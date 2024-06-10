I rarely put on podcasts, mainly because I just don't have the time. If I'm going to put something on as background, I typically turn to audiobooks. In fact, Hayes and I are currently locked out of every room in our house because I stayed up late last night listening to "Chaos." The gruesome details of the Manson murder scared me so much that I got out of bed and locked up everything in sight, including French and bedroom doors. So Hayes and I are stuck in the common living space until Mike gets home from Mexico. While the rest of my family is wrapping up a surf competition, the two of us are stuck dodging the ghosts of Helter Skelter.

Aside from mounting paranoia over expired murder cases, a short clip of Roseanne's episode with Jim Breuer I stumbled upon yesterday has me gripped. Near the end of their conversation, Jim dives into one of my favorite celebrity conspiracies: Dave Chappelle's abrupt exit from the industry. Breuer’s explanation is honest but eerie. The two were close friends at the time. He stops just short of saying who exactly visited Dave, but the implication is dark: he fears he may have been "replaced."

49 min shifts into industry talk / 56 min mark addresses Chapell’s mysterious “visit”

Online Commentary

“I literally had a conversation in an Uber about how we both thought Chapelle wasn’t the same after “Africa” long ago. Just yesterday! Peeps are waking up and questioning..”

“I don’t think I have ever laughed so hard in my life. Jim’s jokes on how stupid people are and Rosanne’s laugh was all I needed today. Popdcast together again please.”

“Jim might LOOK half asleep... But hes SO AWAKE and im loving this! Need more of you 2 together, i could listen to both of you talk for hrs and hrs. People are desperately seeking realness and truth these days.”

“Roseanne has been a mentor to me since the 80’s. Being a fat chick growing up . She gave me confidence. And her opinions & actions I always related too. I totally agree with her political views. And Jim , LOVE HIM. This was a great show! Thanks for speaking out!!!!!!”

“Two Boeing whistleblowers have wound up dead in the past 2 months. I imagine this is the kind of thing dsve was trying to avoid when he left.”

“I remember hearing about this years back and thinking "whaaaat, that's a little far fetched" but like you said, nowadays, who knows. I think it is still Dave and all, but I'd really like to know what actually happened. It'd be cool to get Jim and Dave together on Rogan or something.”

“I think they brainwashed Dave when he left the country. He came back totally different, his principles and views changed drastically from the fun playful dave to a super ultra serious dave. It felt like old dave before he left was like a teenage, very joyful and loved life and enjoying it. Then after he left the country and came back, Dave turned into a 60+ year old man with bitterness and seriousness we never seen before. He came back with an Axe to grind and a giant chip on his shoulders. Its just felt like someone took the light and joy out of his eyes man. Dude came back totally indifferent and jaded AF.”

“Let's be honest here. Dave's clone wouldve picked LA over Yellow Springs, Ohio. Though Ohio has its charms, trust me bc I live in the buckeye state, the weather is down right bi-polar all year.”

“Let's not forget about that phone call his cousin made years back, talking about Dave and his wife and kids being replaced.”

“I love how comfortable they are with each other. Roseanne's laugh is everything. Someone, please put me in a corner of the room with these two!”

What’s the deal? Do we believe in clones? Pleas share your thoughts, theories, and conspiracies below.