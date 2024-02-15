In recent weeks, my inbox has become a sounding board for political excitement, frustrations, suggestions, and concerns. One of you recently begged that I “figure out a way” to get Kennedy paired up with Trump because this is the “only way” we can “save America.” While I certainly don’t have the power to negotiate or manifest fantasy tickets, I am willing to post your letters for public consideration and discussion.

As always, thank you for writing!

Written by Autumn Consoli

Feb 11, 2024

“Hey Jessica, First of all, I’m a huge fan of your work. Your coverage has been such a fresh reprieve from the clown show this country has become over the last four years. You’re providing true and honest coverage, but done with a sense of sentimentality and style. You bring humanity to every person you cover, and this world needs more of that. From the presidential candidates to Ghislaine, you’re able to remind us that these are human beings, that their lives and who they are runs so much deeper than just the biased media headlines. So thank you, and please keep doing exactly what you're doing. I’m reaching out to make a request. I wrote something for RFK, regarding a special way in which he impacted my life. If there’s an opportunity, please pass it along. With sincerity, Autumn “Hey Bobby, My name is Autumn, and I’m a 36 year old mother to an almost 2 year old from California and I wanted to share something with you. My father passed away on February 3rd 2024 from pneumonia and congestive heart failure. He was 74 years old. He received the Covid vaccine + 3 boosters. Up until he was given those drugs, he was a strong, active, healthy person. The year that followed after his 4th dose was so contrary to all the years he’d lived before, and I watched his health and physicality slowly dwindle. Right after Thanksgiving, his wife visited France and when she came home she was sick, and whatever she had he got too. For the next 2 months he was sick on and off, improving for a couple days then feeling awful again, but the entire time he acted as though he was simply fighting off a cold as he had done countless times before. The immune system that got him back on his feet so quickly in the past, had been weakened. His most prevalent symptom was tiredness and exhaustion. By February 3rd he collapsed and was taken by ambulance to the closest ER. He had developed pneumonia and congestive heart failure and was struggling to breathe. I can still hear the sound, like he was drowning, as if he wasn’t sitting in a hospital bed, he was trapped at the bottom of a lake. His heart gave out by 7:21 am the following day. The doctors, the media, the entire Covid narrative will say that this “insidious virus” was what caused my father’s death, but that is not the truth. Those experimental vaccines did. My dad was a democrat and over the years our political opinions started to differ greatly. He never had social media, and he trusted his government, their institutions and the medical professionals responsible for his care. He couldn’t even fathom that conspiracy could be at play, because he genuinely believed it was safe, effective and a way to help people, especially those who are more vulnerable. I thought and felt the exact opposite to be true. Where he saw integrity, I saw lies and corruption. He loathed Trump and I thought he was the lesser of two evils. We used to engage in some very heated, very passionate political discourse. We would debate and disagree but it was fun, not hateful. Those intense conversations with my dad are some of my fondest moments with him, because it made me feel like such my father’s daughter. He taught me how to think for myself, ask questions, use critical thinking, support with facts and evidence and always always always live with integrity and stand up for what I believe in. We loved to fight about politics. I said all that to say this: the day that he died, the last conversation we had, I asked him “what do you think about RFK Jr?” And it was the first time we had agreed on anything political in the last decade. He replied, “I like him! I like his environmental policies. When I was a kid, the Kennedys always seemed like they truly wanted to help people.” You have my vote Bobby, and you would’ve had my dad’s too. Your stance towards big-pharma, the poison jabs and unfair mandates is a huge part of it. But also, I think you’re the only one who can save this country from itself, by bringing people together after we’ve been pushed so severely to tear each other apart.”

Written by Peter Eisenbarth

Jan 23, 2024