Harris, Trump has a slight lead. But when Kennedy is included, it’s tied. His support has dropped significantly since Biden dropped out. This is a very different race now, and they haven’t adjusted.”

In the head-to-head Trump leads by 1.2 points.

Kennedy’s aggregate support has dropped to under 6%. He’s approaching the territory of Jill Stein, Ralph Nader, and Gary Johnson.

Since Kennedy has zero chance of getting on the debate stage he can’t win or compete meaningfully in any state.

The race will probably be less than 50,000 votes across a few states. Neither side can risk how these third-party players play.

Keep in mind in 2020 Biden won by 46,000 votes in three states.

It’s not a national election. It’s a state-by-state fight on the margins.

“Kennedy suffered a big drop post-debate. When he couldn’t make the stage, which was what both Trump and Biden wanted, he increasingly became irrelevant. He began to inch up as Biden prolonged his decision but immediately dropped after the announcement of the withdrawal. Once he was excluded, he was an afterthought. The third-party candidates who’ve gotten traction, like Perot and John Anderson, made the debate stage. That elevated them and forced them into the decision-making process. Once Kennedy was blocked, his final chance to get oxygen was denied.”

“RFK Jr.'s support has fallen off a cliff because the double-haters are flocking to Kamala Harris now. As of today, Kennedy takes more from Trump. It could change, but given how the VP has consolidated soft Democratic voters, it hurts Trump much more. Both sides are looking at the margins. But as of today, it’s certainly bad for Trump. It may not stay that way, but it’s fascinating to see how the fundamental dynamics of the race have shifted over the past two weeks.”

The last phone call I took today from a separate source ended with grim prediction. “If Kennedy doesn’t decide his next move soon, he’ll be a hunted man after this election.”

“Trump’s comfortable margins dissolved overnight. Everyone is on edge now because of it.”