I only have a short window this morning to recap last night's clown show but I wanted to quickly run through it and see what you all thought about it.

It was the first time I tracked a political highlight with real-time commentary typically saved for Hollywood award shows.

Good thing, because it was a straight circus of suits.

In a 68-minute address to Congress, Biden (on God knows how many drugs) shuffled up to the podium to yell and smirk at us. It was weird and uncomfortable. Democratic delusions on a grand stage these days require Americans to numb all intellect and instincts and ignore that a cognitively fried grandpa is currently deciding the fate of our country.

He talked about Jan. 6 and abortion and snicker bars and "shrinkflation." He mostly ignored the border crisis that everyone else is largely concerned with, was mumbling at worst, and unjustly enraged during more coherent points.

You know how I said in the past that the whole lizard people conspiracy is "crazy" and not worth investigating?

Well.

I changed my mind.

Team Biden Couldn’t Even Get The Promo Date (OR YEAR!) Right

The incompetence stems all the way to the tweeted promo. Please. Tell me. HOW does one get the YEAR wrong?

RFK’s State of The Union Rebuttal

Just before Biden’s SOTU kicked off RFK went and dropped this video.

Standouts: The lighting looked great, his tan was on point, eyes were bright and engaging, voice was more steady than usual, and the background— balanced by presidential props and family nostalgia, I think nailed the aesthetic. The silver-framed photos were a subtle but classy touch.

Thanks to Link, we later caught a little BTS glimpse of how they transformed the space (a sterile white studio corner) into this imagined State of the Union scenario where a president sits down to address the nation, infused with heart and articulation to talk about things people actually care about without any yelling, insults, memes, or attack.

In the middle of jeering clowns, Bobby looked like the only adult in the room.

Baby's First Political Event

A fun Surprise for Followers was seeing Hayes Kraus — 4th-grade campaign enthusiast and staunch Kennedy supporter— make a brief appearance during the video.

His face in the shot showed him glued to the stage that day back in October for the Philly Democrat divorce.

After it aired, I got all kinds of messages from proud moms across the country because my IG operates like one big, loving, million-person text thread where moms supporting other moms is partly helping make this election cycle bearable.

Biden Dicussed The Impact That RFK’s Assassination Had On Him While Ignoring The Fact That He Has 3x Refused Protection For His Son

I don’t know how everyone is not entirely outraged by this.

Maria Shriver As Jill's Guest of Honor

I keep saying, who needs the Kardashians when we have the Kennedys?

The drama is riveting. Especially if you imagine it all set to scenes and soundtrack pulled from Succession—political powers swayed by badly masked self-interests framed and amplified by media wars.

Most of the Kennedy sisters and cousins seem like friendly traitors to me, but Maria has fantastic hair, which sometimes serves as a decent distraction.

I'll give her that.

“I’m so honored to be a guest of @flotus for tonight’s State of the Union. I will be sitting in the first lady’s box in the House Chamber, along with 19 other amazing guests. I’m excited to hear about the state of this nation and where @potus sees us moving forward. I hope you’ll be tuning in as well! #StateOfTheUnion”— MS Tweet

“Say Her Name”

Marjorie Taylor Greene hassled Joe before the speech, demanding he "say her name," then later interrupted urging him again to say the name of Laken Riley, whose murder has become a flashpoint in the latest immigration debates.

Laken, a 22-year-old nursing student, was killed while out on a morning run on the University of Georgia campus in Athens, Ga., in February. Police arrested and charged an immigrant from Venezuela who entered the U.S. illegally with murder.

Biden finally obliged, but naturally he mispronounced it.

“Other than the most divisive and angry campaign style SOTU speech from any president in history, there were two significant moments last night that every American is talking about today.

President Biden finally recognized Laken Riley was murdered by an illegal that HE let in our country, but couldn't even say her name correctly.

And gold star father, Steve Nikoui, the father of a US Marine killed during Biden's failed 2021 US evacuation from Afghanistan, was arrested and charged with a misdemeanor.

The state of our union is disgraceful.” — MTG

Steve Nikoui Arrested For Heckling

The father of a U.S. Marine killed in the 2021 Kabul airport bombing was arrested for disrupting Biden. Steve Nikoui was a guest of a member of Congress, Brian Mast (R-Fla.).

He yelled "Abbey Gate" and "United States Marines" about the bombing in Afghanistan's capital that killed his son after Biden bragged that "America is safer today than when I took office."

"The Sergeant at Arms is holding my State of the Union guest for yelling at Biden in protest because his son was killed in action at the Abbey Gate due to Biden's incompetence," Mast wrote on X.

"So much for the right to petition our government for the redress of grievances."

The Capitol Police spokesperson said Nikoui was charged with a local misdemeanor of "crowding, obstructing or incommoding."

The charge reportedly carries a fine of up to $500 & 90 days in prison.

Ladies on The Left

All of them (except for maybe Nancy in her white lab coat) looked great, IMO. Even the angry lost and delusional ones.

Kamala in McQueen was Perfection.

You Know VOUGE Loves It’s Liberal Ladies In Power

“Tonight, President Joe Biden addressed issues ranging from the economy to abortion rights at the State of the Union, with Vice President Kamala Harris assuming her designated position just behind him on the dais to the right. While fashion was predictably not part of the address, it still spoke volumes.

For the occasion, Harris wore classic pieces from her wardrobe: a black Alexander McQueen suit, a cream Saint Laurent blouse, and suede pumps by Manolo Blahnik. The Vice President traded her signature pearls for a gold Tiffany & Co. necklace, and wore an American lapel flag pin. This isn't the first time Harris has pulled the look for a significant event. Late last year, she wore the same suit to pay her respects to Sandra Day O'Connor—the first woman to serve on the US Supreme Court–as the late justice lay in repose.

Seated in her box stage left, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden wore a belted Ralph Lauren skirt suit in mint green, accented with a brooch. The First Lady was joined by invited guests that included Latorya Beasley—an Alabama women forced to halt her IVF treatments following the state's Supreme Court ruling that embryos must be legally recognized as children—and civil rights activist Bettie Mae Fikes, who, in 1965, marched in Selma, Ala. on Bloody Sunday. (Today marks the 59th anniversary of the infamous march.) Last month, Dr. Biden wore the suit during a visit to Green Bay, Wis. to promote the administration's education policies.

Both Vice President Harris and Dr. Biden repeated outfits they've chosen for events that are political—yes—but also personal. Harris, a former district attorney, in the same suit she said farewell to a legendary female justice in; Dr. Biden, a professor, in a look she previously wore while discussing education.

While there was no discernible theme on the right of the aisle, a number of Democratic congresswomen dressed in white. The sartorial nod to suffragists signaled a commitment to advocating for women's rights—and was yet another example of fashion speaking just as loudly as words.”

Mean Meme Trump Strikes Again

Trump went on a meme rampage last night in tandem with a play by play commentary on Truth Social.

Is it right to encourage Presidential bullying? No.

Is it hilarious? Absolutely.

I woke in the middle of the night still laughing about it. His counter memes are ridiculous. But also painfully funny. People love him because he’s one of us, trolling his way to truth.

A comedian with a robust business plan to sell America.

Snickers and “Shrinkflation”

