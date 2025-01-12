Dear Readers,

Last week, my inauguration invite was finally confirmed, and I can hardly describe the thrill of opening that email. Not only was I approved to attend the swearing-in ceremony, but I also received access to every major surrounding event. When I first sent in my request, I had no idea what the Trump team might approve. To be granted access to each historic moment attached to this occasion is an incredible honor I do not take lightly.

Now comes the real challenge: assembling a wardrobe that’s both warm enough on the ground and suitable for black-tie balls, countless meetings, interviews, and a whirlwind of social events in DC. This trip demands mindful packing (not my strong suit) to ensure four days of impeccably planned outfits, hair, and makeup—I find daunting. High-maintenance glamour always stresses me out! On top of that, I’m juggling writing deadlines (self-imposed, but still), office renovations, and last-minute arrangements at home. You can imagine the frenzy behind the scenes.

I’ll admit, I’ve been torn over one thing: Should I watch the inauguration from the comfort of a warm hotel room nearby with friends or brave the freezing 32-degree cold to witness Trump’s swearing-in in person? I ponder this as someone who’s instantly miserable in cold temperatures.

What would you do in my place?

As I prepare for this grand finale to a long and transformative campaign chapter, I want to hear from you. What would you like to see while I’m there? Fashion highlights, behind-the-scenes glimpses, frequent updates, or gossipy vignettes? My intention, as always, is to bring you along for the ride.

Denise will be by my side to capture all the highlights for a flashy recap later, but real-time coverage is where my heart lies. Here’s how you can stay connected:

Given the relentless and unjust censorship I’ve faced on Instagram—including losing monetization and being banned from going live for a year—the best way to follow my updates is through Substack. Some content will be free, but others will be exclusive to paid subscribers. If you’ve ever thought about supporting my work, now is the perfect opportunity to join me on a platform that values free speech and honest reporting.

I’ll spare you my long, heated rant about Mark Zuckerberg (that’s rage for another day). For now, I’m wrapping up drafts, finalizing details, squeezing in last-minute shopping, packing, and preparing for what I believe will be remembered as one of the greatest American comeback stories in history.

Thank you for your unwavering support—it means everything to me. I can’t wait to share this journey with you!

With Love,

JRK