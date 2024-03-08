House Inhabit

Samantha
Mar 8, 2024

As a USMC wife. I can't watch any of the addresses. The person in the POTUS position directly impacts my personal daily life, the safety of my husband etc. It has been such a joke the last 3yrs. Obama "leadership" was bad for the military internally...but this administration is like a mental institution freak show. Trump dropped the ball a LOT with speeches and optics. Dropped the ball with policy, a LOT. But he never dropped the ball with Military relations. I love RFK, but worry about the outcome of the military under his leadership as well. The coverage on this platform is the most pure and straight forward. But I'm also a Scorpio like JK that appreciates all the sides, from all the POV so I can make my own opinion.

46 replies
Becky Smith
Mar 8, 2024

It’s VERY telling when you click on “comments” on just about any page’s covering of Biden, that the vast majority are so beyond tolerating anything him or big media is feeding us. It’s deep, it’s so seeded that we’re all just busting at the seams to GROW out of the past 4 years. I know personally that I’m willing to vote for Trump if it means Biden is out, and I’m sure many agree. Although that’s not what my heart really wants. I really want Bobby to make it all the way. I would cry like a baby if he won. My whole being would be overjoyed with promise!

3 replies
368 more comments...

