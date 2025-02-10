I don’t have much to say about the Super Bowl. Outside of dunking on Pfizer commercials and clocking which celebrities and athletes are on their payroll, I don’t care about sports. I’m only here to snark on Big Pharma propaganda and monitor Kanye’s annual meltdown, which—like clockwork—erupts every Super Bowl weekend.

Last year, we had Taylor Swift / Travis Kelce conspiracies and Ice Spice casually throwing up satanic hand signs. This year, we got Trump and Taylor, yet somehow, it was still painfully dull. Kendrick Lamar delivered what might have been the worst halftime show in history (and I say that as a fan). There was no illuminati-coded imagery to obsess over, The Birds obliterated the Chiefs, Taylor Swift showed up in hot pants and got booed, Trump became the first sitting president to attend a Super Bowl after renaming the Gulf of Mexico the “Gulf of America,” earning him a standing ovation, and Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan reunited for a When Harry Met Sally bit—one that only women my age and older could truly appreciate.

But what else?

The DOGE commercials were fake news and we say no proposal from Travis.

For those following me the real event of the night had nothing to do with the game. Our attention turned to Cancer. Specifically, the growing body of research linking it to both long Covid and the vaccine. It’s something data has been quietly pivoting to.

Trust in Pfizer is dead. Only a few media outlets are brave enough to admit it.

My point? Instead of Pfizer’s usual safe and effective messaging, their Super Bowl ad focused on pediatric cancer. The internet, predictably, was not impressed. After dropping a bleak spoiler, I pointed my audience to Patrick Soon-Shiong, the billionaire doctor who has dedicated his life to curing cancer—and who also happens to support RFK Jr.’s vision for medical reform.

If RFK Jr. is officially confirmed this week, expect Soon-Shiong to play a major role in that conversation.

On January 28th, he wrote:

"I had not met Bobby Kennedy until a few months ago. The more I got to know him, the more I truly believe he has the American public’s best interests at heart. I have worried about toxins and the causes of cancer my entire career. As a physician-scientist, I really hope he is confirmed tomorrow.”

Oh January 30th, Re: a video of Rand Paul he wrote:

“Please please watch this. I could not have said this better. Rand Paul is a doctor, I’m a surgeon. Both of us and 68,000 doctors are saying can’t we just follow the science and go where it takes us? This is all RFK Jr is saying. So 68k doctors can’t all be wrong in supporting his confirmation.

The Republican Party and President Trump through the advocacy of RFK on behalf of children, have now captured the attention and votes from Moms who care for their children. This is an opportunity for our Senate leaders to understand that confirming RFK Jr could transform the outcomes of healthcare in the nation. It is unacceptable that we spend more money than the rest of the world in healthcare and yet have one of the lowest longevity rates. It is unacceptable that Europe will not buy the food from our farmers in America because of pesticide contamination.

This is an opportunity to demonstrate that common sense prevails.”

Meanwhile, inside the stadium, Taylor Swift found herself on the receiving end of a deafening wave of boos. And while I get the contempt, even I was surprised by the sheer hostility. She seemed much more reserved this year, uncomfortable even. The cameras mostly skipped over her.

Oh, and what happened to Blake Lively as her viral football sidekick? I’m sure we all have theories about why she was MIA.

Elle Magazine, ever the dutiful Swiftian mouthpiece, somehow managed to shoehorn this moment into a deep dive on her outfit.

"Swift has purposely hidden Easter eggs in her outfits and music videos throughout her career. In October 2022, she released a statement to The Washington Post explaining the origin of the move. ‘When I was 15 and putting together my first album, [...] I decided to encode the lyrics with hidden messages using capital letters,’ she said. ‘That’s how it started, and my fans and I have since descended into color coding, numerology, word searches, elaborate hints, and Easter eggs. It’s really about turning new music into an event for my fans and trying to entertain them in playful, mischievous, clever ways. As long as they still find it fun and exciting, I’ll keep doing it.’ At the Grammys, Taylor wore a Chiefs-red Vivienne Westwood minidress said to contain tributes to Travis Kelce. For the Super Bowl, she opted for a white blazer, tank, Daisy Dukes, and knee-high boots—along with a ‘T’ necklace, just like the one she wrapped around her thigh at the Grammys. Fans instantly spun it into a reference to her Reputation lyric: "I want to wear his initial / On a chain ’round my neck, chain ’round my neck / Not because he owns me / But ’cause he really knows me." Fascinating. But far more compelling than Taylor’s wardrobe choices was Kanye’s inevitable 72-hour spiral, which culminated around 2 AM in a nitrous-fueled haze. His final act? A dentist commercial shot on his iPhone, followed by an impromptu merch drop featuring swastika-emblazoned t-shirts—because nothing says sound decision-making like pairing Nazi iconography with a Diddy-endorsed sweatshirt line.

Good for them for caring. I suppose someone has to.

I’m far more invested in the grand finale of Kanye meltdowns. The newest is a lot to untangle. Thankfully, Emilie will be here later to break it all down with exclusive details, so please send her your thanks—Kanye as a subject is a rough gig. To say the least. And yet, she persists.

See you back here later with her long mad recap.

It’s going to be a busy week. Expect a newsletter daily to keep up.