It's just like the old days—Depp vs. Heard: Logging on late at night, noticing glitchy action on my account right before it stumbles into a paralyzed state of suspension. Then, the dreaded warning message announcing immediate action and the surge of panic that springs over preparing to go to war once AGAIN over slanderous media lies.

Note: I only get taken down when I'm uncovering something true. In addition to the Masterson letters yesterday, I shared what could prove an explosive twist in the Epstein Saga. Will mainstream track it?

P.S. I suggest diving in if you have not read through the comments there. It's top-notch internet bickering but also very informative.

HOW TO HELP: If you feel inclined you can file a complaint at the email below, stating this is an unjust suspension based on internet bullying

Email: support@instagram.com

Backup account: @houseinhibited

What I wrote:

"Dear Instagram Support Team,

I hope this message finds you well. I am writing to formally appeal the suspension of my Instagram account, @houseinhabit, which was unjustly taken down as a result of a coordinated campaign of mass reporting and solicitation for reporting by certain individuals. I would like to provide you with detailed information regarding this situation in the hopes of seeking a fair resolution and the reinstatement of my account.

Background:

My Instagram account, @houseinhabit, has been a platform for civic journalism to a community of over 1.2 million followers who appreciate the content I create and share. I have always adhered to Instagram's community guidelines and terms of service, ensuring that my content complied with all platform rules.

Incident Details:

Over the past several days, I became the target of a calculated campaign of online harassment led by certain individuals who sought to manipulate the system by encouraging their followers on both Instagram and TikTok to mass report my account. This campaign involved false reporting, spam reporting, and even solicitation for reporting by influential accounts, ultimately resulting in my Instagram account's suspension.

I want to emphasize that the content shared on my account did not violate Instagram's community guidelines or terms of service. I have always been dedicated to creating an engaging online space, and I can provide evidence that substantiates my adherence to the platform's rules. I have never encouraged bullying; as a journalist, I report on topical issues.

Request for Reinstatement:

I kindly request a thorough review of the suspension of my account, @houseinhabit, and ask for its immediate reinstatement. I understand the importance of maintaining a safe and respectful online community and am committed to continuing to abide by Instagram's policies.

I am willing to cooperate fully with your team to resolve any concerns or address any issues that may have led to the suspension. If necessary, I can provide additional context, evidence, or any other information that would help in resolving this matter promptly.

Conclusion:

A careful investigation into the circumstances surrounding the suspension of my Instagram account will reveal that it resulted from an unjust and malicious campaign by certain individuals or groups. I am eager to regain access to my account and continue contributing positively to the Instagram community.

Around 1 a.m. last night, I was alerted that my account had been suspended. I stayed up with the help of a friend, trying to find immediate ways to appeal, as the action was utterly unjust. I have not violated any guidelines.

Those of you who have been following me for a while now know how it goes. If you recall, I was suspended a few times throughout the Depp trial. On the last slap, my account was "permanently disabled" for 12 days. It took two people working on both ends of Instagram and Facebook to finally revive it.

The silencing came days after I had broken the story about Amber Heard's P.R. guy, David Shane, and the sexual misconduct claims he was hiding, paired with evidence from three sources. After I shared it The Daily Mail picked it up and expanded on it.

As revenge, I was silenced that last week of the Depp trial, severing my coverage, which, at that point, had reached 400K per slide.

Media wars are not for the faint of heart.

The only thing that makes it worthwhile is believing, wholeheartedly, in what you do. Free speech is dead. Hollywood has flatlined. Mob mentality dominates current culture. Look how easily a lie can disable practical reasoning on an account with over a million loyal followers when it slightly steps outside desired narrative.

This suspension comes thanks to another coordinated attack. After Chrissie Bixler posted several story slides (all of which have been turned over to an attorney, by the way) calling me a "rape and cult apologist," paired with cryptic articles about Cardi B's 4 million-dollar defamation win, she then urged her followers to mass report me on claims that I was "threatening"her. None of this is true.

Naturally, the TikTok minions flooded my site to dismantle me successfully. It shows how easily an accusation—weaponized on social media— can trigger an attack to silence any "enemy."

If I threatened her, rest assured, she would have posted that screenshot.

The people who answer these call to arms have no idea about any of the details involved. They don't know me. They don't know Chrissie. They don't know anything about the layers in this trial. They just respond to any victim telling them to attack another woman, mindlessly following orders without knowledge.

Sources, by the way, are not scientologists. This is likely what's causing a certain level of panic in some. They know sources are credible. If I could share everything I know about almost everything I write about here, Substack would implode and I'd retire comfortably in the English countryside.

I did nothing to Bixler. If anyone discredited her as a victim, it was a jury in L.A. Twice. She was the only one out of three women not to secure a guilty verdict, so I assume these vicious outbursts are partly related to that outcome.

I have every right to discuss a celebrity trial and its sentencing. The fact that society has become so comfortable with censored news that essentially leads to this level of online harassment, is utterly depressing. I shared those character letters yesterday to open discussion because I knew people were interested in learning more about them. How in the world is that harassment?

I am not here to sanitize or safeguard topics to appease misinformed critics. I don't write for them. I write for you. Thankfully.

That said, I just wanted to update you all that I am working on appealing the suspension. Oddly, I am not stressed or panicked about it. I know even in strife, truth will overcome. We are not standing for this. They cannot shut up those who refuse. Like I wrote yesterday, I don't care what names I'm called or what attacks I endure due to online examinations. I have a full and beautiful life on the other side of the screen and I am anchored by a solid conviction that steadies everything I do and share. My intentions, even when deemed “offensive,” are pure.

Curiosity is not a crime. Neither is questioning culture. I have no apologies.

Fuck the critics and the cowards.

As I await word on this ridiculous ruling, I am headed out to find something to wear to tomorrow's debate. I will be sharing a fun recap here after. We will have podcasting & video set up + a suite full of incredible women (and a couple handsome guys) joining us for cocktails pre-debate.

I have so many incredible stories ahead. My arsenal is crammed with fabulous exclusives and some unexpected surprises. I can't wait to share them all with you.

Thank you always for everything,

Xx

JRK