Despite what critics say, I do have standards regarding what conspiracies I entertain in print.

It's why I threw out my Rachel Chandler folder last week. In attempt to minimize fringe storylines cluttering up my desktop. The last thing I need right now is anymore distractions. In case you haven't noticed, we're drowning in bombshell plots weirdly connecting and intertwining. I figured Rachel Chandler was a level 5 conspiracy (Qanon rooted) that I could easily do without, even though Chandler was a rabbit hole I fell into last year with gripping force while researching Epstein's modeling agency.

Balenciaga's grotesque holiday campaign, paying homage to pedophilia, is forcing us to reconsider everything through a newly jaded lens, though. Level-five conspiracies included. I know we, as a public, are outraged, but celebrities (who actually wear and promote this brand) remain silent. Insinuating - to a degree - they're ok with it.

Is it because they are encouraged to overlook it, or worse — engage in it?

Industry complicity strikes again. The common theme weaving the Weinstein trial to the Maxwell case. Power, operating above morale and fear of consequence, thanks to industries who exploit, protect and facilitate a culture of abuse.

How hard is it to come forth and condemn the sexualization of children in fashion? I don't care how many of these stupid leather catsuits and suffocating head masks they’re sending you, how can you not step forward and say this is unacceptable?

Like, how depraved are these people?

Days after the scandal surfaced, Twitter (bless them) continued to dig, uncovering more disturbing details pointing to evidence of the brand's infatuation with child pornography. Images from Balenciaga's key player's accounts highlighted all kinds of gruesome scenarios, blood soaked bedrooms, sacrificial rituals, children being hunted, bleeding out intestines, tied up and gagged, posed seductively for beauty pageants, or raped in paintings by black hooded figures.

Lotta Volkova's feed even showcased satanic odes to human sacrifice (Volkova is head stylist of Balenciaga) with images so disturbing I couldn’t share many of them on IG.

Rachel Chandler's name popped up after Twitter uncovered she was a booking agent for Balenciaga. Chandler started Midland Agency back in 2016 and found instant success, perhaps thanks in part to her connections to Epstein. Rumored to employe Chandler to solicit young models for him. Remember, this second phase of trafficking (post Ghislaine) saw Epstein and Jean Luc Brunel form MC2 models to evolve their operation and import foreign girls to the states as sex slaves under the lure of modeling contracts. The reason Epstein started buying up real estate (apt. buildings) all around New York to house models, while funding other agencies to keep his rotations growing and the ring expanding globally.

It’s a grim chapter we hear very little about because they want us to believe the trafficking started and ended with Ghislaine. When the reality is it expanded exponentially after her.

Note: how odd it is for an active agency to have such a bare website and their company IG set to private

Two sources familiar with Epstein's finances told The Daily Beast they believe "Epstein dropped as much as $2 million into MC2 to get it started. Jeff put his money up for this guy (Brunel) to get Jeffrey these young girls. That's a front for Jeffrey's securing more and more young girls," one longtime Epstein confidant said.

According to a complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, Epstein used the agency to lure underage prey. In those court documents, one alleged victim accused Epstein of "deliberately engaging in a pattern of racketeering that involved luring minor children through MC2, mostly girls under the age of 17, to engage in sexual play for money."

Online theorists claim that Chandler was not only a child handler for Epstein, but a "centerpiece for the Deep State Elite." Connected to the Clintons (and their Foundation) Epstein, The Royal Family, the entertainment industry, and various government Leaders around the world, as well as Marina Abramovic and ... PizzaGate. I realize Pizza gate is a quick turn-off for many, but bear with me. Her backstory is worth healthy suspicion.

It’s all very obviously connected.

"Rachel Chandler, one of the primary faces of Pedogate was a casting agent for Balenciaga. I'm not kidding. She has also worked closely with Balenciagas creative director Demna. Kamala Harris' stepdaughter Ella has modeled for Balenciaga. Also, Ella signed a modeling contract with IMG models. IMG had six different models come out to expose Jean pic Brunel and Epstein's abuse of them.

— @austerewyatt1

Rachel Chandler was born in 1988. The daughter of a prominent West Coast family, the Chandlers, who owned the Los Angeles Times. She graduated in 2005 from the Brentwood School in Los Angeles and got her first job working at the Standard Hotel (rumored, like many of these lavish hotels, to shield & elicit child trafficking)

She was heavily involved in promoting "Purple Night" at the Standard hotel, a sex-fueled drug soirée catering to the young hedonistic Hollywood crowd.

André Balazs, the owner of the Standard and Chateau Marmont, was close friends with Ghislaine.

“Waitresses at Purple Nights”

Rachel Chandler, her parents, and Maxwell were all friends with Marina Abramovic

In 2016, Chandler co-founded Midland Agency with her friend Walter Pearce. The agency was applauded by the industry for shifting beauty standards by representing unique (often very young) models with a street kid aesthetic. This became their signature; thin, sunken-eyed teens who looked as if they had been plucked off a street corner and put on a runway. Online sleuths claim the agency was used as a ploy to attract new children and teens into the world of Child Trafficking. A recurring theme in the fashion, art, and entertainment industries coming exposed right in front of us.

Rachel was friendly with Prince Andrew and Maxwell, connected to the Rothschild family through Paris and Nicky Hilton, and worked as the head stylist for Hillary Clinton when she was covered in Vogue Magazine.

What is most incriminating, however — is the online tracks she’s worked to cover up.

Her Tumbler site once housed perverse inspirations — images of children posed half-naked, looking drugged, starved, and battered (Since deleted)

Her Instagram account went private around the same time the PizzaGate story broke after an anonymous user screenshot images she posted, seeming to be Epstein's secret security lair beneath "The Temple" structure on Little Saint James Island.

The image showed grainy footage of a long room lined with surveillance, possibly her way of boasting about what few were privy to -- Epstein's blackmail.

A Myspace photo Rachel posted (but quickly archived) appeared to be Jeffrey Epstein’s Paris apartment.

Note the unique ornamental design on the balcony.

In a magazine feature where Chandler was asked which models to look out for, she shared a few from Epstein's agency.

Between a smattering of selfies posed with celebrities, Chandler posted a photo of her and Bill Clinton aboard a private jet.

Oli London on the Chandler Balenciaga connection

In 2012, Rachel married Tom Guinness, a well-known Stylist in the United Kingdom. Their first wedding was family only, held in Los Angeles, California. Vogue covered both weddings, her Standard Wedding in L.A for her family, and her Shamanic Wedding in the United Kingdom for her friends.

A Fairytale feature masking a conspiratorial nightmare. Another classic Hollywood love story.

Don’t Forget the Entry Blinds