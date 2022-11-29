House Inhabit



Jules
Nov 29, 2022

When YouTube removes not only the video you linked but that whole account, it only makes me feel more confident that we are on the right track.

Max
Nov 29, 2022

Pizzagate is NOT off putting to me anymore at all given all the information that has been spewing into the public the past few months.

If you really want to go full Level 5 conpiracy, re-read about pizza gate here: https://open.substack.com/pub/lizcrokin/p/pizzagate-exposed-part-1?r=df6w1&utm_medium=ios&utm_campaign=post

Then, follow up with this independent documentary based in Poland about pedophile rings and how they are a thriving industry among the elites (this one will make you sick so be careful): https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=G1y38N4LQiU&feature=youtu.be

There are deep state conspiracies that claim that there is CIA involvement in these rings, and extremely wealthy and powerful elites are working together in a total underground world that we know very little about. Think about the Rothschilds, the Rockefellers, the Clintons….

Watch this video of a girl claiming that she was trafficked by the CIA and escaped… how much validity do you think this has:

https://steverotter.com/deep-state-child-trafficking-survivor-katie-groves/

Jessica please don’t stop digging because I really believe that this is a story bigger than the world could even imagine. I believe that there are MILLIONS of children somewhere out there that are complete objects to the sick people.

