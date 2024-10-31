“I lost a lot of my family during this journey. People who I probably won’t have a relationship with again for the rest of my life. But the strongest bonds between people don't come from DNA or from blood — they come from shared values. And I feel like I found a new family here. People who share these values, who are passionate about them, who were willing to walk away from everything to join this journey.”

Photos by Denise Bovee

There was a common phrase repeated during the Kennedy campaign: “Born for a time such as this.” Robert Kennedy Jr. and his supporters wholeheartedly embrace the idea that divine purpose fuels their mission — a belief that infuses their efforts with profound urgency and spiritual significance. They feel grounded by the conviction that God is behind them.

I relate deeply to this sentiment, despite my initial skepticism. My journey feels almost inevitable, as many of you know, hallmarked by a series of signs that led me to this moment.

It actually stems decades. Back in sixth grade, on Career Day, I stood proudly in front of my peers with a laminated poster — a pop culture collage of my head pasted over the body of a glamorous woman on the arm of the era’s most celebrated real estate tycoon. I boldly declared my ambition to become a celebrity gossip writer, specifically naming Donald Trump and the dazzling cast of blondes in his orbit as my desired subjects. Meanwhile, my mother spoke about the Kennedys so often that I genuinely believed Ted Kennedy was my uncle.

Once the Kennedy team welcomed me, there was no turning back. The access I received was unprecedented — an unrestricted invitation to document any of his events and appearances that I could manage. For a year, I embraced the opportunity, traveling the country to ensure my coverage reflected his words and ideas rather than the mangled versions often served up by mainstream media.

I aimed to provide a truer sense of the man behind all the so-called conspiracies. He weird or wasn’t “scary” at all. People appreciated seeing him in jeans, hiking, catching snakes, and feeding ravens; in an old yellow ski jacket on the slopes; sailing with his nieces and nephews; and laughing at home, at ease with his family. They witnessed him tirelessly on the road with his team, napping between events on a backstage couch, seemingly unaffected by the onslaught of slander thrown at him. Gradually, he emerged as the most compelling character in my coverage — a figure grounded in authenticity, espousing old-school American values. Or, as we’ve come to accept, expired Democratic ideals.

As I followed RFK Jr. through the early stages of his campaign, my coverage caught the attention of the Trump team. They recognized that my reporting bridged the divide between liberal, moderate, and conservative audiences, providing a glimpse into RFK Jr. that resonated with passionate Republicans, many of whom weren't closely tracking political narratives outside their right-leaning outlets. My daily stories became a resource for them, and to my surprise, they began to appreciate what Bobby Kennedy stood for, too.

Eventually, the Trump campaign pulled me in as well. I was invited to cover Trump’s footsteps with the same intensity I had established with Kennedy. As the months went on, I found myself seamlessly bouncing between both men’s campaigns — a situation that left many in mainstream media puzzled, wondering how I managed to avoid conflict amid competing narratives. Their bafflement stemmed from the rigid expectations that often plague modern journalism. I kept telling them it was easy. There was no animosity between either camp. When I was with Team Kennedy, they were genuinely interested in hearing about Team Trump, and vice versa. Nothing ever felt awkward; it was all part of the experience. RFK even introduced me to new acquaintances as a “journalist covering his and Trump’s campaigns,” which reflected the camaraderie that developed.

When I first visited Mar-A-Lago, Bobby Kennedy was a main topic. On subsequent visits, my recounts often resembled late-night lobbying for his character. Desperate to unite both teams, I acted like an overbearing mother determined to marry off a child to a family she knew would be a good and lasting fit. I desperately wanted them united. So did millions of other Americans.

This dual coverage allowed me to highlight the unique strengths of each candidate rather than frame them as competitors. Over the course of the year, I reveled in the privilege of moving between their campaigns, fostering a spirit of mutual respect and understanding. This experience became more than just a journalistic endeavor; it felt like participating in a moment of history.

When news broke that RFK was considering an endorsement of Trump (a scenario I had been quietly manifesting), I came home to find flowers and cards on my doorstep — gestures more suited for the birth of a new baby.

Chicago — The DNC

Nicole Shanahan dropped the bombshell — brilliantly, if you ask me — on a podcast that aired midweek during the DNC. She casually mentioned that she and Kennedy were stuck in limbo, deciding their next moves, one of which was to join forces with Trump to see their mission through. This admission rattled the media, providing enough breadcrumbs to fuel a full-fledged frenzy. By the time Friday rolled around, reporters lined the hotel where RFK was set to speak. Shanahan’s revelation created a viral sensation that effectively deflated the DNC’s high.

My experience in Chicago at the DNC had already been awful. A couple of days in a row, I rode the Kennedy bus with Kyle Kemper, tossing Kennedy newspapers at locals on the streets. One day, I lost my temper on a group of suited liberal men outside a bar who refused to take our photo because two of us were wearing Kennedy buttons on our lapels. One of them wanted to see inside the bus, but his friend stopped him, demanding he retreat.

Meanwhile, things were falling apart on the sidelines. Amid escalating rumors and growing credibility, volunteers began dropping like flies, furious over the idea of an alliance with Trump. I was staying in the same hotel as Kennedy’s super PAC (American Values 2024), so I watched in real time as they navigated waves of chaos and heated communications with disgruntled staffers in Chicago. These volunteers were out there handing out flyers, collecting signatures, and amplifying the message that Kennedy was the remedy — a hard concept to let go of overnight.

News of the announcement was the perfect excuse to escape Chicago. I packed up everything with an hour’s notice and headed to the airport, eager to arrive in time for the pivotal moment.

In Arizona, at a hotel conveniently located near the event space where Trump would take the stage for a Turning Point event just hours after RFK’s press conference, Bobby Kennedy was running late.

“He’s still writing his speech,” someone mentioned. The earlier delay was rumored to be due to his being on the fence, unsure if he would go through with a public endorsement.

“No, it’s just him finishing the speech,” came the correction.

Kennedy spoke with urgency, emphasizing that “our fight for the future is not over; it is just beginning.” He urged us to “unite and stand together, regardless of our political affiliations,” painting a vision of a healthier, more sustainable America: “I believe in a future where our food is clean, our water is safe, and our children are healthy. This election is about more than just a candidate; it’s about the soul of our nation,” he declared.

Midway through his speech, he looked on the verge of tears, revealing the personal cost of his decision to endorse Trump. “This isn’t just about me; it’s about all of us who want to see real change in our country,” he said. We felt the depth of his sacrifice for the legacy of his family — a lineage marked by hope and resilience.

“I’ve been in this fight for a long time, and I know what it means to stand up against the establishment,” he shared. His call for unity was compelling as he urged, “We can no longer afford to let politics divide us. It’s time to come together for a common purpose.”

He looked directly into the camera, admitting his time is limited, acknowledging “ten good years left,” before asking us as a nation if we were willing “to love our children more than we hate each other?”

He concluded his endorsement with clarity: “This is not about a personal vendetta; it’s about saving our planet and our people.” His willingness to sacrifice his legacy reflected a profound sense of purpose: “I am willing to sacrifice everything for a chance to heal this country.”

As he wrapped up, he emphasized the need for action: “The status quo is not working; we must take bold steps to create a better future.” His words served as a rallying cry for all of us seeking real change. In that room crowded with cameras, his speech stood as a testament to the courage it takes to forge a new path forward for a united and healthier America, even when it means losing the support of those you love.

Mike called me after the speech. “That was the best thing I’ve heard in a long time,” he said. “Every American should be required to listen to it.”

Negotiations

Early discussions began with a series of back-channel efforts, initially facilitated by Tucker Carlson, later involving Omeed Malik (a funder of the Tucker Carlson Network and co-founder of 1789 Capital) and Donald Trump Jr. What’s more, calls made to Bobby's family after negotiations were moving forward to ease tensions within his own immediate family. Over several weeks, they aligned the ambitions of these iconic yet unlikely allies, culminating in a coalition now recognized by conservatives and disaffected liberals alike as a potent counter-movement to the entrenched elite.

While mainstream media hastily dismissed and tried to downplay the symbolism attached to this alliance, a contrasting public perception emerged, signaling a seismic shift in American politics. To its supporters, this partnership reflected profound disillusionment with the Democratic establishment, breaking old political divides and ushering in an era of unexpected unity.

Bringing Trump and Kennedy’s visions together required strategic finesse. Don Jr. and Malik — a former registered Democrat connected to both families — played crucial roles in mediating this alliance. Once Kennedy accepted his role as an election disruptor, Malik and Don Jr. moved swiftly to solidify the partnership, seeing it not only as a campaign tactic, but as a unified rebellion against the forces both men deemed corrupt.

Malik’s connection with Bobby Kennedy III stretches back to the early 2000s, with overlapping social circles in New York from 2008 to 2014. As one of Tulsi Gabbard’s early major donors in 2019, Malik grew increasingly disillusioned with the Democrats’ treatment of her, leading him to reconsider his political loyalties. By 2020, amid the pandemic, Malik relocated to Palm Beach, later joining Mar-a-Lago and deepening his ties with locals, including Donald Trump Jr.

At first, Malik supported Kennedy’s independent campaign. It was Gabbard who arranged a pivotal meeting early on between herself, Malik, and Kennedy in Miami, which began an earnest collaboration. Although Tulsi ultimately declined Kennedy’s offer for VP, believing Trump was positioned to win, Malik doubled down on his support for Kennedy, organizing key events such as a Hamptons dinner and a Las Vegas gathering that included prominent DNC figures — even high-profile neocons like Hillary Clinton.

As Trump’s legal battles intensified, pressure within Palm Beach circles mounted for Malik to pivot his full support to Trump. “It was like, ‘Man, you really need to start helping us because this is getting crazy,’” a source recalled, highlighting the urgency to avoid a fractured vote.

Following the Butler rally shooting, Tucker Carlson set up a text thread connecting Kennedy and Trump — knowing it hit close to home for Bobby. Trump, who had voiced support for Kennedy’s need for security, saw this as a point of solidarity. The incident bridged a personal understanding between the two, as both faced mounting pressures and shared the emotional toll of public life under incessant attacks from the DNC.

They finally met during the RNC in Milwaukee, though the meeting was unstructured, lacked a moderator, and fell short of expectations. “They met, and while it was good they were introduced, it needed someone to guide the conversation. It didn’t go anywhere,” noted a source close to the RNC.

By early August, after the missed opportunity in Milwaukee, a Trump fundraiser co-hosted by Malik at Howard Lutnick’s home provided an ideal setting for Malik to reapproach Trump, urging him to consider Kennedy for a role on his transition team. It took little coaxing. Trump was in. At this point, Kennedy was still polling as a notable contender, siphoning points from Trump, so Trump’s willingness to unite was pivotal for aligning voters from both sides.

With his support secured, in-person meetings followed. On August 12, Trump, RFK Jr., Malik, Don Jr., Susie Wiles, and Amaryllis Fox gathered in Palm Beach to finalize negotiations, spending hours together until a deal was reached.

With Kennedy on board, MAGA was destined to evolve. His inclusion infused it with a precise, articulate focus on issues central to his platform: clean water, clean food, affordable housing, and medical freedom. Known for his advocacy in public health and environmental integrity, Kennedy aimed to expand MAGA’s reach beyond its traditional base, drawing in those concerned about America’s health crisis and corporate control over food and medical systems. With Kennedy at the forefront of clean living and wellness, MAGA’s platform would spotlight a vision for an America shielded from toxic food industries, water contamination, and questionable pharmaceutical practices.

Reflecting on the alliance, a source close to Malik noted, “Omeed, like all of us, was driven by disgust at the lengths the Democrats went to undermine democracy. They tried to keep both Trump and Bobby off the ballot, engaging in relentless lawfare and weaponizing the legal system to control the outcome. It was one indefensible strategy after another — a form of tyranny, really. They used every tool to manipulate and suppress support, behaving like a regime propping up puppet leaders instead of letting the people decide. For many of us, this alliance was a stand against that — a stand for restoring true democratic choice.”

Once the alliance went public, it was widely lauded as a rebellion against the political establishment — not merely a union of two men, but two visions rallying against forces undermining America’s future. Bound by a shared mission to reshape party lines and ease divisive rhetoric, their collaboration symbolized a rebirth of American politics.

The eclectic coalition, as it stands now, paints a vivid picture of contemporary politics, weaving together diverse threads of discontent. Health enthusiasts passionate about holistic remedies, New Age spiritual warriors, the medical freedom community, and mothers with children affected by vaccine injuries — all drawn together by a shared sense of betrayal by a system they see as fully captured by corporate interests. In contrast, Trump’s MAGA supporters, rooted in traditional conservatism and fierce nationalism, rally around an ideal of American exceptionalism. While Trump’s base looks to reclaim a golden past, Kennedy’s movement engages in discussions on health, wellness, and individual rights, offering a more progressive, unconventional vision challenging the status quo.

Remarkably, these two seemingly opposing bases now converge around Kennedy and Trump. Historically, their factions have clashed ideologically, but now they find common ground in shared disillusionment with the political elite and a collective desire for change. Kennedy’s alignment with Trump transcends mere strategy; it signals that people from diverse backgrounds can unite against a common adversary. The MAGA/MAHA coalition merges progressive ideals with populist sentiment, creating a potent force for reform that defies traditional party boundaries.

As these disparate supporters come together, they forge a new path that transcends old divisions. The alignment between Kennedy and Trump isn’t just a political partnership: It’s a beacon of hope in a time of deep division, signaling that collaboration is possible even among those who have long been at odds. In this new landscape, there’s a growing recognition that diverse voices can harmonize in pursuit of a common vision — a vision where the fight against corporate capture and the protection of individual rights are central. The potential for a more inclusive and representative political dialogue emerges, sparking optimism amid an otherwise tumultuous era.

Arizona — A Farewell

When RFK Jr. stepped onto the stage in Arizona, fireworks lit up the night as Foo Fighters’ Hero blared, perfectly timed to his entrance. Trump, knowing it would stir controversy, had advised Kennedy’s team, “We’ll get sued for using that song,” but urged them to “do it anyway.” Sure enough, the next day, Dave Grohl issued a statement warning of legal action against the Trump team for the unauthorized use.

But the scene had already been immortalized. That song, that night, the roaring crowd — it all came to symbolize Kennedy’s step into the Republican embrace, met with a thunderous welcome.

Later that evening, we piled into a golf cart, roaming the vast desert under a moonlit sky, searching for Drea De Matteo and her family to join us for drinks. Eventually, we found ourselves in a back room of a nearby hotel, where Team Kennedy had arranged a farewell dinner for advisors, staffers, and volunteers.

Shortly after they sat down, Trump called Bobby to say that his applause was the loudest he’d ever seen.

We squeezed together at a long, narrow table. At one point, I remarked that the setup felt like the Last Supper — a fitting reflection of this chapter we had all shared, each bringing our own level of devotion and sacrifice. Emotions overflowed as each person around the table stood to speak, offering heartfelt reflections on their time with the campaign. Amaryllis delivered a moving tribute, likening RFK Jr. to her favorite childhood story, The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe. Her words brought him to tears.

Bobby was the last to speak. Clearly emotional, he looked exhausted as he thanked everyone for their commitment, mentioning the toll his decision had taken and noting that some people in his life might never speak to him again because of it. We all knew the strain it had placed on his immediate family, but seeing his voice crack as he spoke made the weight of it all more real. Some details the media wouldn’t care to report on: his beloved dog, Ronan, had to be put down earlier that day; Cheryl Hines drove the dog to the vet in his stead to ease its suffering. On top of making the most consequential decision of his life, his dog was gone.

In his farewell, he urged us to embrace the next chapter as newly joined forces, confident that his chosen family would stand by him in the battles to come.

When he finished speaking, the room settled back into conversation; wine flowed freely. Glasses raised for a farewell toast. A red MAGA hat left on the table felt symbolic of what lay ahead. One staff member picked it up and placed it on another’s head with a laugh. “Looks good!” she said, snapping a photo. In that moment, it was clear that the close of one movement gave way to another — born out of resilience, forged in unity, bound to continue efforts aimed to conquer the evils of corporate overreach on the “other” side.

RFK’s Farewell to Team:

“For some of us, this might be the last gathering of this kind. I want to say how much I've enjoyed getting to know so many of you and working with you. This team is amazing. I've worked with some incredible teams in my many, many years — six or five decades of advocacy — really talented, gifted people.

This is a team that is unique…Angela just said that you’re all family. I lost a lot of my family during this journey. People who I probably won’t have a relationship with again for the rest of my life. But the strongest bonds between people don’t come from DNA or from blood; they come from shared values. And I feel like I found a new family here. People who share these values, who are passionate about them, who were willing to walk away from everything to join this journey.

There’s a poem that my dad forced us all to memorize when we were kids, which was “Ulysses” by Alfred Tennyson. And the theme or the story is that Ulysses, after he comes back from Troy…the Odyssey ends when he comes back to Ithaca. And he reunites [with his wife] and he becomes King again of Ithaca. And then this poem takes place 20 years later when he is restless, and he wants to go out and do something meaningful with his life.

The poem is about him calling all these old warriors and young warriors and saying, ‘Let’s go on an adventure together, and let’s sail to the ends of the earth and do something meaningful with our lives.’ And all of you took that kind of jump — that leap. You know, you came aboard this ship and insurmountable as the odds were — as implausible and impossible the task was at hand — we made something happen. And we not only stayed alive…but we thrived for most of this, which was really extraordinary. And it’s largely because we had all of these people — almost all of you came here on your own kind of spiritual journey and joined this pirate ship.

And we’re still all storming the fortress. And something big changed today. And you know, we may still change the world in a way that is really extraordinary. If we are able to reclaim all of these children and make sure this never happens to a child again. Really make America healthy again.”

(Whole Room Clapping)