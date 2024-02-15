House Inhabit

hannah fulks's avatar
hannah fulks
Feb 15, 2024

autumn. your letter is beautiful.

and as the daughter of a 74 year old man who has always voted democrat, I hear every word. when I was little, it was explained to me like this: we vote democrat because we will die making sure everyone has equal access to everything we enjoy. we will give them half of what we have because we are lucky to have so much. of course now, at 44, I realize it's more complex than that. 2020 took away my innocence, I think. I woke up. I started paying attention. and it's all changed. anyway. thank you. thank you for sharing your father's story. he would be so proud of you.

1 reply by Jessica Reed Kraus
Natasha's avatar
Natasha
Feb 15, 2024

Love both letters and couldn’t agree more with Bobby needing to wear out some shoes. I am sporting my Kennedy merch regularly and I want to knock on doors. We need a grassroots movement too. Let’s do it!

52 more comments...

