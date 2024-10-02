I wasn’t planning to watch the debate tonight. I’ve had enough of politics this week, and frankly didn’t care to learn more about JD Vance. I had long written him off as Trump’s worst “mistake,” frustrated that he chose such a risky VP with so many other solid options to choose from.

However, 20 minutes in, I was hooked. Vance was unexpectedly likable — giving warm “Midwest polite,” while Walz came across stiff, with shifty eyes, fumbling through rehearsed lines. Looking ancient next to Vance.

After the debate, my texts and DMs flooded with messages from suburban moms across the country newly smitten. Vance made a lot of sense—calm, collected, and, as Ann Coulter put it, “smooth as a cucumber.” Nothing he said was crafted for memes, meaning there won’t be any viral remixes. It reminded us what a respectable debate - pre TikTok - looked like.

Overnight, Vance flipped the script. What started as Trump’s “mistake” is looking now like one of the most sensible figures in modern politics with Liz Taylor lashes as added perk. My IG comments are lighting up with love notes as I type. This is where the game gets exciting—this is the kind of moment that moves the needle.

One commentator pointed out a tweet from Meghan McCain: “Even John’s daughter was impressed!” So smooth he got McCain’s girl on board—and let me tell you, she’s been a much harsher critic than me.

Sure, he may have lost the cat crowd, but mark my words—German Shepherd popularity is about to skyrocket. JD is no longer Trump’s questionable VP; he’s America’s newest crush; the blue eyed October surprise no one saw coming.