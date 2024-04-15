You guys. Dads are fighting again.

RFK Jr. Tweeted this morning that Team Trump offered him role of VP.

"President Trump calls me an ultra-left radical. I'm soooo liberal that his emissaries asked me to be his VP. I respectfully declined the offer," he wrote on X. "I am against President Trump, and President Biden can't win. Judging by his new website, it looks like President Trump knows who actually can beat him."

Trump's super PAC funds the website he's referring to.

According to online reports, a top Trump aide disputed that RFK was ever approached for the role.

Sources in my circle say the same thing.

Kennedy's claims follow several attacks by Trump shared on Truth Social, calling him "the most radical liberal" candidate in the presidential race. The statement itself is laughable. Surely, Trump (like the rest of us) does not believe this. Unfortunately, he only expresses himself in exaggerated form.

Bobby’s Tweet Vs. MAGA edited Tweet

RFK’s timing is interesting though. Perhaps his piqued defense has something to do with the incident that made viral rounds on TIKTOK last week when a video surfaced that resulted in the Kennedy campaign firing a consultant after she openly admitted to seeking to “help Trump win.” The Democrats consider it a contingent election conspiracy “exposed!”

While speaking to a crowd in New York, an event unaffiliated with the campaign, the woman "falsely identified herself as the campaign's New York state director," according to the Kennedy campaign.

Campaign manager Amaryllis Fox announced the decision to fire her in a post on X in response to a Kennedy supporter's request that the campaign distance itself from her.

"We terminated her contract for misrepresentation immediately upon seeing the longer video in which she gave an inaccurate job title and described a conversation that did not happen," Amaryllis wrote on X.

OPINION: I'm no political expert but in my opinion today's tweet should have voiced unity against corruption in the judicial system being used as political warfare. Trump is entering another petty trial that will conveniently tie him up (at the very least) until early June. Court obligations mean he won't be able to campaign during the day. RFK could have offered something to condemn this. Instead, he directed irritation at a website (no one paid any mind until he posted about it) and boasted about declining Trump's VP invitation. The Tweet read weird. It sounded uncharacteristically petty. Previously, RFK has stated that he was vehemently against the legal trappings Trump was currently facing. From one notorious ladies' man to another, this could have been an opportunity to criticize superfluous distractions. Rest assured, on the brink of WW III, nobody in America cares right now who had sex with whom or how much it cost to keep someone quiet about it.

Sifting through my DMs today, I saw a lot of people bothered by his remarks. Defense against a slanderous website is warranted. But also timing of Tweets is critical.

New Trump PAC funded website

ANON Sources in Texts Say:

“This VP claim is a lie. I know for a fact this is a lie. That’s why it says ‘Trump’s emissaries.’”

“RFK is environmentalist / radical anti gun. The party would have a shoot out at the convention if Trump acchoose RFK.”

“I swear they just opened up a grenade with this claim.”

Meanwhile, The Atlantic Expresses New Curiosity in RFK’s Creative Strategy

The RFK Jr. Strategy Clicks Into Focus

By John Hendrickson Suggests

“What if everyone’s wrong? What if Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s presidential campaign is savvier, more organized, and more cunning than it’s been given credit for? This past weekend, Kennedy’s “We the People” party gamed an Iowa loophole to secure his spot on the state’s 2024 election ballot. Instead of spending months gathering thousands of signatures, Kennedy’s allies persuaded hundreds of voters to show up in the same place on the same day and partake in something akin to a potemkin political convention. The summit barely lasted two hours. It was a bold gambit, and it worked.”

Charlie Neibergall / AP

