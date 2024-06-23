Deep down, I suppose we always knew the Trump-Kennedy ticket was a patriot-tinged fever dream—too much charisma and competing ego and conflicting covid stance between the two to square off on a staggered ticket and save us from corrupt conglomerate forces, but it was fun while it lasted. As much as we tried to force and manifest it, the reality, we knew, was always slim. Over the past six months, we have entertained more than a few names, fascinated by the possibility of several: Tulsi Gabbard, for one, as steady balance to Trump’s signature mania. Not to mention Ben Carson and Tucker Carlson. However, despite their unique appeal, each faced challenges or presented drawbacks that likely influenced Trump's final decision.

So, after months of speculation and hints at a game-changing announcement, the wait is finally over. Trump confirmed earlier this week that his chosen running mate will appear with him at the presidential debate on the 27th. In recent weeks, the whispers surrounding one name have turned into a roar: As of now, sources say Donald Trump has settled on J.D. Vance as his vice presidential running mate.

*Though it should be noted that Trump is a “wild card” - known for changing his mind abruptly on any given decision. As of yesterday, Vance was named in circles close to Trump, but there is still a slight chance something changes between now and Thursday.

Who Is JD Vance?

An accomplished American author, venture capitalist, and politician, widely known for his insightful memoir Hillbilly Elegy, which delves into his Appalachian roots and the socio-economic challenges faced by the region. Born on August 2, 1984, in Middletown, Ohio, Vance's early life was marked by significant family instability. Raised predominantly by his maternal grandparents, Mamaw and Papaw, who relocated from Kentucky to Ohio for better opportunities, Vance embodies the Appalachian migration narrative.

"Our social problems don’t just stem from the fact that society has changed or that we’ve lost touch with the values that once made us strong. They also arise because we’ve forgotten that our communities matter, and that we need to support each other to thrive" — Hillbilly Elegy

After graduating from Ohio State University, Vance served in the U.S. Marine Corps, including a tour in Iraq. His military service was followed by enrollment at Yale Law School, where he found inspiration in his professor and mentor, Amy Chua. At Yale, he met his future wife, Usha Vance (née Chilukuri), also a law student of Indian descent. The couple have three children: two sons, Ewan and Elijah, and a daughter, Mirabel.

Prior to His Political Career

Vance was involved in venture capital. He co-founded Narya Capital. However, it was Hillbilly Elegy that catapulted him to national attention, shedding light on the plight of the working class in Appalachia. Vance's connection to his cultural heritage and advocacy for addressing issues like poverty and addiction have become hallmarks of his public persona. In 2022, he was elected as a U.S. Senator for Ohio, running as a Republican with a platform emphasizing conservative values and the needs of working-class Americans. He is also a devout Catholic, having converted from a nominally Christian upbringing.

Currently, he supports revitalizing American manufacturing, opposes big tech monopolies, and vocalizes criticism of unrestricted immigration policies. Praised for his insightful analysis of the "forgotten" working class and his ability to articulate their frustrations, he’s faced his fair share of criticism for flip-flopping on key issues and pandering to populist sentiments. Like plenty of modern MAGA supporters, he underwent a notable transformation from liberal leanings to a staunch conservative allegiance not that long ago. In his earlier years, Vance embraced liberal views, including criticism of Donald Trump and the Republican Party, but his ideology has shifted dramatically since, he claims, as he engaged more with the economic and cultural issues facing rural America.

"Our society increasingly encourages social decay and dysfunction. Social mobility isn't just about money and economics; it's about a lifestyle and a set of choices that allow people to get ahead in life." — JD Vance.

Vance attributes his shifting ideologies to a deeper understanding of the challenges that working-class Americans face. "I realized that the policies I thought were helpful were actually hurting the people I cared about the most," he was quoting explaining.

Supporters view him as a pragmatic thinker with adapted views based on real-world experiences. Critics see him as something else; opportunistic and chasing whatever is politically convenient.

Whatever the case, he appears to be crowed as Trump and (Don Jr.’s) decided choice. As one of Trump’s most ardent supporters, Vance recently described his political mission as a fight for "the soul of America," pushing for policies that prioritize "American families and workers first."

So, there you have it. No Tucker, No Tulsi, No Kennedy fever dream. Expect a Trump-Vance 2024 announcement likely debuting on a main stage later this week.

