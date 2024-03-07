PHOTOS BY DENISE AVALOS

“Love Him or Hate Him, No One Has Been Able to Figure Out Donald Trump.”

— Ronald Kessler

It's been quite a thing, to have a front-row seat to the biggest comeback in GOP history.

From the sidelines, it might play like a predictable rewind of the past election. Yes, we've been through it before. For many, the recycled pair-up is infuriating. In-person, it's something else. It comes charged with infectious excitement edged by lingering resentment that makes for an interesting dynamic to digest as a bystander. By all means, MAGA has been through a lot. In the midst of it, now on the other side of it, they view Trump as tireless martyr here to resurrect shattered hope and redirect a crumbling country they believe was "stolen" by the DNC.

Early on, I was covering Trump's revival on IG with decided caution. I posted him sparingly knowing each slide was sure to provoke some level of outrage.

I did so with consideration for a million people watching. I knew we had to ease into Trump territory because his inclusion was imperative to honest campaign coverage. Out of respect, I wove it gradually to prepare a decent mix of moderate voices — some of whom have been following me for years —for this next phase. I know how jarring it is to be confronted with conflicting people, politics, and ideas you have been trained hard to reject, from an online source you respect.

I know because I went through it.

But we made it over the hump. Posting campaign fodder freely has been a liberating shift. Drastic follower drops and enraged engagement have ceased. People following now accept that coverage from here on out will tackle controversial candidates with sometimes uncomfortable praise, and in that surrender, opinions are shifting and people seem to be enjoying how it’s all unfolding.

Certainly, it’s keeping me busy.

Two weeks ago, Team Trump invited me to Columbia, South Carolina, to attend a Black Conservative Foundation Dinner and the following night's victory party. I'll be sharing more about that dinner soon. It affected me in a way I need to sit with for a bit before attempting a recap with any effectiveness.

For now, in light of last night's sweeping Super Tuesday victory, I thought I'd share scenes from the SC primary.

Around Town

First off, Columbia is a gem. It exudes a good blend of Southern hospitality and modern vibrancy. The locals are exceptionally courteous. Pretension is non existent. Uber drivers are soft-spoken gentlemen Rita describes as "raised right." Meaning they asked considerate questions and give solid recommendations on where to eat and what to tour. They listen and are genuinely interested in your backseat replies.

History is rich in the brick-lined structures framing town. On display are numerous museums, historical landmarks, and what seems to be a bustling arts scene. It echos a deep appreciation and connection to the city's legacy. Colombia is more progressive. South Carolina remains predominantly conservative.

However, I counted several Trump signs in front yards.

The city's stand-out features includes a diverse culinary scene ranging from traditional southern comfort food to innovative international cuisine.

Randomly, if you Google the most famous person from South Carolina, Viola Davis pops up.

Because Denise missed her connecting flight on Friday, I had to photograph the BCF dinner on my own. Meeting, talking, and interviewing people during a gala, while awkwardly juggling a phone to capture imagery and trying to strike up meaningful connections with strangers was a stress I won’t forget. I managed, only because I realized the video interviews were more impactful than still images and ended up hooking a handful of stories mainstream would never touch—primarily because they highlight an array of passionate black supporters explaining why they love Donald Trump.

At the Farmer's Market the next day we wandered around browsing vintage clothing, pausing to purchase matching bracelets. We saw a lot of dogs and food carts. Typical of any market in any town. Walking around it occurred to me, based on the photos I snapped, we could easily be strolling organic produce in Portland. It all looks the same.

On our way out we ran into an earnest RFK Jr. volunteer taking advantage of the crowd armed with a clipboard to collect signatures to get him on the ballot.

I asked when the deadline was.

"July. We have until July," he said. He was confident when pressed about his projections — whether ballot access would be successful.

However, his follow-up countered that confidence.

"Do people around here know who Bobby is?"

"Not really," he sighed. "That's why we're out here."

A grip of teenage girls I chatted with confessed they get all of their news from TikTok. When asked about stand-out candidates, they admitted they aligned most with Nikki Haley. None of them were Trump fans. They cringed when I brought up his name. Only two had heard of Kennedy. "He came to our high school!" one of them proudly announced. The Haley supporter said she just wanted to see a woman in charge. All of them agreed that Trump and Biden were equal turn-offs.

In the eyes of 19-year-old girls, they are one and the same: old, irrelevant white men lacking any recipe for viral tendencies.

"They Rigged The Election of 2020. We're Not Going To Let Them Rig The Election of 2024."

— DJT

Rita And The Rented Pickup Truck

After lunch, we met up with Rita, a new friend from Palm Beach, and drove around town blaring Trump's signature soundtrack which put everyone is a good mood.

Picture us in a rented truck, windows rolled down, and Tom Petty's "Won't Back Down” full blast on the radio.

Rita, I should mention, has endless connections in Palm Beach, so she comes brimming with stories and ideas and plans and promises and her energy floats it all in a way that keeps me glued, so I’m always anticipating the next excuse for a Florida reconnection.

"Do I want to meet the wives of J6 prisoners?"

YES.

"Do I want to return in Spring to screen the new film about child trafficking debuting at Mar-A-Lago hosted by Michel Flynn's sister?"

YES.

"Do I want to drive across country to meet and track stumping efforts and meet fringe candidates with something to add to the MAGA message?"

YES.

“Do I want to be there for the Trump airport hangar rallies?”

“Maybe.”

“You’d think that, by now, Donald Trump’s fans would be tired of all this. The long lines and the self-indulgent speeches and the relentless blasting of Laura Branigan’s “Gloria” as they stand outside exposed to the elements. But they aren’t. Not at all. After six years, the former president’s rallies still have summer-camp vibes—at least at first. At last night’s event in Waco, Texas—the first rally of his 2024 presidential campaign—Trump’s thousands of supporters seemed delighted simply to be together at the Waco airport hangar, wearing their ultra magaT-shirts and drinking lemonade in the hot sun. Sure, the vendors ran out of water at one point, and there was no shade to speak of, but nobody really complained. They were too busy singing along to the Village People and bonding with new friends over their shared interests (justice, freedom, theories about a ruling Deep State cabal).”

— The Atlantic

‘Trump Headquarters’

Was a modest set up at a humble residence where several young men who looked too young to vote sat under blue tents waiting for … I’m not sure what.

They let us use the bathroom but reminded us that no photos were allowed past the entrance.

Inside, the house was transformed into cluttered office spaces. Women (perhaps mothers) sat at desks dutifully sifting through files, shuffling past us too busy to second guess us as foreign intruders.

In this invisible realm, I had to fight the innate urge to snoop.

On our way out we asked for a sign, “to make content” (They had so many).

One of the guys grew suspicious, though, fearing we might be using them for more sinister purpose.

Were we there in support or to mock them?

We argued that we’d give the signs more exposure than they’d see sitting in a forgotten corner of the tent, but the one in charge saw this as an opportunity to assert his new authority by resisting three old ladies bargaining for a yard sign to wedge in the back of Rita’s rented pickup truck to flaunt around town.

Eventually, we settled for one borrowed as prop for short lived street performance where Denise marched it out to the sidewalk to wave at passing traffic to see how many honks she could get.

Two. If anyone cares.

Love For Gaza

"They're Here Every Saturday From 9-2," the officers on site said when asked about protestors gathered at the Capitol with megaphones & signs demanding Biden end the genocide in Palestine. All of them robotic in repetitive mantras.

"Do people outgrow protests?" I wondered, watching them. At this point in my life, I can't think of anything that would get me out on the streets like this again to shout pre-selected rhymes echoed like toddlers singing songs to memorize certain rules of logic or manners. I did it in Washington DC, back in 2017, to protest Trump's presidency alongside a "million" angry women who would later betray me and the "my body, my choice" slogan we chanted that day. I still marvel at how quickly they shifted to push a shot on everyone and their children a few years later.

Even the definition of feminism we clung to back then has transformed to the point where defining a woman is something to argue about.

Things got weird. Then weirder from there.

Everything I believed in started to dissolve after that period. But the long march that cold afternoon with likeminded women felt like the collective support was forever cemented in liberal allegiance.

How wrong I was about all of that.

MAGA Loves Merch

In a parking lot where the victory party was setting up, we cursed cutting winds that invigorated Trump flags with violent force.

Freezing, we scanned and laughed about bullying merchandise arranged on truck beds and inside trunks presenting like mini makeshift swap meets.

I passed on merch but accepted two free beer cozies with expired Trump phrases that read “take no bullshit.” Denise fell for a "Joe's Gotta Go" teeshirt she and I both know she's only ever going to sleep in.

"All this merch they sell, why don't we ever see anyone wearing it on the streets?" she wondered.

Good question. Outside of the rallies, where does all of this branded gear end up?

Are people really sitting at home in recliners sporting MAGA hats in private?

Victory Party

We arrived late. Typically, we've been stuck waiting all evening for Trump to appear, so we mistakenly I expected this would be the case for his victory party.

I was wrong. He appeared just after his projected win was announced. Standing proud with his head cocked sideways, eyes closed, he stood and basked in the applause that came after the national anthem finished. As expected, he emerged on that stage victorious, greeted by a room full of supporters to celebrate the win—success that projects a head-to-head rematch against Biden come November.

Addressing the crowd, he lauded various political friends and allies who stood by him leading up to the primary, where he secured yet another decisive victory over Nikki Haley in her hometown.

Following acknowledgments to his family (he jokingly mentioned that son-in-law Jared is “probably liberal” but “didn’t want to talk about it) he launched straight into biting criticism of Biden— accusing him of "destroying our country" and expressing his determination to "fire" him on November 5.

He wished the general election would arrive sooner, remarking on a painful nine-month waiting period.

It brought more cheers and applause.

Reflecting on tightened unity within the GOP, he emphasized, "I have never seen the Republican Party so unified as it is right now. Never been like it."

Acknowledging the energy within the party, Trump then thanked members of Congress for their support. He singled out Majorie Taylor Greene as a dedicated ally, praising her as the "hardest worker" and highlighting her contributions to their cause.

He pondered aloud what Matt Gaetz did to garner such roaring applause, then pitied Lindsey Graham getting the opposite — boisterous boos from the crowd.

Trump called him on stage during his speech. “I always say, when I’m in trouble on the left, I call up Lindsey Graham and he straightens it out so fast,” Trump told the crowd.

The audience immediately started booing upon hearing Graham’s name and continued to do so as Trump tried in vain to defend him.

“I love him, he’s a good man,” he said.

He ended the speech with more poll boasting, Biden busting, and grand promises to step up and take the country back.

Spotted: Matt Kim and his adorable baby girl

Amidst cheers from a glittering crowd, decked out in sequins and custom branded accessories, he declared, "We're going to be up here on November 5, and we're going to look at Joe Biden, and we're going to look him right in the eye. He's destroying our country, and we're going to say, 'Joe, you're fired. Get out. Get out, Joe. You're fired.'"

“You’re fired!” came paired with a dramatic finger pointed at imaginary Joe. TV Don activated gets the crowd fired up.

Watching in real time, it reminded my of seeing a favorite band on the brink of retirement rebounding from backstage to deliver a last string of biggest hits on the end all finale tour.

Cue the dancing, toasting, cheering, sign-waving, and patriotic chants.

Success, he promised, will be his revenge.

In the emotional rush of repeated victory, that’s all everyone gathered there is praying for.

“This is The Most Qualified Man To Be President of The United States.”

- Lindsey Graham