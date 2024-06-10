House Inhabit

House Inhabit

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kamran Pasha's avatar
Kamran Pasha
Jun 10, 2024Edited

I can tell you exactly what happened as I am good friends with Muhammad Ali's eldest daughter Maryum, who knows Dave well. Chappelle was offered a "deal with the Devil" by Hollywood scumbags to promote their sick social agendas. Dave is actually a Muslim and had a crisis of conscience. He went to Africa to spend time with a Sufi mystic who cleaned his heart of the industry poison. He came back "serious" because he found a new relationship with God and escaped the grip of the Hollywood pedos. That is why he won't promote their trans agenda.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
24 replies by Jessica Reed Kraus and others
Sabrina LaBow's avatar
Sabrina LaBow
Jun 10, 2024

I knew Dave Chappelle before he went to Africa when I managed the laugh factory comedy club. He was and still is the most honest and authentic comedian I've ever known. I don't believe he has been cloned. I think he had crisis of conscience and wanted to preserve his sense of integrity so he quit. He was "visited" by the higher ups many times who were trying to control his show and he had had it with all of the Hollywood bullshit. So I think he went to Africa, became a religious Muslim and now speaks his truth. He doesn't give a shit what anyone thinks and he doesn't have to. He is the best comedian out there. Thank God for Dave Chapelle! Sabrinalabow.substack.com

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
158 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jessica Reed Kraus
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture