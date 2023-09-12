House Inhabit

House Inhabit

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tonya's avatar
Tonya
Sep 12, 2023

Can I sue Chrissie for emotional distress and undue physical harm? I fully have the shakes from @HouseinHabit story withdrawals! How am I supposed to be the most provocative and interesting conversationalist in the room until this is resolved? I can't possibly go back to the days of mainstream headlines and topics. Going into social isolation until I see that sexy circle again atop my IG.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
17 replies by Jessica Reed Kraus and others
hannah fulks's avatar
hannah fulks
Sep 12, 2023

here is what I sent.

I copied your words and changed the pronouns.

this is crazy.

Dear Instagram Support Team,

I hope this message finds you well.

I am writing in support of my friend Jessica in regards to the suspension of her Instagram account, @houseinhabit, which was unjustly taken down as a result of a coordinated campaign of mass reporting and solicitation for reporting by certain individuals.

I would like to provide you with detailed information regarding this situation in the hopes of seeking a fair resolution and the reinstatement of her account.

Background: The Instagram account, @houseinhabit, has been a platform for civic journalism to a community of over 1.2 million followers who appreciate the content she creates and shares.

She has always adhered to Instagram's community guidelines and terms of service, ensuring that content complied with all platform rules.

Incident Details: Over the past several days, she became the target of a calculated campaign of online harassment led by certain individuals who sought to manipulate the system by encouraging their followers on both Instagram and TikTok to mass report her account.

This campaign involved false reporting, spam reporting, and even solicitation for reporting by influential accounts, ultimately resulting in her Instagram account's suspension.

Let me emphasize that the content shared on her account did not violate Instagram's community guidelines or terms of service.

Jessica has always been dedicated to creating an engaging online space, and she can provide evidence that substantiates adherence to the platform's rules.

She has never encouraged bullying; as a journalist, she reports on topical issues.

Request for Reinstatement: We, the readers, kindly request a thorough review of the suspension of her account, @houseinhabit, and ask for its immediate reinstatement.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
45 replies
530 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jessica Reed Kraus
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture