House Inhabit

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rochelle Tallmadge's avatar
Rochelle Tallmadge
Apr 9, 2024

I think DW shot themselves in the foot here. I was actually listening to Ben lately, more than Candace, and support Israel 100%. BUT, the way Ben took offense at what she was saying was so childish.

Conservatives should never use the term “dog whistle”. That’s for liberals. And Candace’s former DW colleague, Andrew Klavan, did just that in explaining her firing. And then he said she had hate in her heart and sympathized with Hitler. That’s just absurd. ‘Christ is King’ is true, not an antisemitic slur. Give. Me. A. Break.

I cancelled my DW membership over this. And I hope others did too. I think the biggest irony of all this was when they hired Candace, they put up big billboards with her beautiful picture and the word: UNCANCELLABLE. 👀👀👀

MrsT's avatar
MrsT
Apr 9, 2024

I really appreciated your guest writer. I wasn’t offended at all. The comment section, however, has given me a headache.

