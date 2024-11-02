“WHENEVER THERE ARE BIRDS, THERE IS HOPE” — Mehmet Murat ildan

PHOTOS BY DEREK

As the campaign trail comes to a close this week, it’s essential to examine one of my favorite talking points: the revival of masculinity within the Republican brand, embodied by figures like Don Jr. and RFK Jr. These men are not just avid outdoorsmen; they stand as a bulwark against a culture undermining traditional manhood in America as we find ourselves grappling with the very definition of manhood, with one party aggressively seeking to erode it and the other, in firm defense of it.

But if you justify tampons in boys’ bathrooms, this piece may not resonate with you—so you might as well stop reading now.

In a remote corner of upstate New York, just past 10 p.m., our two-hour ride from JFK finally came to an end. It felt like 3 a.m. as Hayes and I stepped out, greeted by the skeptical glare of our driver. “We don’t allow anyone under 12,” he declared, as if he were the gatekeeper to an exclusive club. “Good thing this guy is twelve and a half,” I shot back, giving Hayes’s shoulder a reassuring pat. Although only ten, Hayes played along, his oversized red sweater making him look even younger. He even managed a shy smile as we entered. He’s gotten good at reading his mother’s unpredictable prompts.

Our host was amiable and welcoming once we settled in, noting how “nice it was to have a little person around.” But poor Hayes was crestfallen by the “meal” awaiting us—a tray of peanut butter crackers, fruit snacks, and a single chocolate square. It was late, and the isolation of the place hung heavily over us. No Uber, no DoorDash—just us and what was already there. We settled in beneath the eerie gaze of an Abraham Lincoln portrait, surrounded by ceramic ducks and the sickly glow of a faux fireplace.

Earlier, I’d told his teacher he would be out this week “on the campaign trail.” She knew he’d return with stories—perhaps notes on bird hunting in the Hudson Valley after a falconry event designed to unite Don Jr. and RFK Jr., bonding over their shared love for the outdoors. Donors forked over upwards of $50,000 to attend. We were delighted to be included as mere spectators for the day.

Although, the outing was a dream I’d conjured months ago. Back then, RFK Jr. was seen as a threat to the Trump campaign. Don Jr. and I engaged in heated debates over RFK’s political leanings—me defending him, Don voicing his skepticism. He claimed RFK leaned too far left, rattling off specific policies to bolster his case. I promised to dig deeper into the issues he raised.

“I want you to go falcon hunting with him,” I insisted, knowing their shared passion for outdoor sports would forge a bond. “I’d go falcon hunting,” he replied. Months earlier, during a gathering in Ojai, when RFK floated the idea of inviting me on a falcon trip, I joked that the birds were a surefire way to secure more votes. “A hawk landing on your arm in slow motion will take you straight to the White House,” I quipped, never expecting to be where we are today.

For background: RFK embraced falconry at the tender age of nine, even constructing a “mews” with friends in high school after his father’s assassination. Today, he is celebrated as a master falconer, an honor demanding years of apprenticeship and profound knowledge of raptor care and training. For him, falconry symbolizes his environmental commitment—a dedication to respecting and preserving wildlife—a theme he frequently discusses. His love for falconry mirrors his fight against pollution to protect natural habitats.

This event came only days after his mother’s passing; he would fly to DC the next day for her service, sitting in the back of the church as Joe Biden delivered a eulogy.

As a whole, the falconry outing encapsulated something beautiful—the essence of this new connection, visually striking no less—Don Jr. clad in a plaid overcoat, RFK Jr. in worn Levi's, both confidently handling birds of prey. The overall scene embodies a rugged masculinity that starkly contrasts what is being eroded on the left. It struck a nostalgic chord. People watching on IG stories couldn’t get enough. Suddenly, men in comments were weighing in—pro surfers, fighters, influencers—all reveling in the real time recaps. I suppose the image resonated with anyone yearning for a wholesome return to old American values—puffer jackets, wool flannels, and instinctive hunting skills on display. A close-up shot of RFK’s orange Levi’s tag (34 x 34) ignited a slight frenzy, as my audience speculated whether it was vintage or from an outlet, leading to amusing visions of Cheryl Hines hunting for discounted Levi’s. “Make men 34 x 34 again,” one woman proclaimed.

Others were unsettled because they found Don Jr. newly attractive—swooning over him cradling a tiny wiener dog named “Franny,” while RFK Jr. beamed like a child as a hawk landed on someone’s arm.

Up an incline, when a hawk swooped down and perched on Don Jr.'s head, he laughed, pausing for the cameras to prove how much better he is around wildlife than his father. Remember the eagle-as-photo-prop incident that terrified Don at Trump Tower?

These scenes, though entertaining, serve as a testament to so many fading traditions—highlighting two men discovering common ground in the wilderness where shifting values now intertwine.

The trip concluded at a late dinner at a local diner with Robyn, her son Rory, and Derek, the photographer. Hayes and Rory engaged in rounds of arm wrestling, then invited us both in to lose. It was a fitting conclusion to a long year of campaigning, celebrating the merger of MAHA and MAGA into a new version: MAMA (Make America Masculine Again).

Moving forward, let’s hope this version of manhood is resilient. I know it resonates with many Americans at a cultural crossroads, boldly challenging what Tucker Carlson has come to describe as “the party for weak men and angry women.”

It’s time to reclaim and celebrate the rugged, unapologetic masculinity that is integral to our national identity, now on the brink of becoming extinct under the ideals of radical liberal rule.